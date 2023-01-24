Police have arrested three men in the Jan. 17 murder of Siboram “Pat” Patro, who was working at the Exxon gas station at 7150 Torresdale Ave. The incident happened at 4:02 a.m. Officers from the 15th Police District responded to a report of a person with a gun. A man was located behind the counter with gunshot wounds to the back. A fire department medic unit pronounced him dead at 4:10 a.m. Police identified the victim as Patro, 67, of the 1100 block of Wellington St. He was the victim of an apparent robbery.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO