Atlanta, GA

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
BET

Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Preferred Teams

Tom Brady is a free agent this offseason. The all-time great quarterback has been vocal about keeping his options open as he potentially heads into the 24th season of his NFL career. If he doesn't retire or return to Tampa Bay, he could be on his way to a new franchise. The Las Vegas Raiders ...
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Aaron Rodgers to Patriots? NFL Insider Proposes ‘Belichickian’ Move

FOXBORO — It was an incredible 20 years for the New England Patriots with Tom Brady under center. Deep playoff runs year after year and winning six out of nine Super Bowl appearances. As we are seeing in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, the last teams' standings generally have an...
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today

Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
The Spun

Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week

Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke.  Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery.  "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Trevor Lawrence Vows Jags’ Rise, Success Is Only Beginning

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence vowed to help Jacksonville find success next season in his first Instagram post since their 27–20 divisional-round loss. The carousel post includes black-and-white photos of a somber Lawrence, who led Jacksonville to its best record (9–8) since 2017 before falling to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Sunday. But the quarterback doesn’t want ’22 to be the Jaguars’ best season.
