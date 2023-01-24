Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Related
Deadspin
Ebony and Irony: QB who lost scholarship for using N-word on video gets offer… from an HBCU
As Signing Day approaches, Nease High’s disgraced quarterback Marcus Stokes has a second chance at fulfilling his college football aspirations. After a senior season in which Stokes gained 2,672 yards, rushed for 496 yards, and scored 28 touchdowns, the four-star passer (or 3-star, depending on where you look) accepted an offer from Billy Napier’s Florida Gators. Then, at the tail end of the year, the knucklehead fumbled the ball in the most teenage way possible by singing the N-word on social media, which resulted in Florida pulling his offer.
Former Florida QB Commit Who Lost Scholarship Over Racial Slur Lands Offer From HBCU
Marcus Stokes, a three-star quarterback prospect who had his offer pulled by Florida after posting a video of rapping a racial slur, has received another opportunity. He announced on Twitter that Albany State, an HBCU, offered. “Blessed to receive my first HBCU offer to play at Albany State University,” Stokes...
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule fires shot at Deion Sanders following first team meeting at Nebraska: 'I don't let cameras in'
Matt Rhule took time to address his core values and initial start at Nebraska in a recent interview. He also fired off a shot at Deion Sanders and Coach Prime’s start to his tenure in Colorado. During an appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, Rhule discussed having his first...
atozsports.com
One potential offensive coordinator option for Nick Saban and Alabama has been ruled out
Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide need a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to return to the New England Patriots as Bill Belichick’s offensive coordinator. It’s always interesting when Saban has an offensive coordinator opener because it tells us which direction Alabama plans to take...
Preliminary hot board: Alabama offensive coordinator
BOL put together a preliminary hot board of potential offensive coordinator candidates to call plays in Tuscaloosa.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Breaking: College Basketball Coach Fired Tuesday Afternoon
We're midway through the 2022-23 men's college basketball season and we have a reported firing. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay has fired head coach Will Ryan, who is the son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. Green Bay is 2-19 on the season. "Green Bay has parted ways with head ...
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke
Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
Look: Bizarre College Football Cheerleader Video Going Viral
Over the last couple of years, young Madden San Miguel of Texas has made a name for himself on social media. San Miguel is better known as "Baby Gronk," and he's cultivated over 284,000 followers on Instagram. The self-proclaimed No. 1 recruit in the class of 2031 recently started expressing his ...
Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?
There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Oklahoma Lands Wide Receiver Commit
The Sooners offered Eli Merck as a preferred walk-on in late December, and on Wednesday, the record-setting wideout from South Carolina committed.
Football World Reacts To The LSU Schedule Announcement
LSU's football team already made plans to start the 2027 season. The team announced Tuesday that they'll face Houston at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, on Labor Day Weekend in 2027. "It’s always exciting when our football program gets the opportunity to compete in Texas, where so ...
Look: Football World Reacts To Florida State Cheerleader Video
If Florida State was trying to make the most cringeworthy video of all time, the program may have accomplished that goal. A video of Madden San Miguel meeting Florida State cheerleaders surfaced on the internet. The young football player from Texas has already received the nickname "Baby ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
Jim Boeheim Tries to Storm Out of Press Conference, Bangs Knee on Table
VIDEO: Jim Boeheim ends press conference after bad question.
Comments / 0