Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Comments from Bills GM as Steelers fans track Tremaine Edmunds news; Quincy Roche celebrates return
Wednesday’s “First Call” has some intriguing news concerning a potential Pittsburgh Steelers free-agent target. An ex-Steelers linebacker is coming back to Pittsburgh. The Pitt basketball team is set for an evenly matched ACC clash. And a former Robert Morris hockey player gets quite a conference honor. Keeping...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Centre Daily
What Contract Should Lions Offer RB Jamaal Williams?
The Detroit Lions front office should look to re-sign running Jamaal Williams. The talented running back set the tone early for the 2022 season back in training camp. After practice, the veteran running back let the team know the standards that were expected each and every day in order to have any chance of success in the upcoming season.
Steelers could need 2 new quarterbacks in 2023
Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a heated battle for the starting quarterback spot. Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph all wanted the starting job but in the end, it was Pickett who won out. Now, with the 2022 season in the rearview mirror, this is Pickett’s team and...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
NFL executives predict the Browns will break through in 2023
Despite back-to-back losing seasons, NFL executives around the league are still high on the Cleveland Browns and their chances in 2023. ESPN surveyed NFL executives around the league on a wide variety of questions, one of which was which teams would break through in 2023. The Browns, along with the Detriot Lions, received the most votes among those surveyed:
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Press Conference: Live Updates
The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. Coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday that the team has not renewed contracts for the following coaches:. Rob Davis (Assistant Head Coach), George Edwards (Senior Defensive Assistant), Leon...
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
Yardbarker
Cowboys DB Moves: Coyle Signs, Mullen to Lamar Jackson's Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens have claimed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trayvon Mullen off waivers. Mullen, as it happens, is also the cousin of Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. ... though he might not be the Ravens QB for long, given the state of contract negotiations. Meanwhile, Dallas has made a move with...
thecomeback.com
ESPN analyst absolutely blasts NFL Coach of the Year voters
The NFL revealed the 2022 NFL Coach of the Year finalists on Wednesday morning. Five coaches from around the league will vie for the honor as finalists. Brian Daboll, Doug Pederson, Kyle Shanahan, Nick Sirriani, and Sean McDermott represent the quintet that could bring the NFL Coach of the Year award home.
