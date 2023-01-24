Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
NFL World Stunned By Tuesday's Sean Payton Update
When the NFL playoffs began and eliminated teams sought new head coaches, two names stood out from the pack: Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton. These vaunted coaches were thought to be heavily pursued by teams willing to pay for their services. Harbaugh's candidacy fizzled out when he opted ...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
John Harbaugh says big changes are coming to Ravens WR room
While it’s still not known who will be the Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback in 2023, whomever is under center will have a completely different supporting cast of wideouts, according to head coach John Harbaugh. Speaking to reporters at his end-of-season media availability, Harbaugh stated that roughly 75 percent of...
Jason La Canfora: I think Lamar is going to be traded; I think it's mental, beyond just football with Watson
Jason La Canfora talks about Lamar Jackson’s situation in Baltimore, why he believes he’ll be traded this offseason, quarterback market following the season, why he thinks Deshaun Watson might never return to form and Bengals-Chiefs, 49ers-Eagles.
All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team
The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Brian Flores Reportedly Interviewing For Notable NFL Job Thursday
Brian Flores is in the running for another major assistant role in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach is interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings for the team's vacant defensive coordinator position on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL ...
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Jets hire former Packers assistant Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator
Former Green Bay Packers assistant coach Nathaniel Hackett is headed to New York. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets are hiring Hackett to be the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, 43, spent three years as the offensive coordinator for Matt LaFleur in Green Bay. Now, he’ll go...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams
Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Albert Breer: Browns could have a big swing or two in them this offseason to help Deshaun Watson, offense
Albert Breer talks about the NFL Playoffs’ Conference Championship games, the sustainable foundation from each of the four remaining teams, what fans can expect from the Browns’ offseason, the slow movement on filling head coach openings and more.
Ravens Interviewed QB Coach James Urban & TE Coach George Godsey For OC
According to Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens have conducted interviews with QB coach James Urban and TE coach George Godsey as internal candidates for offensive coordinator. Urban has drawn some outside interest from a couple of teams for offensive coordinator jobs in the past. Godsey has actual experience as an offensive coordinator, both with the Texans and in a weird, co-OC setup with the Dolphins.
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says only one player will have 2023 offseason surgery
Football is a sport where injuries are extremely common, and the Baltimore Ravens know all too well how important each player’s availability will be heading into the 2023 season. The team went through a plethora of different injuries in 2021, and while 2022 saw players from the team go down, there was an improvement in overall availability.
Giants Notebook: Webb’s Future Career Plans, Thibodeaux Honored and More
The media obligations are done, and the New York Giants team facility is closed to the media until the spring at the earliest. But the hard work is about to begin for general manager Joe Schoen and the front office. Schoen told reporters in his Monday press conference that there...
Trevor Lawrence Vows Jags’ Rise, Success Is Only Beginning
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence vowed to help Jacksonville find success next season in his first Instagram post since their 27–20 divisional-round loss. The carousel post includes black-and-white photos of a somber Lawrence, who led Jacksonville to its best record (9–8) since 2017 before falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday. But the quarterback doesn’t want ’22 to be the Jaguars’ best season.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
