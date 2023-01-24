Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
The first bank in USAmaltaPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
fox29.com
Police searching for 19-year-old wanted in connection with deadly Germantown stabbing
PHILADELPHIA - Police announced on Wednesday that they are searching for a 19-year-old woman who they say is wanted for a deadly stabbing in Germantown on Monday. Just before noon, police responded to the 300 block of Hansberry Street for reports of a person screaming. Upon arrival, responding officers say...
Man shot while inside Germantown apartment
A man was shot while inside a Germantown apartment. Police say the gunshot came from outside.
fox29.com
Police searching for armed duo who stole from Southwest Philadelphia gas station, held employee at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who stole from a local gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Monday just before 10:30 p.m. at United Gas on the 6900 block of Buist Avenue. Authorities say two...
fox29.com
Police: More than a dozen shots fired at car in West Philadelphia, driver left injured
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in West Philadelphia on Tuesday night. According to authorities, the driver of a BMW sedan flagged down police on patrol in the area of 52nd and Vine just before 10 p.m. Police say the driver,...
New details on arrest of man accused of killing 4 people in Philadelphia
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
Arrests made in killing of Tacony Exxon worker
Police have arrested three men in the Jan. 17 murder of Siboram “Pat” Patro, who was working at the Exxon gas station at 7150 Torresdale Ave. The incident happened at 4:02 a.m. Officers from the 15th Police District responded to a report of a person with a gun. A man was located behind the counter with gunshot wounds to the back. A fire department medic unit pronounced him dead at 4:10 a.m. Police identified the victim as Patro, 67, of the 1100 block of Wellington St. He was the victim of an apparent robbery.
Philly Shooting Leads To Barricade, But No Arrest
Police surrounded a home in northeast Philadelphia early on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to capture a suspected gunman, but the standoff ended with no arrest, authorities say. Officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of Marsden Street in Tacony at about midnight, the department told Daily Voice. Witnesses reported seeing a man shoot "30 to 40 times" on the street before running into a residence on the block, they added.
Suspect arrested in ambush shooting that left 3 dead in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood
Police say they marked more than 50 bullet casings on the ground. After the victims were hit, some of them were run over by the shooters.
12 bullets strike man's BMW in Southwest Philly, victim drives to get help: Police
Police say 12 shots pierced the victim's BMW. The injured victim managed to drive about a mile to get help.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Shot on the Job
No matter the job Tiffany Fletcher took to support her three sons, she threw herself into the work. Whether the position was in fast food service or cosmetology, the 41-year-old “was a hard worker, and she loved what she did,” recalled her mother, Geraldine Fletcher. That passion extended to her caretaking, too: Outside of her working hours, Tiffany, took care of Geraldine, 77, as her home health care aide.
SWAT team responds after over 30 shots fired from inside Tacony home, woman injured
"This is the Philadelphia police, we need you to exit the residence now," authorities could be heard through a bullhorn.
30 shots fired from Pa. home, hitting woman, houses, car: report
A police SWAT team swarmed a block in the Tacony neighborhood of Philadelphia after 30 shots were fired from a home, according to a report from WPVI. The incident occurred around midnight Tuesday along the 6700 block of Marsden Street. Police called to the scene for a report of shots...
fox29.com
Officials: 53-year-old man critically injured after being struck on Mayfair street
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man is in critical condition with a head injury after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver less than a mile away from his home in Mayfair on Tuesday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue for reports...
fox29.com
Temple student slugged by attacker during carjacking in North Philadelphia
Surveillance video shows a Temple University student slugged during an attempted carjacking Sunday night in North Philadelphia. The victim's roommate told police the group of at least three attackers threw cement at the victim and shattered his back window, then threw cement at their apartment.
fox29.com
Man in critical condition after being struck by tow truck in Oxford Circle, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man was critically injured after he was struck by a tow truck in Philadelphia, according to police. Authorities say the incident occurred on the 6400 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in the Oxford Circle section of the city on Thursday morning around 3:15 a.m. Police say the driver...
Man in critical condition after Parkside shooting, set of keys found on vehicle
Police found an unidentified male in his 30s lying near a parked SUV. A set of car keys was found on the hood of the vehicle.
fox29.com
Pedestrian, biker killed in two separate hit-and-runs in Philadelphia
A pedestrian and a biker were killed in different hit-and-runs Sunday night, police said. Authorities released pictures of both vehicles wanted in the deadly crashes, hoping that someone will help them identify the driver.
NBC Philadelphia
3 Men Charged in Murder of Philly Gas Station Clerk
Three men have been charged in the murder of a well-known store clerk at a Northeast Philadelphia gas station. Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 38, of Philadelphia, Robert Miller-Crafter, 25, of Chester, Pennsylvania, and Keyon Vincent, 21, of Philadelphia, were all arrested and charged with murder, robbery, criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence and other related offenses.
Huntingdon police chase ends with arrest of Philadelphia man
EDITORS NOTE: The story has been updated to reflect additional details that were added to the story. HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man is behind bars after being accused of leading police on a high-speed chase when they attempted to take him into custody. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, police said they attempted to […]
Comments / 0