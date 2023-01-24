Read full article on original website
IDA Board Approves Partial Funding Toward Airport Study
The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board has approved using $25,000 toward an Airport Market Analysis Study. IDA CEO and Deputy County Executive of Economic Development Mark Geise said the goal is to do the study as part of hopefully bringing back Essential Air Service to the Jamestown Airport. The...
CCIDA Officials Say 2022 ‘Epic’ Year for Chautauqua County
Officials report 2022 was an “epic” year for Chautauqua County. CCIDA CEO and Deputy County Executive for Economic Development Mark Geise presented the 2022 Annual Report on the CCIDA to the Board on Tuesday. He said the IDA Board had approved more than 50 projects in 2022, which...
Reg Lenna Part of Coalition Seeking Funding from NYS
The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is one of 13 downtown historic performing arts centers seeking on-going $20 million in operating support from New York State. The coalition, known as Alive Downtowns!, have met virtually since the start of the pandemic. Their goal is to encourage New York lawmakers to think of the upstate historic theatres as they do zoos and aquariums and public television statewide – organizations that have great public benefit to the citizens of the state.
City of Niagara Falls deals with more snowfall
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the focus with last month's blizzard and other storms has been on Buffalo and often the Southtowns, those winds sometimes shift and take the snow north toward Niagara Falls. 2 On Your Side checked in with the leader of the Cataract City on their snow-fighting...
Pearl City Clay House Officially Opens In Jamestown On Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A new business which specializes in connecting people with visual arts and contemporary crafts officially opens in Jamestown on Tuesday. A satellite program of Infinity Visual and Performing Arts, revenue from Pearl City Clay House will be used to provide scholarships to Jamestown area youth.
Darius Pridgen will not seek re-election on Buffalo Common Council
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for a change on the Buffalo Common Council next year as the council president Darius Pridgen has officially confirmed that he will not seek re-election. When asked why, he simply said to 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing "because I enjoy what I do...
County lawmakers pass local law during monthly meeting
The Chautauqua County Legislators approved a local law setting a management salary plan for establishing a new Media Information Officer's position in the County Executive's office during their monthly meeting. Lawmakers approved the measure by a 13-3 vote Wednesday night. Ellicott Republican Lisa Vanstrom fully supported the local law setting a management salary plan for the post of between $60,000 and $90,000 a year...
Riverside Ice Rink hours unsettling for Buffalo residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars were given by the City of Buffalo to renovate the Riverside Park Rink. Construction started in mid-2021 and finished in September. Councilmember Joseph Golombek says it was a health and safety issue from a freon leak. Once construction was complete, the rink was only open for party rentals and school programming.
IDEA Coalition Community Meeting for Black/African Americans Tonight at Love School
The meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Love Elementary School and is open to the public. I.D.E.A. Project Director Bishop Leecroft Clarke said the meeting is one of several being held in Chautauqua County to provide “opportunities to engage directly with members of marginalized populations to understand the barriers that keep them from feeling fully part of our community.”
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Buffalo, NY. - Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, as well as the largest metro area in Upstate New York - home to more than 1.1 million people. Once a major hub for railroads, steel production, and manufacturing, today the economy of Buffalo is comprised of high-tech firms, service-oriented businesses, and a mix of industrial and light manufacturing. Furthermore, the region is increasingly a center for banking and life sciences.
Business owner honored for giving back to the community
A business owner in Buffalo was honored for giving back to the community. Dave Singlyn helped by providing food following the mass shooting in Buffalo.
Winter Storm Warning Now In Effect For Many Parts New York State
After a rather quiet first three weeks of January, the colder air and snowier conditions are now creeping back into the public conscious for Western New York and other parts of New York State. We knew that snow was coming by Wednesday and Thursday this week, but didn't quite know...
Chautauqua Property Donated to Charitable Land Trust
A 40-acre property in Chautauqua has been donated to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests (FSF), a land trust based out of northwestern Pennsylvania. The donors, Chautauqua residents Subagh Singh Khalsa and Linda Winkelstern, want to see the property forever protected as a healthy, working forest. The Winkelsterns, who retired recently as longtime Co-Directors of the Mystic Heart Meditation Program at Chautauqua Institution, acquired the property about 12 years ago.
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
Toxins found in fish in Lake Erie, highest in the country
A recent study by the Environmental Working Group found that fish in Lake Erie have 11 parts per trillion of a toxin called PFAS. The levels are one of the highest in the country.
Pieces of the Past: “Weeee’re Racin’!”
If you grew up within a 50-mile radius of the Warren-Jamestown region you probably had a few heroes. If you grew up in the 50s you followed names like Emory Mahan, Jim Scott, Squirt Johns, or Freddie Knapp. In the 60s you might have rooted for Sammy LaMancusso, Bobby Schnars,...
Demolished Hamburg Bar + Restaurant To REOPEN
Hat Trix does not own the building that it was once in. They were notified that in the Spring, they would have to be gone because the building was sold to Taco Bell and was going to be demolished.
Moog to hold open interviews on Saturday
Available positions include those in engineering, assembly & test and machining.
Hochul announces $19M for Dunkirk, Wellsville & Lancaster
The announcement took place Monday morning.
Fundraiser For Lexi Memorial Taking Place This Weekend
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A fundraiser to help memorialize a local teenager killed in a hit and run crash over a year ago will be held this weekend. Spearheaded by community member Missy Paterniti, fundraising has raised thousands of dollars to fund a permanent memorial for the late teen.
