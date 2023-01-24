ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Verge

The big banks that brought you Zelle are building a new digital wallet

Several of America’s biggest banks, including the likes of Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, are joining forces to launch their own digital payment wallet that can be used for online shopping, according to The Wall Street Journal. The planned new wallet is a response to increased consumer usage of digital payments — particularly Apple Pay, PayPal, and ones from other tech companies, including Google Pay and Amazon Pay.
The Independent

Surge in current account customers ditching and switching their bank

A record number of current account holders ditched and switched their bank using the seven-day switching service in the last three months of 2022, figures show.The Current Account Switch Service (Cass) processed 376,107 switches between October and December.It was the highest quarterly total since the service was launched in September 2013.The highest total number of monthly switches ever using Cass was recorded in November, at 157,376.Cass said the high switching totals align with a number of strong incentives and offers from current account providers at the time.Several current account providers have been offering cash to switch, which may give people...
CNET

How Being an Authorized User Affects Your Credit Score

Suppose you're looking at ways to improve your credit score or establish credit and would rather avoid getting a secured credit card. In that case, you can piggyback off someone else's credit as an authorized user. As an authorized user, you will receive a credit card associated with the primary cardholder's line of credit. Where your credit score goes depends on how you use your credit card and the primary cardholder's credit behavior.
financefeeds.com

UK broker SFC taps Integral to modernize FX trading

“We built our SaaS technology for our customers and it’s an absolute pleasure to work with SFC. It’s the perfect example of why we do what we do: to help our customers be the best version of themselves with the help of our technology and allowing them to focus on what matters most to them, looking after their customers and growing their business.”
AOL Corp

How Do You Get Cash When Your Bank Is Online?

One of the primary advantages offered by online banks is convenience. In a matter of minutes, you can open an online bank account and make a deposit, often earning higher yields than with traditional banks and paying no fees to boot. See the List: GOBankingRates’ Best Banks of 2023.
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Investopedia

Big Banks Creating Digital Wallet to Rival Apple Pay

Bank of America (BAC), JP Morgan (JPM), and Wells Fargo (WFC) are working on a digital wallet that customers can use to shop online in an effort to compete with Apple Pay and PayPal (PYPL). Key Takeaways. Bank of America, JP Morgan, and Wells Fargo are said to be working...
financefeeds.com

New York regulator releases guidance in the event of virtual currency insolvency

Entities operating under the BitLicense and Limited Purpose Trust Charter are held to these requirements through DFS supervision and examinations, or when need be, enforcement actions. Adrienne A. Harris, New York Department of Financial Services Superintendent, has released consumer protection guidance in the event of virtual currency insolvency. The New...
NEW YORK STATE

