Florida State

CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health

Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
Motley Fool

Beyond Bitcoin: 3 Tokens Changing the Crypto Landscape

Uniswap is a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange that's transforming how people buy and sell crypto. Polygon is a Layer 2 blockchain network that has changed what it means to build on Ethereum. BitDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that's reinventing how people invest in crypto assets. You’re reading a free...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Could Drop To $15K If Fed Doesn’t Pivot, Ex-Crypto Exchange CEO Warns

Given Bitcoin’s major price movement, financial gurus are now theorizing on the possible influence of Federal Reserve monetary policy modifications on the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has increased by 30% since the beginning of the 2023, surpassing $23,000 after dipping below $16,000 late last year. The recent rally...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Converted Over $1B in Crime-Linked Assets, Europol Says

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitzlato, a previously little-known crypto exchange that last week wascharged by the U.S. with money laundering, exchanged around 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) in assets linked to criminal activities, European Union police agency Europol said in a statement Monday.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Japan Embraces Web3 As Global Regulators Grow Wary of Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. “While many other countries are standing still and shrugging their shoulders in the face of the cold wind, Japan is positioned to play a unique role in the crypto industry.”. proposal by Japan’s...
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why

Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
Motley Fool

Crypto Curious? Top 3 Tokens for a Beginner's Digital Asset Portfolio

Tether offers a unique solution to digital currency trading, providing users with a cash-like and familiar way to store and transfer value. Bitcoin was the first crypto and remains a leader today, despite many copycats and original rivals. Ethereum is getting used more and more because it is secure, reasonably...
MySanAntonio

Even 'Sam Coins' have soared in crypto's swift $250 billion jump

The crypto rebound has gained so much speculative vigor that even tokens torpedoed last year by their dependence on discredited mogul Sam Bankman-Fried have rallied, with some more than doubling this month. The likes of FTT, Solana, Serum, Maps and Oxygen have surged despite doubts about their viability following Bankman-Fried's...

