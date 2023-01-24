ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Devexperts announces Devexa + DXtrade bundle for FX/CFD/Crypto brokers

“Other live chat solutions simply aren’t able to provide a native experience on a web platform—they’re plagued by UI issues. Meanwhile, DXtrade brokers and traders enjoy a superior experience even when sharing a screen. That’s why our combo has no true market peers”. Devexperts has...
PYMNTS

ZoodPay and Mastercard Launch Virtual BNPL Card

ZoodPay and Mastercard have teamed up to launch a prepaid virtual installment card. The new card was announced in a joint press release on Monday (Jan. 23), and will allow ZoodPay to scale its offerings and provide BNPL solutions to customers and merchants without being restricted to the ZoodPay network.
financefeeds.com

Bitfinex teams up with Tap Global for Mastercard crypto card

A fintech platform called Tap Global has onboarded Tether’s sister crypto exchange, Bitfinex, as its first client for its newly-launched ‘cards as a service’ (CAAS) B2B product. Tap’s Crypto-as-a-Service enables customers to easily buy, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies. The bespoke solution is designed to serve any bank,...
Ty D.

Customers Lose Thousands In Bank Of America And Zelle Technical Glitch

Bank of America has been hit with a wave of complaints from customers who claim that money had suddenly disappeared from their accounts. The issue was related to Zelle transactions that went missing. Many customers were left with minimal funds and others were overdrawn, the New York Daily News reported. The technical issue may be fixed, but there are still unresolved questions.
The US Sun

Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies

IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
financefeeds.com

Why should brokers educate their traders?

Almost all brokers are providing their clients with educational materials and trading courses. Some of them even have ebook libraries for beginner traders to download and read. There is a reason why brokers should always encourage their traders to study trading. In this article, we will discuss why it is in every honest and trustworthy broker’s interest that their traders are making money constantly and in the long term. So, stay tuned.
ConsumerAffairs

FTC calls Pyrex maker on the carpet for “Made in America” claims

When does “Made in America” really mean “Made in China?" The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) wanted to know the answer and has taken action against Instant Brands, manufacturer of Pyrex-brand glass measuring cups, for claims that those items were made in the United States during a time that the company was importing some measuring cups from China.
Consumer Reports.org

Best Cell Phone Plans for Older People

Getting older has its benefits, especially if you’re looking to save some money on your cell phone bill. The “big three” wireless providers—AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon—all offer discounts for older people that could save you as much as $60 per month on the price of unlimited talk, text, and data plans.
financefeeds.com

ATB Financial goes live with smartTrade’s FX platform

“Our team’s wealth of experience in financial markets meant that we fully understood ATB’s needs. smartTrade’s sophisticated functionality has allowed the bank to reduce its reliance on manual processes and free up internal resources whilst offering an improved service to its clients.”. Alberta-based ATB Financial has deployed...
Axios

Walmart's plan to build trust through its cybersecurity operations

Walmart has launched a concerted effort to share more about its extensive cybersecurity strategy as it continues to evolve from a big-box retailer to a big-tech competitor. Driving the news: The retail giant hosted its first-ever cybersecurity media day with six reporters earlier this week at its Bentonville, Arkansas, headquarters.
financefeeds.com

France reports lesser number of retail stock traders in 2022

A study conducted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) showed that that the number of active retail investors in the stock market has declined by 5.5 percent in 2022 compared to a year earlier. The ninth edition of the AMF’s Active Retail Investor Dashboard saw a lesser...
brytfmonline.com

Warning! If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now!

If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, update now. If you don’t, you risk installing an app on your smartphone and not even noticing it. From there, I think you can pretty well imagine what could happen. This alert arrives because defects have been detected in the Galaxy Store app. However, vulnerabilities were found by researchers from NCC Groupa well-known company in the field of cyber security, between November 23 and December 3, 2022. However, it is classified under the code name CVE-2023-21433.

