ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Arrests made in killing of Tacony Exxon worker

Police have arrested three men in the Jan. 17 murder of Siboram “Pat” Patro, who was working at the Exxon gas station at 7150 Torresdale Ave. The incident happened at 4:02 a.m. Officers from the 15th Police District responded to a report of a person with a gun. A man was located behind the counter with gunshot wounds to the back. A fire department medic unit pronounced him dead at 4:10 a.m. Police identified the victim as Patro, 67, of the 1100 block of Wellington St. He was the victim of an apparent robbery.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Shooting Leads To Barricade, But No Arrest

Police surrounded a home in northeast Philadelphia early on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to capture a suspected gunman, but the standoff ended with no arrest, authorities say. Officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Marsden Street in Tacony at about midnight, the department told Daily Voice. Witnesses reported seeing a man shoot "30 to 40 times" on the street before running into a residence on the block, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Shot on the Job

No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk

Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
CHESTER, PA
WTAJ

Huntingdon police chase ends with arrest of Philadelphia man

EDITORS NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect additional details that were added to the story. HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man is behind bars after being accused of leading police on a high-speed chase when they attempted to take him into custody. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, police said they attempted to […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy