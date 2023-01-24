Read full article on original website
Related
How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?
Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
People are just noticing instant hacks to slash bills for HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+
STREAMING services are the most popular way of watching TV, even if the costs can quickly pile up. The most popular streaming services are producing great content, making it difficult to skip out on them. Still, these costs can quickly add up, especially if you account for how much money...
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
Free Webinar | February 15: How to Build and Elevate A Black-Owned Brand
Join us for this free webinar as executive leader in public relations and brand elevation, Zakiya Larry, shares with us actionable tips to shape and grow a Black-owned brand that stands out and lasts. Register now →
financefeeds.com
Saxo UK hires James Donovan as Global Head of Preferred Broker programme
“I am delighted to welcome James to our team. James’ extensive expertise and strategic insight will align perfectly with our ambition as we strengthen and continue to grow our Preferred Broker business across the globe.”. Saxo UK Limited has appointed James Donovan as Global Head of Preferred Broker, based...
TechCrunch
Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky begins new ‘journey’ with Camino Partners
Lubetzky, founder and chairman of Camino Partners, built Kind up from just $5 million in initial investment and told TechCrunch he wants to help other companies do the same thing. He intends to deploy $350 million — funds he already has — into the next generation of transformative companies over the next five years, initially beginning with consumer brands.
salestechstar.com
VAI Announces New Brand Vision for 2023 Focusing on Cloud-based ERP for Enterprise Success
The ERP leader looks to expand on innovative capabilities and customer success in the new year. VAI, a leading ERP software developer, announced a new brand vision for 2023, helping enterprises across the hardgoods, food, and pharmaceutical markets expand their business with its flagship ERP solution, S2K Enterprise, and cloud subsidiary, VAI Cloud. For the past two years, VAI achieved significant year-over-year growth in its customer base, with revenue of approximately 50 million USD and a significant number of new customers selecting S2K Enterprise to run in VAI Cloud to gain security and scalability for their ERP needs.
3 areas where tech tools are transforming the CFO’s job
The use of tech software in everyday finance tasks is growing. So, how will it advance this year?. Christina Melas-Kyriazi is a partner at Bain Capital Ventures investing in early-stage fintech, commerce, and application software companies. I had a chat with Melas-Kyriazi who has insight into tech trends. “It’s a...
financefeeds.com
Finalto names Klelia Orphanidou head of UK compliance
Finalto has appointed Klelia Orphanidou as its newest B2B head of UK regulatory compliance as part of a broader organizational reshuffling at the company’s FCA regulated areas of the business. Klelia will lead Finalto’s compliance team in the City, where she will be tasked with ensuring adherence to...
financefeeds.com
ATB Financial goes live with smartTrade’s FX platform
“Our team’s wealth of experience in financial markets meant that we fully understood ATB’s needs. smartTrade’s sophisticated functionality has allowed the bank to reduce its reliance on manual processes and free up internal resources whilst offering an improved service to its clients.”. Alberta-based ATB Financial has deployed...
wdfxfox34.com
PEO vs EOR: Which Solution Meets Your Needs?
Originally Posted On: https://www.globalexpansion.com/blog/peo-vs-eor Building a global workforce requires your global HR team to be experts in complex international tax and labor laws, along with handling global HR tasks – such as global payroll and global benefits. This can become a large financial investment that demands countless hours of ongoing administration. Thankfully, there are ways to take some of the burden off your shoulders.
Grasshopper and MANTL Team to Close Loan Market ‘Tech Gap’
Digital bank Grasshopper has teamed with MANTL to provide clients with faster onboarding. The bank said in a Thursday (Jan. 26) news release that the partnership will see Grasshopper leverage MANTL’s commercial deposit origination solution “to strengthen its digital deposit origination platform for businesses and provide a superior customer experience.”
nftgators.com
Spatial Labs Founder Iddris Sandu Raises $10M in Seed Round Led By Blockchain Capital
Blockchain Capital led the seed round. The close of the seed round brings Spatial Labs’ total funding to $14 million. Spatial Labs’ 25-year-old founder Iddris Sandu is one of the youngest Black men to raise more than $10 million in seed funding. Spatial Labs, a Web3 infrastructure startup,...
financefeeds.com
UK broker SFC taps Integral to modernize FX trading
“We built our SaaS technology for our customers and it’s an absolute pleasure to work with SFC. It’s the perfect example of why we do what we do: to help our customers be the best version of themselves with the help of our technology and allowing them to focus on what matters most to them, looking after their customers and growing their business.”
financefeeds.com
Reflecting on 2022: making it through the crypto winter – Robert Quartly-Janeiro, CSO at Bitrue
The cryptocurrency world saw a dramatic upheaval in 2022, as a string of negative events — which will, apparently, shape the industry’s future in 2023 and beyond — occurred throughout the year. If I had to describe the situation in two words, I would choose ‘losses’ and ‘trust’ (or lack thereof).
financefeeds.com
Edgewater opens office in Sao Paulo, Brazil to address demand for FX trading and execution
“Brazil is a tremendous market for us, and one of the fastest-growing participants in currency trading globally.”. Edgewater Markets has announced the opening of the firm’s São Paulo office and extensive new hires to address growing demand for its FX trading technology and execution services across the globe.
financefeeds.com
New York regulator releases guidance in the event of virtual currency insolvency
Entities operating under the BitLicense and Limited Purpose Trust Charter are held to these requirements through DFS supervision and examinations, or when need be, enforcement actions. Adrienne A. Harris, New York Department of Financial Services Superintendent, has released consumer protection guidance in the event of virtual currency insolvency. The New...
boatingindustry.com
BoatTEST partners with Elite Direct Finance
BoatTEST announced that it has partnered with Elite Direct Finance to offer financing directly from its web platform. “Elite Direct Finance brings the kind of customer service that our readers are looking for when making a buying decision. While researching on BoatTEST they can see the boat’s price, calculate monthly payments, and immediately fill out Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” form all at once,” said Jeff Hammond, co-founder and CEO of BoatTEST. “Because of Elite’s “Quick Pre-Qual” turnaround time, prospective buyers can quickly find out how large a boat loan they can get, which will focus their search on what they can afford, saving dealers and brokers valuable time from chasing dreamers instead of working with realistic buyers. With more than 50% of pre-owned boats being sold driveway to driveway, we look forward to helping an under-served segment of the boat-buying community, as well as dealers and brokers, so we will aid buyers at both ends of the spectrum.”
Comments / 0