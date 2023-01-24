Read full article on original website
iOS 16.3 launches next week — here are the new iPhone features
The next big update to iOS 16 should arrive next week, according to Apple, with iOS 16.3 introducing new security, safety and Handoff features to the iPhone.
iOS 16.3 RC now available, here are the best new iPhone features
After Apple announced the new MacBook Pro and Mac mini models and the HomePod 2, the company is now releasing iOS 16.3 RC version to all users. In addition, the Release Candidate version of macOS 12.2, iPadOS 16.3, tvOS 16.3, and watchOS 9.3 are now available. As of now, there...
Apple Insider
How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
How to unlock an Apple device when its owner dies
If you have recently lost a friend or family member, you may be looking to gain access to the loved one’s phone, computer or tablet to get personal data left behind. Whether you’re looking for photos, passwords or other information, it’s frustrating when you don’t know a passcode to simply access it. I’ve gathered the steps you should follow to unlock an Apple device if its owner dies. This first step will only work if the device’s late owner backed up data to iCloud. While it’s easy to turn on automatic backups, sometimes Apple users forget to do this and photos and data may only...
Most iPhone owners don’t know about three secret apps hidden on your phone
YOUR iPhone has several hidden apps tucked away – and you may have missed them. We've picked out three that are more secret than the average app, but are handy all the same. There's a handy Field Test trick that helps you find the best mobile signal. You can...
A Google employee of 11 years says he and his wife stared at each other in 'disbelief' when they realized they'd both been laid off by the company
Ashish Kalsi wrote on LinkedIn he has a two-year-old daughter and was working at Google on an immigrant visa: "The dreaded H-1B countdown has begun."
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?
Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
You may have less than 10 weeks left to let your mom, brother, or anyone else outside your home use your Netflix login for free
Netflix said account sharing affected over 100 million households, which "undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix."
CNET
iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone
Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
TVGuide.com
Top Streaming Deals This Week: Save on Paramount Plus, Showtime, HBO Max, Fire TV, Roku, Beats Headphones, & More
With January in full swing, we're seeing a lot of incredible beginning-of-the-year deep discounts on all sorts of home entertainment and streaming gear. Retailers like Amazon have to clear last year's inventory to make more room for this year's new models. Their loss is your gain. And we're all happy about it!
Galaxy Watch SmartThings update brings Nest and Ring camera feeds to your wrist
Samsung Galaxy Watch wearables receive a SmartThings update that places more control on users' wrists.
pocketnow.com
Best Mac computers in 2023: Which one should you buy?
Since the launch of the Apple M1 series of silicon 2020, Apple has made many enhancements and upgrades to the entire portfolio of its Mac lineup. All Apple Mac computers are now equipped with an M-series chip, except the Mac Pro. The new computers are better and more powerful than ever, and even the cheapest machines are capable of processing content at shattering speeds.
Your TV is spying on you, but you can stop it
To stop your smart TV from spying on you, disable ACR technology, block built-in cameras and turn off built-in microphones.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn Off System Ads and Offers on Samsung Phones
If you own a Samsung phone, you may have noticed ads popping up on your lock screen, in your notifications, and inside some of the pre-installed apps.
pocketnow.com
Best accessories for mobile vlogging
Vlogging and content creation have never been more accessible than it is today. A modern smartphone has the capability of a mini supercomputer and is also equipped with an excellent camera capable of capturing high-resolution photos and videos. They're excellent for content creation, and they're often used by professionals and influencers, especially when they require something small and compact.
ZDNet
How to use your iPhone as a TV remote
Every time the Roku, Fire TV or regular television remote gets lost in between the couch cushions or tossed somewhere by a toddler, I'm looking for the individual manufacturer's app to control the TV. But, if you've got a compatible smart TV, like a Roku or Fire TV, or an Apple TV 4K, you can ditch extra apps and simply use your iPhone as your new remote.
Apple Launches Video With 'Ted Lasso' Fame Nick Mohammed For Data Privacy Day
Apple Inc. AAPL has unveiled a video featuring Nick Mohammed and released a new set of “education resources” to “help users take control of their data.”. What Happened: In this approximately six-minute video titled “A Day in the Life of an Average Person’s Data,” Nick can be seen going about his “average” day with an Apple specialist.
Cult of Mac
Apple working on iPad-like smart home display for 2024
Apple’s recently announced HomePod 2 packs some impressive smart home capabilities. But that’s not the only product the company is working on. Apple is reportedly working on several smart home devices, including a smart display. The low-end iPad-like device can control thermostats, lights and do FaceTime calls. Apple...
makeuseof.com
Apple Still Offers Security Updates to Devices That Are Almost 10 Years Old
Apple's software support has been and continues to be one of the best on the market. In January 2023, the company continued to cement its legacy of prolonged software support by seeding out security updates to older devices going far back as the iPhone 5s, released in 2013.
