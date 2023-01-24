Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Officials share images of structural concerns at Broward County Courthouse
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - We are getting our first look at the reason behind some structural concerns at a South Florida courthouse. Large cracks are visible on beams at the Broward County Courthouse, and the top floors of the building are currently off limits. Despite that, Broward County officials...
“This is not a Broward County Issue, This is a National Issue”: Local Leaders Discuss 911 Call System Hub Solution
The city commissions of Coral Springs, Parkland, and Coconut Creek met with county and public safety representatives to discuss a possible hub system, which would make the 911 call system more efficient by streamlining information sharing and reducing response times. The multi-agency workshop on Wednesday featured a presentation from Emerging...
WSVN-TV
BSO and Broward County have until March 31 to come to agreement on 911 call center
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - There has been a lot of discussion over the past year on the future of the 911 call system in Broward County and there’s still no agreement. Currently, the county controls the 911 system and the Broward Sheriff’s Office manages it, but now the sheriff wants complete control and is refusing to sign a contract.
WSVN-TV
High bacteria levels prompt swim advisory for 53rd Street Beach in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County has issued a swim advisory for the 53rd Street Beach in Miami Beach. According to officials, two consecutive water samples taken by the health department came back with unacceptably high levels of enterococci. bacteria. Officials advise people...
Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents
FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
WSVN-TV
Homestead names police station after Chief Rolle, Florida’s longest-serving police chief
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police chief has received a high honor. Hollywood Police Chief Alexander Rolle Jr. first started with the police department in 1979. Wednesday night, the City Council passed a resolution naming the police station after Rolle to honor his longstanding service. Council members then burst into applause, and attendees gave the police chief a standing ovation.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating tri-plex fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida home went up in flames on Wednesday. The blaze burned residents out of a tri-plex along Northeast Fifth Terrace near 13th Street in Fort Lauderdale. Officials said the fire started outside the home before spreading to the roof. Firefighters said two people...
iheart.com
Palm Beach County’s Real-Estate Reality Check
Bottom Line: This week’s South Florida real-estate report from the Miami Realtors Assocation took many by surprise. What’s your current view of our local real estate market? If it’s one that’s in a steady decline, as many news stories have been suggesting, you’d likely be surprised by what actual transactions have been saying. Is the local real estate market where it was a year ago? Nope. Is it even close to that type of frenzied market? Nope. Are prices higher than a year ago? Yep. Is it still a seller’s market? Yep. There’s no doubt that wading through the data from what most recently happened to close 2022 was a mixed bag. For starters, just how much less money was transacted in South Florida real estate. In South Florida’s TriCounty (Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach), the total dollars in transacted real estate declined by 51%, from $7 billion in December of 2021, to $3.4 billion last month. If you knew nothing else regarding what happened in the local real estate market, but you heard those numbers you’d likely suspect the bottom was falling out of our local real estate market. But there’s so much more to the story.
West Palm-area nursing school one of three targeted in fake diploma fraud probe
MIAMI — A now-shuttered nursing school in suburban West Palm Beach is one of three involved in a scam to create an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses, federal officials in Miami said Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Miami has indicted more than two dozen people in the scheme, which sold fraudulent nursing-school diplomas and academic transcripts from accredited Florida-based nursing schools to those seeking licenses to work as nurses. Each defendant faces up to...
WSVN-TV
SWAT closes down area of NW 17th Ave., near 20th Street in Miami in search of suspect
MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police’s SWAT team have closed down roads in a major part of the City of Miami, as they search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. Wednesday night, at around 6 p.m., armored vehicles and heavily armored SWAT members completely closed down the area of Northwest 17th Avenue, between 18th and 20th streets, in search of the suspect.
Scrubs Magazine
25 Charged in Massive Nurse Diploma Fraud Scheme
Law enforcement officials in Miami, FL announced charges against 25 individuals today for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that sent thousands of fraudulent nursing diplomas to aspiring providers all over the country. Prosecutors said the defendants sold fake nursing degrees and transcripts obtained from accredited nursing schools...
Former delivery man convicted for killing Florida woman, setting body on fire
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former appliance delivery man was convicted of killing a 75-year-old Florida woman and then setting her on fire after delivering a washer and dryer to her home. Jorge Dupre Lachazo, 24, of Hialeah, was convicted of first-degree murder after a three-day trial, the...
Weekend fire at SW Miami-Dade duplex claims third victim
MIAMI -- A woman whose 4-month-old son was killed along with the child's great grandmother during a weekend fire at their southwest Miami-Dade duplex has died, relatives told CBS 4.Rukiyah Kendrick, 19, was pronounced dead Tuesday at Jackson South Medical Center after she was taken there for treatment following a blaze that swept through the family's home shortly before 3:30 a.m. Saturday in West Perrine at 10150 West Circle Plaza. The woman's infant child, identified as Legend Larose, and the baby's 70-year-old great grandmother died Saturday after firefighters pulled them from the burning home.Relatives said Leroy Larose, the 22-year-old...
WSVN-TV
Passengers cause disruption at MIA again, raising concern as trend continues
MIAMI (WSVN) - Passengers are again being accused of causing trouble in the terminal, leading to a tough takedown. It’s not the first time something like this has happened at Miami International Airport. Jerry was catching a flight when he captured it all on his cellphone at around 11...
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes vehicle in apartment building in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver crashed into an apartment building. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene at 141 Grantham Circle, Wednesday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene of the crashed Toyota camry solara. According to BSO, the entire front of the apartment was hit, but the...
WSVN-TV
Hialeah officers arrested, facing felony charges
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Hialeah police officers have been arrested and are facing felony criminal charges, according to the state attorney’s office. On Thursday, the unnamed officers turned themselves in to the office of the attorney. It is unclear what crime they committed that led to their confession.
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
WSVN-TV
Worker hospitalized after suffering respiratory distress working on underwater pipe
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker was performing underwater construction on a storm drain when he suddenly became distressed. Another worker noticed his co-worker was missing and called police. The incident unfolded on Thursday morning near Northwest 119th Street and 24th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade within a property under...
Deerfield News
Ongoing Incident Wells Fargo 1800 Block Of West Hillsboro Deerfield Beach
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Breaking News- An ongoing incident involving heavy police presence is taking place at Wells Fargo on West Hillsboro Boulevard. Deerfield-News.com saw multiple BSO units as well as BSO helicopters in the area of Military and Hillsboro after 4.50 pm. BSO has a crime scene yellow tape closing a portion of the parking lot in Century Plaza in front of the Wells Fargo bank.
floridapolitics.com
Miami-Dade real estate vacancies reach new low as South Florida rent rockets to record highs
‘It’s estimated that landlords will have the upper hand moving into 2023.’. Rents rose across all asset classes in South Florida in the fourth quarter of 2022 as vacancies sank further amid a development rush to fill demand. That bodes well for builders and Realtors and shouldn’t too adversely...
