Read full article on original website
Related
After A Picture Of A California School Lunch Went Viral, Here Are School Lunches From 17 Different Countries
Sure, Switzerland's school lunch looks good, but for nearly $14, I'll just bring a PB&J.
As Julian Sands search enters day 11, phone pings may give clues on California mountain
The actor's family shared a message of thanks for the "heroic" search teams.
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
natureworldnews.com
Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later
After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
California's 'MAGA-led' county bans Dominion voting machines in heated meeting
The justification? Widely debunked claims of mass voter fraud.
SFGate
DC Townhouse Linked to Fallen FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Is Listed for $3.3M
What a difference a few months makes. Since the implosion and bankruptcy filing of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX in November, its founder Sam Bankman-Fried has experienced some dramatic life changes—as have those closest to him. A prime example? The listing of a townhouse in Washington, DC, that was purchased...
The case for queso: US-based cheesemakers prepare for a Mexican cheese boom
If you ask him about the state of Mexican-style cheeses in the United States, Arturo Nava will tell you that "Hispanic cheeses are where Italian cheeses were 30 years ago." In the '90s, thanks to cookbook authors and TV hosts like Lidia Bastianich and Mario Batali, increased interest among general audiences in authentic regional Italian cooking heralded an influx of Italian cheeses to American grocery stores. While home cooks used to have to visit specialty stores for varieties like Taleggio, Fontina and burrata, those items are now often found at supermarkets alongside bagged shredded mozzarella and powdered "shaker" Parmesan.
SFGate
40 reasons not to leave San Francisco
San Francisco is the type of city that captures you. For many, it’s love at first sight. How could you not fall for the fog-draped skyline, the stately Victorians or the many parks scattered throughout the city? Others might not warm up until the second or third date, the deal sealed by a life-affirming burrito or yet another impossible Steph Curry 3-pointer. Or maybe you need to stumble upon a punk concert on a BART train to be convinced that the city still has a renegade streak underneath its techie exterior.
SFGate
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
SFGate
School Board Further Discusses Including Religious Holidays In School Calendar
In light of the San Francisco Board of Education controversially backing down on its decision to include two Muslim holidays on its academic calendar, San Francisco Unified School District staff said at a board meeting on Tuesday that there needs to be a more flexible policy for students observing religious holidays.
Bay Area restaurants and chefs named James Beard Award 2023 semifinalists
James Beard Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
SFGate
Supes To Consider Matching Police Recruitment Bonuses To Avoid Staffing Shortages
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider matching police recruitment bonuses offered by other jurisdictions in an effort to avoid staffing shortages. Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who introduced the resolution, is also asking the San Francisco Police Commission to develop a plan to reach recommended police staffing levels of 2,182 officers within four years.
Judge trashes, blocks California COVID-19 misinformation law
The judge wrote that the law's definition of what classifies as "misinformation" is "grammatically incoherent."
Berkeley's popular Boichik Bagels plans to open another Bay Area location
It's going to be a big year for the West Coast's favorite bagel.
SFGate
Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for more than a half-million fast food workers has qualified for next year's ballot, authorities said Tuesday. The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to be...
SFGate
Alleged Half Moon Bay gunman targeted his own workplace, police say
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The gunman who killed seven people at two farms Monday in this rural area south of San Francisco targeted his own workplace, authorities alleged, spreading terror among agricultural workers, many of them immigrants. Police said 66-year-old Zhao Chunli killed four people at Mountain Mushroom Farm,...
SFGate
Calif. shooters had an oddity in common: They were both senior citizens
The gunman who killed 11 people in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday and the man suspected of killing seven people in the Half Moon Bay area on Monday are among the oldest suspected mass shooters in U.S. history, according to the Violence Project, a nonprofit organization that studies firearm-related bloodshed.
Comments / 0