The family of a Jewish man badly beaten by a group during a pro-Israel rally in Midtown blasted Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Thursday for offering a cushy plea deal to one of the accused anti-Semitic attackers. “It’s disgusting how Mr. Bragg calls himself a crime fighter, the man does nothing,” Joseph Borgen’s father, Barry Borgen, told The Post Thursday outside Manhattan Criminal Court. “He offered people who tried to kill my son six months in jail, one guy to walk away because maybe he hit him once. It is a hate crime.” Bragg offered a six-month plea bargain to Waseem Awawdeh,...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 20 MINUTES AGO