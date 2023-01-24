Read full article on original website
Raping of a 23-year-old Woman: The Security Camera Footage That Could Convict Dani Alves of Alleged Act
The Brazilian player has been detained in Sant Esteve Sesrovires jail since last Friday on remand without bail after being charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in a nightclub's restroom. And more information about what allegedly occurred between the complainant and soccer star, Dani Alves, in a nightclub bathroom in Barcelona, on the night of December 30, 2022, keeps coming to light.
Conor McGregor responds to woman alleging he attacked her on yacht
Conor McGregor steadfastly denied an accusation that he “kicked and punched” a woman while aboard his yacht in Ibiza last year, his representative Karen Kessler said in a statement on Tuesday. The UFC superstar is adamant the incident never happened, after the woman — who grew up in...
Conor McGregor accused of assaulting woman aboard yacht in Ibiza
Conor McGregor has been accused of assaulting a woman aboard his yacht in Ibiza last summer, though he denies the allegations. An Irish woman who says she has known McGregor for years accused the MMA fighter of attacking her aboard his yacht while they were celebrating his 34th birthday party in Ibiza in July 2022.... The post Conor McGregor accused of assaulting woman aboard yacht in Ibiza appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Family of anti-Semitic attack victim rips Alvin Bragg for doing ‘nothing’
The family of a Jewish man badly beaten by a group during a pro-Israel rally in Midtown blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday for offering a cushy plea deal to one of the accused anti-Semitic attackers. “It’s disgusting how Mr. Bragg calls himself a crime fighter, the man does nothing,” Joseph Borgen’s father, Barry Borgen, told The Post Thursday outside Manhattan Criminal Court. “He offered people who tried to kill my son six months in jail, one guy to walk away because maybe he hit him once. It is a hate crime.” Bragg offered a six-month plea bargain to Waseem Awawdeh,...
Daily Beast
Missing Aristocrat and Her Baby Could Be Sleeping in a Tent, Cops Say
A missing British aristocrat and her sex offender partner may be putting their newborn baby’s life in danger by sleeping in a tent in freezing weather and hiding in the homeless community, U.K. law enforcement said Tuesday. Constance “Toots” Marten, 35, whose family have ties to the British royals,...
