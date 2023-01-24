Read full article on original website
Schoenbeck critical of negative storm-related comments aimed at Gov. Noem (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Earlier this month in the State of the Tribes Address to the South Dakota Legislature, Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Peter Lengkeek was critical of Governor Kristi Noem and her administration for what he says was a slow response to winter storms on the reservation that cost some people their lives.
DOE Secretary: South Dakota teachers leaving profession in 'exasperation'
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is experiencing a teacher shortage as some leave the profession, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've seen people who are just leaving the profession in exasperation over COVID and some of the other issues that are...
Governor Noem’s bill to repeal state sales tax on groceries passes in House Committee
The House Taxation committee favors and recommends sending a bill eliminating the state sales tax on most grocery items to the House Appropriations Committee this morning. House Bill 1075 passed on a 12 to 1 vote after about an hour and a half of testimony and debate. The measure was a significant plank in Gov. Kristi Noem’s 2022 reelection platform.
Bipartisan bill would make state IDs free for low income South Dakotans
PIERRE – State identifications cards are needed to get a job, rent an apartment and vote in South Dakota. Even library cards are out of reach without an ID. The wallet-sized card, which resembles a driver’s license, costs $28 in South Dakota. Rep. Kadyn Wittman, D-Sioux Falls, wants to make state IDs free for low […] The post Bipartisan bill would make state IDs free for low income South Dakotans appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Iowa GOP proposed cuts to SNAP-eligible foods; no federal bill
Iowa Republicans introduced a bill that would make staples like fresh meat ineligible for SNAP benefits. But the proposal would not affect other states.
If S.D. was forced to pay its own way, Republicans could not rely on their far-right positions to actually work
Some of the Democratic Socialists of America, aka Bernie Bros, have encountered on the extreme left must have skipped or were not able to fully grasp history classes that openly promote Marxism. Their idea of socialism goes well beyond our economic and strategic allies in Europe. Here in South Dakota,...
Update: Bill seeks to restrict use of SD National Guard
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with comments from Rep. Aaron Aylward. A new bill introduced by Republican Rep. Aaron Aylward seeks to restrict the deployment of the South Dakota National Guard outside of the state. The bill leaves in place the current statute allowing...
South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
SD House changes county zoning law for Noem
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A change that the South Dakota Legislature wouldn’t make three years ago to let county zoning boards have a lower threshold for approving conditional-use permits might become state law this year. The state House of Representatives voted 40-30 on Monday for HB-1029 that its...
State lawmakers: Teach ‘American exceptionalism’ in schools
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A group of South Dakota lawmakers are pushing an initiative that offers an optional social studies curriculum for K-12 and university students rooted in “American exceptionalism.” Under the initiative pushed forward Monday, the state’s largest teacher preparation institute would develop public university courses comparing the U.S. with socialist and communist nations and oversee a K-12 social and civic curriculum. The state’s social studies standards have been under review for over a year. Education groups have been critical of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s effort to infuse “patriotic” education goals into the standards. Education groups on Monday also pointed out the plan’s lack of long-term funding and implementation logistics.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes
Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
South Dakota bill would require reporting of student crimes
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Lawmakers agreed Tuesday to move forward with a proposal requiring law enforcement communicate with schools regarding student crimes. Advocates argued that the bill would enable schools to intervene proactively depending on the circumstance. But opponents expressed concern that the requirement adds an unnecessary burden to police. Critics on behalf of various law enforcement agencies said that communication already exists. They also worried that spreading sensitive information could damage the individuals involved and and add another layer to criminalization that at-risk youth face. They also worried that it burdens police.
South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths 'could have been prevented'
Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old's worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But when an ambulance finally managed to get through, Honor's uncle already was performing CPR, said his grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais.
Update on COVID-19 infections in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The latest information from the South Dakota Department of Health showed over four hundred sixty new Covid-19 infections with almost sixty people in the hospital. Liz Healy, infection control specialist with Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says they also continue to see cases. Healy says they see...
Gov. Tim Walz budget plan calls for direct payments; tax cuts for seniors
Gov. Tim Walz on Oct. 6, 2022. Courtesy of the Office of Governor Tim Walz & Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. Gov. Tim Walz unveiled his full budget and tax proposal Tuesday, calling for direct payments to more than 2.5 million households and a tax reduction on Social Security benefits. The...
Educators still question proposed social studies standards after revisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two meetings have already been held on the latest round of proposed social studies standards in South Dakota, and two more are scheduled for later this year. But that doesn’t mean the proposed standards will be the same by the end of the process.
8 Most Horrifying Disasters That Happened In South Dakota
For those looking to live in peaceful surroundings where the weather is perfect all year round, good luck. At some point, you will witness harsh weather. Not every state has an imaginary wall around it to prevent natural disasters. In South Dakota where we see all four seasons in their...
Grocery Stores Soon to Have No Taxes
On Jan. 17, a bill to remove South Dakota’s statewide grocery tax was introduced by Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. John Wiik and Rep. Mary Fitzgerald. Currently, South Dakota is one of seven states that imposes a statewide sales tax on food. The other states include Alabama, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi and Oklahoma.
