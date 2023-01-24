ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrfalp.com

IDA Board Approves Partial Funding Toward Airport Study

The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board has approved using $25,000 toward an Airport Market Analysis Study. IDA CEO and Deputy County Executive of Economic Development Mark Geise said the goal is to do the study as part of hopefully bringing back Essential Air Service to the Jamestown Airport. The...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wrfalp.com

Reg Lenna Part of Coalition Seeking Funding from NYS

The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is one of 13 downtown historic performing arts centers seeking on-going $20 million in operating support from New York State. The coalition, known as Alive Downtowns!, have met virtually since the start of the pandemic. Their goal is to encourage New York lawmakers to think of the upstate historic theatres as they do zoos and aquariums and public television statewide – organizations that have great public benefit to the citizens of the state.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

City of Niagara Falls deals with more snowfall

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the focus with last month's blizzard and other storms has been on Buffalo and often the Southtowns, those winds sometimes shift and take the snow north toward Niagara Falls. 2 On Your Side checked in with the leader of the Cataract City on their snow-fighting...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Pearl City Clay House Officially Opens In Jamestown On Tuesday

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new business which specializes in connecting people with visual arts and contemporary crafts officially opens in Jamestown on Tuesday. A satellite program of Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, revenue from Pearl City Clay House will be used to provide scholarships to Jamestown area youth.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

County lawmakers pass local law during monthly meeting

The Chautauqua County Legislators approved a local law setting a management salary plan for establishing a new Media Information Officer's position in the County Executive's office during their monthly meeting. Lawmakers approved the measure by a 13-3 vote Wednesday night. Ellicott Republican Lisa Vanstrom fully supported the local law setting a management salary plan for the post of between $60,000 and $90,000 a year...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
BUFFALO, NY
wrfalp.com

IDEA Coalition Community Meeting for Black/African Americans Tonight at Love School

The meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Love Elementary School and is open to the public. I.D.E.A. Project Director Bishop Leecroft Clarke said the meeting is one of several being held in Chautauqua County to provide “opportunities to engage directly with members of marginalized populations to understand the barriers that keep them from feeling fully part of our community.”
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Evan Crosby

10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour

Buffalo, NY. - Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, as well as the largest metro area in Upstate New York - home to more than 1.1 million people. Once a major hub for railroads, steel production, and manufacturing, today the economy of Buffalo is comprised of high-tech firms, service-oriented businesses, and a mix of industrial and light manufacturing. Furthermore, the region is increasingly a center for banking and life sciences.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua Property Donated to Charitable Land Trust

A 40-acre property in Chautauqua has been donated to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests (FSF), a land trust based out of northwestern Pennsylvania. The donors, Chautauqua residents Subagh Singh Khalsa and Linda Winkelstern, want to see the property forever protected as a healthy, working forest. The Winkelsterns, who retired recently as longtime Co-Directors of the Mystic Heart Meditation Program at Chautauqua Institution, acquired the property about 12 years ago.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
yourdailylocal.com

Pieces of the Past: “Weeee’re Racin’!”

If you grew up within a 50-mile radius of the Warren-Jamestown region you probably had a few heroes. If you grew up in the 50s you followed names like Emory Mahan, Jim Scott, Squirt Johns, or Freddie Knapp. In the 60s you might have rooted for Sammy LaMancusso, Bobby Schnars,...
WARREN, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Fundraiser For Lexi Memorial Taking Place This Weekend

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser to help memorialize a local teenager killed in a hit and run crash over a year ago will be held this weekend. Spearheaded by community member Missy Paterniti, fundraising has raised thousands of dollars to fund a permanent memorial for the late teen.
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy