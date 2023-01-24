Read full article on original website
Related
Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil
NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
Republicans Kick George Santos to the Curb
The Nassau County GOP announced Santos is not welcome at local headquarters, and they want him to immediately resign.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Comes to George Santos’ Rescue: He Might Still Be ‘Sincere’
Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants Republicans to give GOP congressman-elect George Santos the benefit of the doubt after he was caught telling a string of lies about his professional and personal life—because he might still be “sincere,” she says. In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread, Greene bizarrely came to Santos’ defense after he gave a painful-to-watch interview to Fox News trying to explain away all his lies. Greene, apparently swayed by Santos’ flimsy excuse that “we all make mistakes,” wrote that he “is admitting and apologizing for lying about his resume,” while stand-in Fox host Tulsi Gabbard and Democrats “are giving [him] zero grace.” They are even “demanding he resign,” she complained, before laying into Gabbard. “I think we Republicans should give George Santos a chance and see how he legislates and votes, not treat him the same as the left is,” Greene wrote, adding that she hopes he “is sincere.” That message might be confusing for some who read Greene’s op-ed for The Daily Caller last week, where she said “lying to the base is a red line for me.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
CNN Anchor Nails GOP Rep. Byron Donalds for His George Santos Hypocrisy
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) told CNN on Thursday that it wasn't his place to call for his truth-allergic colleague George Santos’ resignation, only for anchor Victor Blackwell to remind him he’s had no problem demanding President Joe Biden to step down.Amid growing uproar for Santos to resign over the non-stop flood of allegations that he fabricated most of his résumé and biography, the freshman New York congressman has remained defiant. Even with most lawmakers from his home state urging him to quit, Santos has said he won’t leave Congress unless everyone who voted for him individually calls on him to...
'Disgraced' George Santos Faces 'Major Announcement' as Republicans Attack
Republicans will make their "strongest statement yet" regarding Santos amid calls for the GOP congressman to resign over extensive lies about his background.
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Lying Rep. George Santos delivers his first speech on the House floor
Disgraced Rep. George Santos delivered his first House floor speech on Wednesday since being sworn in as a member of Congress earlier this month. The New York Republican rose to speak on the plight of Iranian protesters and acknowledge their bravery during his minute-long address. Santos also called on the Biden administration to do more than impose “mere sanctions” on the Iranian regime as punishment for its treatment of the demonstrators. “Today I rise in support of the brave Iranian protesters who are fighting against barbaric forces of immorality,” Santos began his remarks. “During his 1967 inaugural address as governor of California, Ronald...
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
George Santos Staffer Predicts What's Next For The Embattled Republican
"Here I am introducing my lifetime friends to this guy and asking them for money. I wish I hadn't," one staffer said, according to Talking Points Memo.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sen. Kennedy stumps Biden nominee with basic questions about the Constitution
Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy grilled four Biden judicial nominees on the Constitution during a confirmation hearing Wednesday and one could not answer his questions.
A running list of George Santos' apparent lies
George Santos, the 34-year-old Republican elected in New York's 3rd Congressional District in the 2022 midterms, has said a lot of things about himself. And presumably, some of them are true. But after his victory, The New York Times uncovered a lot of falsehoods in his biography. "My sins here are embellishing my résumé," Santos told the New York Post two weeks before he was to take his oath of office. "I'm sorry." But his life story was only beginning to unravel. Here's a list of things Santos has said about himself that he now admits are not true or appear...
Jimmy Kimmel Spots Humiliating George Santos Moment: 'A Beautiful Metaphor'
Santos' attempts to duck the press led to one very awkward scene.
The Shadow Race to Replace George Santos Has Already Begun
Rep. George Santos hasn’t resigned. He hasn’t even publicly said that he won’t run for re-election in 2024. But the shadow race to replace him has already begun.In New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which Santos continues to represent despite growing calls to step down, political operators on both sides of the aisle are plotting their next moves.Republicans are clamoring to find a candidate with an immaculate, bulletproof résumé who can patch up the Long Island GOP’s scarred reputation. Democrats are looking for someone who can lead their comeback—an emboldened move to flip the district back to blue after Santos dyed...
George Santos is like a snake slithering in the GOP: Opinion cartoon by SW Parra
The New York congressman’s lies seem like they are endless. | Commentary
Calls to Rep. Santos' offices temporarily answered by Rep. LaLota workers
The technical issue was fixed a short time after News 12 brought the issue to LaLota's team.
U.S. Abrams Tank Compared to Russia's Wagner-Driven T-90
The U.S. announced Wednesday that it would be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine one day after Germany said it would send its Leopard 2 tanks.
Santos skips White House event for new members
President Biden on Tuesday evening hosted Democratic and Republican new members of Congress for a reception at the White House, but embattled Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) did not attend. The reception in the East Room of the White House was scheduled to begin at 5:20 p.m., and Santos was not listed on the White House’s…
George Santos a ‘bad guy’ who did ‘bad things’ but should not be forced out, top Republican says
New York congressman’s résumé is largely fiction and campaign finance questions abide but support is vital for speaker McCarthy
Rep. George Santos quietly opens Queens district office
The exterior of Rep. George Santos' (inset) district office, which once belonged to former Rep. Tom Suozzi. A single staffer was scrolling through his phone when Gothamist visited Wednesday. [ more › ]
Comments / 0