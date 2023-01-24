ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Two people are dead after car goes airborne off Prairie Township road

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gA4q_0kPHHjh300

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people are dead after a car veered off a west side Franklin County road, went airborne and struck a tree and pole early Tuesday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported that at 2:47 a.m. a gray 2007 Toyota was traveling northbound on Murnan Road South, near the intersection of Kuhlwein Road in Prairie Township. The car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and ran off the west side of the road.

The car then reportedly hit a ditch, drove through yards, and went airborne before striking a tree and electric pole. FCSO deputies, the Prairie Township Fire Department and Pleasant Township Fire Department responded to the scene and found one person was ejected from the car. The driver and the rear passenger who was ejected were pronounced dead at the scene at 3:08 a.m.

Man dies at hospital after northeast Columbus shooting

A third person sitting in the front passenger side of the car was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 3

Related
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Driver crashes into a Pickaway County home

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — One person was injured overnight after losing control of their vehicle and crashing into a Pickaway County home. It happened late Wednesday evening near Winchester Pike and the Marcy Road intersection. According to reports, the driver lost control, and crashed into the garage, causing portions...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Semi truck crashes into bridge above Columbus highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A major roadway is getting cleaned up as snow falls after a semi truck crashed into a bridge. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, a semi truck with an oversized load crashed into the 4th street bridge above Interstate 71 South overnight Wednesday. The crash caused a majority of lanes on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify body found at west Columbus parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have opened up a homicide investigation after a 44-year-old man missing from Maryland was found dead Tuesday afternoon in west Columbus. Hajid Jordan, 44, was found just before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road, according to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Missing 12-year-old Columbus boy found at school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police says a 12-year-old boy who is missing from the city's north side is back with his family. Josiah Jayuan Henderson was last seen on Shanley Drive around 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Josiah was found by his family at his...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

20-Year-Old Dies After Hitting Deer in Licking County

Licking – A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash after hitting deer in the roadway with her vehicle. According to Ohio State Highway patrol, the crash happened around 7:10 pm on State Route 661 north of Granville in McKean Township. When a Jeep Cherokee driven by 20-year-old Emma Bartlett of Newark was heading Northbound and struck a deer crossing the roadway.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect, 14, arrested in Columbus McDonald’s homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus McDonald’s restaurant earlier this month, has been arrested. Columbus police said at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, the 14-year-old suspect turned himself into the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center, hours after Columbus police released his identity in connection with the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman dies in Licking County crash

McKEAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead and a man injured after a crash Monday night in McKean Township, Licking County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 7:10 p.m. on State Route 661. A 2001 Jeep Cherokee driven by Emma Bartlett, 20, of Newark, was driving north […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect named in fatal south Columbus McDonald’s shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement officials have released the identity of a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a south Columbus fast-food restaurant earlier this month. Police said Eric Lanning, 14, is wanted in the shooting death of Christopher Mateen on Jan. 14. Lanning has been charged with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus couple indicted in the death of 8-month-old

A previous story on the March Jr. and Dawson can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A couple suspected in the death of an 8-month-old were charged Wednesday in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.   A grand jury indicted Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March Jr. on charges of involuntary manslaughter and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

One dead after shooting at north side bar

Columbus Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect following a deadly shooting that took place last night at a north Columbus bar. According to Columbus Police, the shooting took place at approximately 11 p.m. on Jan. 23 inside the Crazee Mule Pub & Grill, which is located at 6188 Cleveland Ave.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

50K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy