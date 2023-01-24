Read full article on original website
Related
Something big is happening in the U.S. housing market—here’s where 27 leading research firms think it’ll take home prices in 2023
Among the nation's 27 leading housing researchers, 23 expect U.S. home prices to fall further in 2023.
China tells US to fix its own debt problems after Yellen Africa remarks
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order.
eenews.net
U.S. strikes at China with EV battery deal
The U.S. moved this week to counter China’s control over production of electric vehicle batteries at a time of widespread concerns over global shortages of key minerals and labor abuses in African mines. In a memorandum of understanding Wednesday, the State Department pledged to help build an EV battery...
Gautam Adani — the world's richest Asian — saw his net worth crash by more than $5 billion in a day after a short-seller targeted his business empire
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
Supply chain to support Biden’s offshore wind goals will cost at least $22.4B: report
Fulfilling President Biden’s goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind by 2030 would require the rapid scale-up of a domestic supply chain and at least $22.4 billion in infrastructure investments, a new report has found. The success of such a build-out would rely upon “resilient, sustainable and equitable manufacturing” of primarily U.S.-based facilities, ports…
Asia's richest man Gautam Adani is addicted to ChatGPT
Asia's richest man Gautam Adani says he is addicted to ChatGPT, the powerful new AI tool that interacts with users in an eerily convincing and conversational way.
U.S. economy expands at 2.9% annual rate in fourth quarter
The U.S. economy grew at an annualized 2.9% rate in the final months of 2022, the Commerce Department said on Thursday. Why it matters: Economists are bracing for a significant slowdown in economic activity as the Federal Reserve's interest rates hikes take hold, but that certainly wasn't the case in the final months of last year.
Business Insider
Just 40% of people say their lives will be 'better off' in the next 5 years, a new global survey finds, with trust in business growing and trust in government falling
Pessimism and factional tensions are surging ahead of a possible recession this year. Just 40% of respondents in a new global survey believe they'll be "better off" in the next five years. The annual Edelman Trust Barometer also found growing trust in business versus the public sector. While war rages...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Soiling – a multibillion-dollar issue for the solar industry
Soiling – where PV modules become coated with dust, dirt, sand or snow and thus receive less sunlight – is still an underestimated problem for solar power systems. Specialized solutions are now available in the form of anti-soiling glass coatings, automated and manual cleaning products, and models to predict the ways to use them most economically. But our understanding of the issue is still evolving, particularly as PV systems move into new regions with different environmental conditions, and the technology itself continues to change and improve.
20 young real-estate leaders forecast what'll happen in 2023, from home prices finally dipping to the rise of the South
Whizzes in residential and commercial real estate are bracing for change this year. Here's one: investors will keep snapping up single-family homes.
Japan's Nidec slashes full-year operating profit forecast on weak demand, restructuring costs
TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly half on Tuesday as it faced pressure from weakening demand for technology goods and a slower-than-expected recovery of the global car industry.
freightwaves.com
Softer economy impacts LTL carriers different than truckload, industry executives say
Correction: The original story said that LTL carriers should forego rate increases in 2023. The story should have read that carriers should forego multiple rate increases. The softness in the U.S. economy impacts truckload carriers more severely than their LTL brethren because truckload capacity is greater and there are fewer barriers to entry, industry executives said Monday.
Autoblog
China doesn't need to sell a single electric car in the U.S. to dominate the market
The Chinese electric vehicle market is huge and growing — and that success has many wondering what's next. About 27% of new vehicle sales in China last year were electrified (either pure EVs or hybrids), says advisory firm Automobility. And given the number of Chinese buyers, those sales made up about two-thirds of the global EV market.
Ferragamo 2022 Revenues Climb 10.2 Percent
MILAN — Salvatore Ferragamo SpA’s chief executive officer and general manager Marco Gobbetti expressed satisfaction with the preliminary 2022 sales reported on Thursday, at the end of his first year leading the Florence-based luxury house. “During 2022, we set our strategic framework and started making excellent progress on our priorities,” said Gobbetti, who joined the Florence-based company in January last year from Burberry, and appointed Maximilian Davis as creative director in March.More from WWDBurberry RTW Spring 2023Step It Up: Colorful PlatformsA Look Inside Burberry's Miami Store at Bal Harbour Shops In the 12 months ended Dec. 31, revenues amounted to 1.25 billion...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Cabot to invest in component for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries
Cabot Corporation plans to add conductive carbon additives (CCA) capacity in its Pampa, Texas facility to be used in lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles. The US government announced numerous grants and loans to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles, helping the country on its path to carbon neutrality by 2050. This includes $8.1 billion in grants and $25 billion of loans specifically to produce low or zero-emission vehicles or batteries.
htrends.com
First-time Buyers Account for 16% of Global Hotel Investment Volume in 2022 According to JLL
JLL’s 2023 Global Hotels Investment Outlook highlights trends keeping the balance between industry recovery and geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds in mind. As the world continues to find a new normal post-COVID, consumers have placed heightened importance on travel and experiences, which has accelerated lodging demand, and resulted in RevPAR reaching or exceeding 2019 levels in some markets. According to JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group’s latest Global Hotels Investment Outlook, even with global inflation and geopolitical tensions, we should expect to see investors deploying capital across a range of lodging verticals to capture an increased share of a traveler’s experience.
Madrid’s Twinco Raises $12M to Finance Supply Chain SMEs
Twinco Capital has closed on a $12 million funding round roughly two years after raising $3.7 million. The global supply chain finance firm covers funding from the start of the production cycle from the purchase order to final invoice payment. The Spanish startup also plans to raise a $100 million debt facility before the end of March. CEO Sandra Nolasco and chief operating officer Carmen Marín founded Twinco Capital in 2019 to help big companies mostly in retail and apparel unlock funding for their global suppliers. Financing can include advancing up to 60 percent of the purchase order value upfront, with the...
Graforce and Kawasaki Gas Turbine Europe Collaborate on Zero Carbon Heat-Power Cogeneration Solutions
BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Graforce, Germany’s leading provider of zero carbon hydrogen plants, and Kawasaki Gas Turbine Europe GmbH (Kawasaki), a European gas turbine and heat-power cogeneration business, are cooperating for zero-emission heat and power generation. The joint innovative plant concept combines Graforce’s methane electrolysis technology (plasmalysis) with hydrogen turbines from Kawasaki. First customer projects for this zero carbon heat and power solution are in the works. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005010/en/ Hydrogen turbines and methane electrolysis are game changers for an electricity-independent zero carbon heat-power cogeneration. (Photo: Business Wire)
financefeeds.com
Coinbase fined $3.6 million in the Netherlands
The Dutch Central Bank has fined Coinbase €3.3 million ($3.6 million) as the crypto exchange was providing its services in the Netherlands without the required registration. Coinbase has until 2 March 2023 to object to the penalty. Per the statement, Coinbase was originally hit by an administrative fine of...
Comments / 0