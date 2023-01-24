ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Deadspin

Ebony and Irony: QB who lost scholarship for using N-word on video gets offer… from an HBCU

As Signing Day approaches, Nease High’s disgraced quarterback Marcus Stokes has a second chance at fulfilling his college football aspirations. After a senior season in which Stokes gained 2,672 yards, rushed for 496 yards, and scored 28 touchdowns, the four-star passer (or 3-star, depending on where you look) accepted an offer from Billy Napier’s Florida Gators. Then, at the tail end of the year, the knucklehead fumbled the ball in the most teenage way possible by singing the N-word on social media, which resulted in Florida pulling his offer.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Spun

Breaking: College Basketball Coach Fired Tuesday Afternoon

We're midway through the 2022-23 men's college basketball season and we have a reported firing. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay has fired head coach Will Ryan, who is the son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. Green Bay is 2-19 on the season. "Green Bay has parted ways with head ...
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job?

There are five NFL teams looking to fill head coach vacancies, and nobody has made a hire yet. But one NFL reporter believes the Denver Broncos could be close to making a decision. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio said late Tuesday night that the Broncos could make a decision on their head coach as early... The post Broncos down to 2 finalists for head coach job? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions

This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
TULSA, OK
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The LSU Schedule Announcement

LSU's football team already made plans to start the 2027 season. The team announced Tuesday that they'll face Houston at NRG Stadium, home of the Houston Texans, on Labor Day Weekend in 2027.  "It’s always exciting when our football program gets the opportunity to compete in Texas, where so ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE

