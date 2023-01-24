Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Football World Reacts to Mel Kiper's NFL Draft Projection For Stetson Bennett
Despite Stetson Bennett's many accolades from his decorated college career, analysts lack a clear consensus on when he'll be selected in the upcoming NFL draft. Bennett won a Manning Award, guided Georgia to two national titles, and holds the Bulldogs' record for most passing yards in a season. In ...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Press Conference: Live Updates
The Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads of sorts entering this offseason, and changes are already being made to the coaching staff. Coach Mike McCarthy announced on Thursday that the team has not renewed contracts for the following coaches:. Rob Davis (Assistant Head Coach), George Edwards (Senior Defensive Assistant), Leon...
Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke. Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery. "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
East-West Shrine Bowl Prospects That Could Be of Interest to Giants
College all-star season is here, and first up is the East-West Shrine Bowl, of which the following five prospects could draw interest from the Giants.
Exactly What ‘Finishing’ Means to Hogs’ Gus Argenal
Razorbacks heading to matchup with No. 17 Baylor on Saturday afternoon.
This year's Senior Bowl is important for the Commanders' coaching staff
The Reese’s Senior Bowl adopted a different format for 2023. Instead of two entire NFL coaching staffs coaching each team, the head coaches will act in an advisory role to different assistants throughout the NFL to promote professional development. The new format is also good for the players. Every...
Updated Super Bowl Picks
Brady Quinn and Pete Prisco join Jaclyn DeAugustino to share their updated Super Bowl Picks heading into the AFC and NFC Championships.
Dalvin Cook replaces injured Tony Pollard in the Pro Bowl
Dalvin Cook will join five of his Vikings teammates in Las Vegas for Pro Bowl festivities.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for January 23, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Ravens claimed CB Trayvon Mullen off waivers from the Cowboys. Bills signed OT Alec Anderson, DT Eli Ankou, QB Matt Barkley, DT Cortez Broughton, DT Brandin Bryant, TE Zach Davidson, DB Ja’Marcus Ingram, Wr KeeSean Johnson, DE Kingsley Jonathan, C Greg Mancz, DB Kyler McMichael, WR Dezmon Patmor, ad OT Ryan Van Demark to a futures contract.
