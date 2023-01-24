Read full article on original website
financefeeds.com
Devexperts announces Devexa + DXtrade bundle for FX/CFD/Crypto brokers
“Other live chat solutions simply aren’t able to provide a native experience on a web platform—they’re plagued by UI issues. Meanwhile, DXtrade brokers and traders enjoy a superior experience even when sharing a screen. That’s why our combo has no true market peers”. Devexperts has...
ZoodPay and Mastercard Launch Virtual BNPL Card
ZoodPay and Mastercard have teamed up to launch a prepaid virtual installment card. The new card was announced in a joint press release on Monday (Jan. 23), and will allow ZoodPay to scale its offerings and provide BNPL solutions to customers and merchants without being restricted to the ZoodPay network.
financefeeds.com
Bitfinex teams up with Tap Global for Mastercard crypto card
A fintech platform called Tap Global has onboarded Tether’s sister crypto exchange, Bitfinex, as its first client for its newly-launched ‘cards as a service’ (CAAS) B2B product. Tap’s Crypto-as-a-Service enables customers to easily buy, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies. The bespoke solution is designed to serve any bank,...
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
What Bank Transactions Should You Only Make in Person?
Fewer than 1 in 5 Americans prefer to make their bank transactions in person, a recent GOBankingRates survey found. The preferred banking method by far is now via mobile, with 59% of Americans...
Customers Lose Thousands In Bank Of America And Zelle Technical Glitch
Bank of America has been hit with a wave of complaints from customers who claim that money had suddenly disappeared from their accounts. The issue was related to Zelle transactions that went missing. Many customers were left with minimal funds and others were overdrawn, the New York Daily News reported. The technical issue may be fixed, but there are still unresolved questions.
Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies
IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
The FTC Says Some AT&T Customers Are Still Due a Direct Refund Who Were Misled By AT&T's Unlimited Data Plans
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced today that it is still trying to reach some AT&T customers who are due a direct refund as a result of the company's data throttling.
financefeeds.com
Why should brokers educate their traders?
Almost all brokers are providing their clients with educational materials and trading courses. Some of them even have ebook libraries for beginner traders to download and read. There is a reason why brokers should always encourage their traders to study trading. In this article, we will discuss why it is in every honest and trustworthy broker’s interest that their traders are making money constantly and in the long term. So, stay tuned.
ConsumerAffairs
FTC calls Pyrex maker on the carpet for “Made in America” claims
When does “Made in America” really mean “Made in China?" The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wanted to know the answer and has taken action against Instant Brands, manufacturer of Pyrex-brand glass measuring cups, for claims that those items were made in the United States during a time that the company was importing some measuring cups from China.
Are Banks the Best Places To Exchange Currency?
When it comes to exchanging currency, banks are generally cited as one of the best places to do so. But is it the very best option, or could you go somewhere else just as easily to swap money? See the...
Consumer Reports.org
Best Cell Phone Plans for Older People
Getting older has its benefits, especially if you’re looking to save some money on your cell phone bill. The “big three” wireless providers—AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon—all offer discounts for older people that could save you as much as $60 per month on the price of unlimited talk, text, and data plans.
financefeeds.com
ATB Financial goes live with smartTrade’s FX platform
“Our team’s wealth of experience in financial markets meant that we fully understood ATB’s needs. smartTrade’s sophisticated functionality has allowed the bank to reduce its reliance on manual processes and free up internal resources whilst offering an improved service to its clients.”. Alberta-based ATB Financial has deployed...
ChatGPT moves to cash in on its fame as OpenAI launches plan to charge monthly fee for premium subscribers
Users can get unrestricted access and fast response times when asking the AI-powered chatbot for help—this could help mitigate the estimated $3 million in monthly running costs.
Walmart's plan to build trust through its cybersecurity operations
Walmart has launched a concerted effort to share more about its extensive cybersecurity strategy as it continues to evolve from a big-box retailer to a big-tech competitor. Driving the news: The retail giant hosted its first-ever cybersecurity media day with six reporters earlier this week at its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.
T-Mobile is hacked, user data is stolen, and awards $350 millions USD in compensation to its customers
One of the mobile phone operators discovered that more than 37 million customers suffered information leaks after a hack to their databases. The discovery was made in early January.
financefeeds.com
France reports lesser number of retail stock traders in 2022
A study conducted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) showed that that the number of active retail investors in the stock market has declined by 5.5 percent in 2022 compared to a year earlier. The ninth edition of the AMF’s Active Retail Investor Dashboard saw a lesser...
brytfmonline.com
Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!
If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.
financefeeds.com
Edgewater opens office in Sao Paulo, Brazil to address demand for FX trading and execution
“Brazil is a tremendous market for us, and one of the fastest-growing participants in currency trading globally.”. Edgewater Markets has announced the opening of the firm’s São Paulo office and extensive new hires to address growing demand for its FX trading technology and execution services across the globe.
