Why should brokers educate their traders?
Almost all brokers are providing their clients with educational materials and trading courses. Some of them even have ebook libraries for beginner traders to download and read. There is a reason why brokers should always encourage their traders to study trading. In this article, we will discuss why it is in every honest and trustworthy broker’s interest that their traders are making money constantly and in the long term. So, stay tuned.
Your Bourse goes live with floating leverage and commissions
Technology vendor Your Bourse has introduced two new features to its execution engine and risk management platform, namely the floating leverage and floating commissions. Your Bourse explains that the floating leverage is a mechanism that brokers can use to adapt the amount of margin offered to their clients based on specific trade conditions.
Quadcode Markets’ Broker Review
Quadcode Markets established itself as a top-rated, Australian-based brokerage firm that offers more than 200 tradable assets, a state-of-the-art proprietary trading platform, and quality analytics. Quadcode Markets also delivers one of the best online trading environments that enables both novice and professional traders to gain a competitive edge. QCM ticks...
VT Markets to tap TradingView and Acuity. Leverage raised to 1:1000 for Southeast Asia users
VT Markets has announced a brief roadmap of its plans for the year ahead, including a lineup of strategies that aim to expand its market access, bolster its brand presence and improve clients’ trading efficiency. Among other initiatives for 2023, the multi-asset broker is planning to launch an exclusive...
Eventus to provide trade surveillance for top crypto options exchange Deribit
Deribit considered several trade surveillance systems in anticipation of operating under the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in Dubai as the exchange looked to expand into additional jurisdictions while maintaining the highest compliance standards. Eventus, the multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, continues to expand its client roster in...
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
ChatGPT Is Just the Beginning – AI Is Quietly Reshaping Every Aspect of Your Life
ChatGPT became a viral sensation upon its release to the public on Nov. 30, 2022. It hit over 1 million users in under a week and has only continued to grow, with hundreds of companies using its application programming interface (API) integrations to create or improve their products. While ChatGPT...
Spatial Labs Founder Iddris Sandu Raises $10M in Seed Round Led By Blockchain Capital
Blockchain Capital led the seed round. The close of the seed round brings Spatial Labs’ total funding to $14 million. Spatial Labs’ 25-year-old founder Iddris Sandu is one of the youngest Black men to raise more than $10 million in seed funding. Spatial Labs, a Web3 infrastructure startup,...
Memfault raises $24M to help companies manage their growing IoT device fleets
Capitalizing on the trends, Memfault, a platform that allows IoT device manufacturers to find issues in their edge products over the cloud, has closed a $24 million Series B funding round led by Stripes, with participation from the 5G Open Innovation Lab, Partech and Uncork. The investment brings Memfault’s total raised to more than $35 million following an $8.5 million cash infusion in April 2021.
INFINOX launches one-stop destination for traders, IX One
“We’re confident that with the combination of the IX One platform and two of our award winning offerings – trade execution & customer service – we’ll be able to provide clients with a compelling trading experience.”. INFINOX has announced the launch of IX One, a unified...
Devexperts announces Devexa + DXtrade bundle for FX/CFD/Crypto brokers
“Other live chat solutions simply aren’t able to provide a native experience on a web platform—they’re plagued by UI issues. Meanwhile, DXtrade brokers and traders enjoy a superior experience even when sharing a screen. That’s why our combo has no true market peers”. Devexperts has...
Tixee taps Match-Prime as LP for 2000+ CFD instruments on 9 asset classes
“We were looking for a Liquidity Provider that could meet our expectations for a long time, and Match-Prime turned out to be such a company. For our customers, we are more than just a trading platform, we try to create trends and set new standards in the industry.”. Tixee, the...
France reports lesser number of retail stock traders in 2022
A study conducted by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) showed that that the number of active retail investors in the stock market has declined by 5.5 percent in 2022 compared to a year earlier. The ninth edition of the AMF’s Active Retail Investor Dashboard saw a lesser...
CySEC shines light on European retail investors’ habits
The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) has released retail investment behaviour research showing what it views as a concerning rise in unregulated, volatile investment products. CySEC surveyed 200 European retail investors aged between 18 and 55 who directly traded in securities or derivatives at least once in November 2022.
CMC Markets sees 2023 earnings in line with market forecasts
CMC Markets PLC (LSE:CMCX) shares closed down 2.16 percent in Wednesday’s trading after the firm’s trading update for the fiscal year 2023 revealed that its net operating income was “tracking in line with market expectations.”. The listed brokerage firm said its net operating income was weaker towards...
VAI Announces New Brand Vision for 2023 Focusing on Cloud-based ERP for Enterprise Success
The ERP leader looks to expand on innovative capabilities and customer success in the new year. VAI, a leading ERP software developer, announced a new brand vision for 2023, helping enterprises across the hardgoods, food, and pharmaceutical markets expand their business with its flagship ERP solution, S2K Enterprise, and cloud subsidiary, VAI Cloud. For the past two years, VAI achieved significant year-over-year growth in its customer base, with revenue of approximately 50 million USD and a significant number of new customers selecting S2K Enterprise to run in VAI Cloud to gain security and scalability for their ERP needs.
Data Variety and Standardization Remain Top Challenges for Biopharma Operations, New Survey Finds
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- eClinical Solutions, a global provider of digital clinical software and biometrics services, today announced the results from its 2023 Industry Outlook, an inaugural annual report. Based on research with 60 biopharmaceutical clinical operations and biometrics professionals, the report reveals exclusive insights on the most pressing trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the fast-moving clinical data landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005276/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Wahed opens London office, launches gold-backed debit card for Muslisms
“Wahed’s new gold-backed debit card allows the Muslim community to utilise technology to access and invest their money in a responsible and secure way, storing it safely and ethically without risk of exposure to Riba.”. Wahed has announced the opening of a physical branch in Central London and the...
Spectrum Markets reports higher trading volume for Q4 2022
Pan-European trading venue Spectrum Markets today reported that its Q4 trading volume grew by 41% year-on-year. In aggerate, some 365 million securitised derivatives traded on the exchange from October to December. This compares to 258 million during the same period a year earlier. Spectrum has seen a significant increase in...
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Healthcare Companies (2023)
Predictive modeling, image analysis, and natural language processing are just a few applications of artificial intelligence in the healthcare industry. AI can increase healthcare delivery’s effectiveness, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. It can help in diagnostic imaging, including detecting malignancies and conditions like diabetic retinopathy. Additionally, it can help with patient monitoring by keeping track of vital signs or eyeing for any issues. AI may also evaluate vast medical data, including electronic health records, to find patterns and enhance population health management.
