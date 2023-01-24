ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IU Health, NCHS supporting Teen Cafés to improve mental health in teens

By Deanna Watson, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 2 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. − Today's youth face the greatest risk of developing and living with severe depression or mental illness, experts warn, and Indiana University Health and North Central Health Services are funding efforts to address teens' struggles.

According to a recent announcement, funding from IU Health and NCHS will allow 13 organizations to implement #WoWTalk (Words of Wisdom) Cafés, referred to as Teen Cafés, through Be Strong Families.

Be Strong Families created structured, small group conversations called Cafés aimed at healing, building community and peer-to-peer relationships and engaging teens as partners in the programs that serve them, the release said.

“Teen Cafés are physically and emotionally safe spaces where teens talk and listen to each other on topics that matter to them,” Stephanie Long, president of NCHS, stated in the release. “Through individual deep self-reflection and peer-to-peer learning, participants explore their strength, learn about the Protective Factors and create strategies from their own wisdom and experiences.”

The 13 organizations will have participated in a two-day training program learning how to facilitate Teen Cafés. Those organizations will then host between six and 12 Teen Cafés with middle- and high-school youth between January 2023 and December 2024).

Funding for the Teen Café provides a theme, food and an incentive for those participating, according to IU Health.

The 13 organizations that received grant funding for the Teen Cafés are:

  • Healthy Communities of Clinton County Coalition
  • IMPACT at Abba Place in Mulberry
  • CORE Community Center (formerly known as Clinton County YMCA)
  • Recovery Café Lafayette
  • Tippecanoe School Corporation
  • Upper Room Youth Center in Delphi
  • Purdue University – The Family Health Clinics - Delphi
  • Boy Scouts of America, Sagamore Council
  • White County United Way
  • Lafayette Family YMCA (two locations)
  • Lyn Treece Boys & Girls Club of Tippecanoe County (two locations)
  • Attica Junior-Senior High School
  • Hanna Community Center

“These organizations serve teens across west central Indiana. We are confident that with this training, the Teen Cafés they will host will have an impact on the mental health of our teens,” stated Melissa Dexter, community outreach and engagement manager for IU Health Arnett, Frankfort and White Memorial.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: IU Health, NCHS supporting Teen Cafés to improve mental health in teens

