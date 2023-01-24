Read full article on original website
investigativepost.org
Buffalo’s firefighting fleet is a mess
Mayor Byron Brown and the Common Council have failed to invest in new vehicles as they've aged out. The result is a ramshackle fleet. Some trucks can't even pump water or generate fire-fighting foam. Firefighters who spoke to Investigative Post described arriving at an East Side house fire earlier this...
wrfalp.com
IDA Board Approves Partial Funding Toward Airport Study
The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency Board has approved using $25,000 toward an Airport Market Analysis Study. IDA CEO and Deputy County Executive of Economic Development Mark Geise said the goal is to do the study as part of hopefully bringing back Essential Air Service to the Jamestown Airport. The...
wrfalp.com
Legislature Approves Creation of Media Information Officer with Some Contention
The Chautauqua County Legislature has approved the creation of a County Media Information Officer position, but not without some contention. The position will be charged with disseminating all county communications and will be located in the County Executive’s office. Democratic Legislator Susan Parker said she was against the creation...
wrfalp.com
Special City Council Voting Session To Approve Restore NY Application for Furniture Mart Building
Jamestown City Council will hold a special voting session tonight to vote on a Restore New York funding application. The City of Jamestown is applying to Empire State Development for $2 million in Restore New York Communities Initiative funding to redevelop the Furniture Mart Building. This application replaces a previous...
BTF places billboards around city calling for change
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Public School District is under fire and in the spotlight. “We are disappointed, discouraged and a little dismayed at the timing and certainly the underhanded nature in which these had been put up,” General Counsel Nathanial Kuzma said. On Tuesday, the Buffalo Teachers...
wrfalp.com
Reg Lenna Part of Coalition Seeking Funding from NYS
The Reg Lenna Center for the Arts is one of 13 downtown historic performing arts centers seeking on-going $20 million in operating support from New York State. The coalition, known as Alive Downtowns!, have met virtually since the start of the pandemic. Their goal is to encourage New York lawmakers to think of the upstate historic theatres as they do zoos and aquariums and public television statewide – organizations that have great public benefit to the citizens of the state.
wrfalp.com
CCIDA Officials Say 2022 ‘Epic’ Year for Chautauqua County
Officials report 2022 was an “epic” year for Chautauqua County. CCIDA CEO and Deputy County Executive for Economic Development Mark Geise presented the 2022 Annual Report on the CCIDA to the Board on Tuesday. He said the IDA Board had approved more than 50 projects in 2022, which...
wrfalp.com
Dunkirk Awarded $10 Million Downtown Revitalization Initiative Funds
The City of Dunkirk has been awarded $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative monies. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the funding from Empire State Development Corporation at the Clarion Hotel Monday. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas said the plan presented to the EDC has ten different projects including work on the marina,...
wesb.com
Concern Expressed about State Police Presence in Bradford
The increased presence of State Police troopers in Bradford was a topic of discussion at last night’s City Council meeting. A citizen expressed his concerns about the increased presence, and Mayor Tom Riel said that he has received multiple complaints from businesses regarding the issue. “I’ve talked to several...
wrfalp.com
IDEA Coalition Community Meeting for Black/African Americans Tonight at Love School
The meeting will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Love Elementary School and is open to the public. I.D.E.A. Project Director Bishop Leecroft Clarke said the meeting is one of several being held in Chautauqua County to provide “opportunities to engage directly with members of marginalized populations to understand the barriers that keep them from feeling fully part of our community.”
Erie County to promote gun safety
The Erie County Gun Violence Task Force and Sheriff's Behavioral Threat Assessment Team have joined forces to promote gun safety across Erie County.
wnynewsnow.com
Fredonia Route 20 Speed Reduction Coming Soon
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) — Coming soon for Fredonia residents, a reduction in the speed limit along Route 20 in the village of Fredonia. Fredonia Mayor Doug Essek has learned from the New York State Department of Transportation that a speed reduction study was conducted and officials concluded that the speed limit should be lowered.
McKean County woman found guilty of felony, misdemeanor charges related to Capitol breach
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A McKean County woman has been found guilty in the District of Columbia of felony and misdemeanor charges for her actions during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach. According to the Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia, Pauline Bauer, 55, of Kane, McKean County, Pennsylvania, was found guilty on Tuesday, Jan. […]
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul pushes back on criticism about gas appliance proposal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even as she was delivering good news for three communities — $10 million awarded to the city of Dunkirk and $4.5 million each to the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville for downtown revitalization projects — Gov. Kathy Hochul was aware many of the Western New Yorkers at her event Monday were likely still thinking about what happened in Orchard Park the day before.
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua Property Donated to Charitable Land Trust
A 40-acre property in Chautauqua has been donated to the Foundation for Sustainable Forests (FSF), a land trust based out of northwestern Pennsylvania. The donors, Chautauqua residents Subagh Singh Khalsa and Linda Winkelstern, want to see the property forever protected as a healthy, working forest. The Winkelsterns, who retired recently as longtime Co-Directors of the Mystic Heart Meditation Program at Chautauqua Institution, acquired the property about 12 years ago.
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Buffalo, NY. - Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York, as well as the largest metro area in Upstate New York - home to more than 1.1 million people. Once a major hub for railroads, steel production, and manufacturing, today the economy of Buffalo is comprised of high-tech firms, service-oriented businesses, and a mix of industrial and light manufacturing. Furthermore, the region is increasingly a center for banking and life sciences.
Man accused of throwing liquid at deputy at Holding Center
He was charged on Tuesday.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul roasted after her gas stoves revealed amid ban plans
Gov. Kathy Hochul ought to get rid of her gas stoves before pushing everyday Empire Staters to go electric, the Democrat’s flame-loving critics said Monday. The Post exclusively revealed Sunday that Hochul has gas stoves both at her private Buffalo residence and the Executive Mansion in Albany, undercutting the environmentalist image she has cultivated in office. “This is Hypocrisy Hochul at her finest,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in response. “She has made it abundantly clear that in Kathy Hochul’s New York, it’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’ New Yorkers see through her ridiculously out of touch...
erienewsnow.com
Police Investigate Stabbing in Downtown Erie
Police are investigating a stabbing in downtown Erie on Wednesday. It was reported at 12th and State St. just after noon. The 52-year-old man reportedly suffered a stab wound to the upper left chest, according to early reports from the scene. He was conscious and taken to UPMC Hamot for...
Buffalo Police say they're seeing an increasing amount of auto sears
An auto sear, or a select fire switch, is a small device that can turn a semi-automatic handgun into an automatic weapon.
