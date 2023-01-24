Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
These are the three best laptop deals in HP’s 72-Hour Sale
If you’re in search of some great laptop deals, HP is offering a lot of reasons not to walk away empty handed right now. Always one of the best laptop brands, HP is having a 72-hour flash sale that’s seeing major discounts on some of its most popular laptop models. Among these HP laptop deals are laptops from its Pavilion lineup, as well as monitors, PCs, and other laptop models. If you’re looking for something beyond a laptop, you can jump right in and shop the sale, but if a great deal on a great laptop is what you’re after, read onward for more details on the best laptop deals available in the HP 72-Hour Flash Sale.
TechRadar
One of the best laptops on the market just got a $500 price cut
Samsung Galaxy Books are some of the best 2-in-1 and Ultrabook laptops out there like the Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Book2 360, and as such they command a premium price. And any review we have of any of the models score at the lowest a four out of five. Highlights usually include an extremely lightweight and sleek form factor, a sexy design, great specs, long battery life, and a high-quality display.
Digital Trends
Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 vs. Dell XPS 13 Plus: the most advanced laptops
Many manufacturers are switching to 14-inch laptops, but that doesn’t mean the 13-inch laptop is going away anytime soon. Dell has its excellent XPS 13 Plus and Lenovo recently introduced the ThinkPad Z13, proving that 13-inch machines still have their place. It’s a strong competition between these two excellent...
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3090 is $520 off right now
Gaming PCs don’t come cheap, but they are a smart choice for a long-term gaming investment. That’s especially true if you can snag a deal like this Dell offer. Right now you can get the Alienware Aurora R13 gaming PC for only $2,400 instead of its original price of $2,920. It’s still not cheap, but you won’t regret getting this gaming PC, especially if you pair it with an investment in gaming monitor deals.
IGN
Deal Alert: Dell G15 15" QHD Intel Core i9 RTX 3070 Ti Gaming Laptop for Under $1400
Dell is offering a Dell G15 15" gaming laptop with Intel Core i9 CPU and RTX 3070 Ti GPU for only $1367.09 after $300 in instant savings and stackable coupon codes "AWSMITE09" and "ARMMPPS". The G15 is Dell's line of 15" gaming oriented laptops. It features similar specs as the Alienware laptops at a much lower price point. At the same time, the G15 boasts a much better cooling design and overall superior components to Dell's non-gaming Inspiron lineup. If you want the maximum gaming prowess for the best value, you should seriously consider the Dell G-series lineup.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Samsung's ultra-thin 65" OLED 4K TV goes 40% off for your game day watch party
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're in the market for a big-screened OLED TV set, the S95B from Samsung is definitely worth your consideration. It measures less than 2 inches deep, it's packed full of all the latest technologies, and right now it's more than $1,000 off.
Apple Insider
Retailers are slashing last-gen MacBook Pros by up to $600 to make way for 2023 models
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Closeout deals are already in effect on previous generation 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models to make room for 2023 inventory. Apple resellers are offering aggressive discounts on retail and CTO MacBook Pros following...
Android Headlines
Meet the rugged Ulefone Power Armor 19 handset: video
The Ulefone Power Armor 19 is one of the company’s newest handsets, and Ulefone just released a new video for the device. It’s an introduction video for the device, and it has a duration of around 2 minutes. Get to know the Ulefone Power Armor 19 via a...
IGN
Deal Alert: You Can Get an Alienware Aurora RTX 3080 Ti Gaming PC for Under $1600
Dell is finally offering an Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 gaming PC equipped with a powerful GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU for under $1600. That's right, you can get it for $1587.59 after $580 in instant savings and stackable coupon codes "AWSMITE09" and "ARMMPPS". There are newer (and far pricier) 4000 series of GeForce cards out, nevertheless this is still a very powerful and very relevant gaming rig.
Apple Cuts SSD Performance for Entry-level 2023 MacBook Pro, M2 Mac Mini
Both the 14-inch MacBook Pro (M2 Pro) and the Mac mini (M2) see SSD performance reductions.
Phone Arena
Amazon UK has all Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro models on sale at their lowest ever price
Are you excited about the super-premium features and potentially reasonable price point of the impending OnePlus Buds Pro 2? Maybe you should consider buying the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro instead right now... if you live in the UK. Amazon's British branch is selling those absolute noise-cancelling beasts at a...
The Verge
Apple’s latest M2 iPad Pro is back down to its lowest price
B&H Photo has a great deal on the 11-inch iPad Pro that has the new M2 processor. The 128GB Wi-Fi version of the tablet in space gray costs $729 (originally $799), which matches the lowest price that we’ve seen so far. We last saw this price cut in mid-December right before the holidays, and B&H Photo is currently the only place you can get it (unless you ask, say, Best Buy to price match).
Android Headlines
Samsung reveals Odyssey Neo G7 43, a flat Mini-LED gaming monitor
Samsung makes a wide range of gaming monitors and today has revealed the latest model to join the Odyssey lineup, the Odyssey Neo G7 43. This is the company’s first flat Mini-LED gaming monitor designed to “immerse gamers in the world they play in.” Samsung also says that the large screen will allow gamers a more comprehensive range of vision and details.
How to Update Nvidia Drivers
To keep your Nvidia drivers running with the latest functionality and game optimizations.
Sabrent Rocket 2230 SSD Review: Tiny Powerhouse
The Sabrent Rocket 2230 is a relatively fast and efficient PCIe 4.0 SSD that’s available in the M.2 2230 form factor. This makes it uniquely useful for certain devices that require shorter M.2 SSDs.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Beelink SEi12 deal takes over 25% off Intel Core i5-1235U mini-PC with 500 GB SSD and 16 GB RAM
Amazon US has reduced the price of a particular Beelink SEi12 SKU, only a few months after the manufacturer introduced the mini-PC. To recap, Beelink sells the SEi12 with the Intel Core i5-1235U, an Alder Lake-U series processor with 2 performance cores (P cores), 8 efficient cores (E cores) and 12 threads. The Core i5-1235U also features an Iris Xe Graphics G7 iGPU with 80 Execution Units (EUs), which accesses the same 15 W TDP as the processor's 12 CPU cores.
ASRock heard you like AMD X670 mobos, so it turned a B650 into an X670 with an add-in card
Characteristically quirky from ASRock, but you wouldn't, really.
Apple Insider
Save up to $300 on Apple's M2 Mac mini & new MacBook Pro 2023
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Epic deals have launched on Apple's new Mac mini and 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch laptops, with discounts knocking up to $300 off M2, M2 Pro and M2 Max models. The Mac deals...
Engadget
SanDisk external drives and microSD cards are up to 65 percent off
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. There's no such...
Comments / 0