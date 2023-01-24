ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

natureworldnews.com

Lab-Grown Meat to be Served at American Plates Sooner than Later

After one business received approval from a crucial regulator, executives at cultured meat companies are hopeful that meat produced in enormous steel vats might be available in a matter of months. Some have shown their trust by hiring famous chefs to display the meats in their upscale restaurants, such as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

The case for queso: US-based cheesemakers prepare for a Mexican cheese boom

If you ask him about the state of Mexican-style cheeses in the United States, Arturo Nava will tell you that "Hispanic cheeses are where Italian cheeses were 30 years ago." In the '90s, thanks to cookbook authors and TV hosts like Lidia Bastianich and Mario Batali, increased interest among general audiences in authentic regional Italian cooking heralded an influx of Italian cheeses to American grocery stores. While home cooks used to have to visit specialty stores for varieties like Taleggio, Fontina and burrata, those items are now often found at supermarkets alongside bagged shredded mozzarella and powdered "shaker" Parmesan.
ILLINOIS STATE
SFGate

40 reasons not to leave San Francisco

San Francisco is the type of city that captures you. For many, it’s love at first sight. How could you not fall for the fog-draped skyline, the stately Victorians or the many parks scattered throughout the city? Others might not warm up until the second or third date, the deal sealed by a life-affirming burrito or yet another impossible Steph Curry 3-pointer. Or maybe you need to stumble upon a punk concert on a BART train to be convinced that the city still has a renegade streak underneath its techie exterior.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
SFGate

Supes To Consider Matching Police Recruitment Bonuses To Avoid Staffing Shortages

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider matching police recruitment bonuses offered by other jurisdictions in an effort to avoid staffing shortages. Supervisor Matt Dorsey, who introduced the resolution, is also asking the San Francisco Police Commission to develop a plan to reach recommended police staffing levels of 2,182 officers within four years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Californians will vote on whether to overturn fast-food law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A voter initiative that would overturn a California law aimed at raising wages and improving working conditions for more than a half-million fast food workers has qualified for next year's ballot, authorities said Tuesday. The referendum raised more than 623,000 valid voter signatures to be...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Alleged Half Moon Bay gunman targeted his own workplace, police say

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The gunman who killed seven people at two farms Monday in this rural area south of San Francisco targeted his own workplace, authorities alleged, spreading terror among agricultural workers, many of them immigrants. Police said 66-year-old Zhao Chunli killed four people at Mountain Mushroom Farm,...
HALF MOON BAY, CA

