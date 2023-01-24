Read full article on original website
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
Two Men Arrested in Connection to 1997 Michigan Cold Case
More than 25 years after a man's headless body was found in a Michigan field, two Ohio men have been arrested for their possible involvement in the man's murder. A Lenawee County farmer made the discovery in November of 1997. The man's decapitated body was found under a thin layer of snow and reports indicate that the deceased man's hands had been cut off as well.
Activist questions MDOT cameras after body of man shot to death found on Southfield freeway
DETROIT (FOX 2) - There are more questions than answers as Michigan State Police investigates the discovery of a 22-year-old man’s body on the Southfield freeway Monday morning. Was he shot and killed on the highway, or was his life taken somewhere else and his body discarded on M-39?
These 10 Rejected Michigan License Plates Are Hilarious
When I was growing up in Howell I couldn't wait to turn 16 and drive my Ford Mustang convertible to school instead of taking the bus. At the time I was really big into DJ-ing with my turntables and I was really interested in getting into radio. I wanted to...
MSP: 17-year-old runaway found safe
A 17-year-old girl who Michigan State Police had been looking for has been found safe.
NB I-275 at M-14 reopens after crash
Northbound Interstate 275 has reopened at M-14 following a crash early Thursday, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said. All northbound lanes were blocked for several hours. The crash was first reported at 6:10 a.m. cramirez@detroitnews.com. Twitter: @CharlesERamirez.
Former Michigan public safety director charged with assault after hitting teen with flashlight, AG says
BAY CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The former director of public safety in Bay City is accused of assaulting a teen after he used his badge to confront three teenagers last year, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. Nessel said 56-year-old Michael Cecchini, who was still the director at the time,...
Michigan Woman Arrested For OWI After Trying To Pick Up Friend For OWI
File this story under the category of you can't make this stuff up!. Two Michigan women found themselves in handcuffs and behind bars charged with OWI after having a few too many drinks. Michigan State Police from the Gaylord post pulled over a woman on Thursday night on suspicion of...
Police: Right lane of NB US-131 near 12 Mile to close for at least 2 days for cleanup after tanker crash, fuel spill
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The right lane of northbound US-131 near 12 Mile Road in Algoma Township is expected to be closed for at least two days after a tanker truck rolled and spilled fuel along the roadway. Michigan State Police say the crash happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday...
Driver killed in Northern Michigan after losing control while passing another car, slamming into trees
A 26-year-old woman is dead after her SUV slammed into multiple trees in Northern Michigan as she tried to pass another car on Saturday in Iosco County.
Michigan woman charged for embezzling money from her father
Tanya Patterson is expected back in court for her probable cause conference on Jan. 26.
Added electric vehicle charge in Michigan comes with extra revenue, privacy concerns
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Should electric vehicle owners be charged for the amount of miles they drive?. Only one country in the world has a mandatory system for charging drivers for the amount of distance they travel. And only two states have voluntary programs with a similar charging structure.
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
Remembering the monster Blizzard of 1978: Winter sure packed a wallop 45 years ago
It has been 45 years since the Great Blizzard of 1978, and that storm is still a vivid memory for many Michiganders. Over the course of three days - Jan. 25-27 - the Great Lakes state was in the grip of a powerful snow-maker. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has described...
Michigan snowfall map: How many inches are forecast to fall near you
Michigan’s snowfall on Wednesday is expected to be heavy in spots, especially the closer you get to the Indiana and Ohio state lines. While snow is falling over much of the Lower Peninsula, spots in southwest and southeast Michigan are slated to see the highest inch counts when it comes to accumulation.
Will tolls solve our Michigan road problems? Here's how much they would cost drivers
(WXYZ) — Lawmakers in Lansing are looking over a new report that suggests converting Michigan highways to toll roads could be the answer to our road problems. The research study was put together by the Michigan Department of Transportation, HNTB, a Missouri-based engineering firm, and CDM Smith, a Boston-based engineering firm.
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know
Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
Urban archery deer season for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties extended through Jan. 31
The archery deer season has been extended until January 31, 2023, for Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties to “manage ongoing human-deer conflicts,” according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
A master list of vanity license plates too crude for Michigan roads
Nice try, but whoever requested ‘BEERME,’ ‘L0LBUTT’ or even ‘EF0HI0′ as their custom license plate won’t get to show them off in Michigan. The rejected words are among more than 21,000 personalized plates banned by the Michigan Department of State for being dirty, graphic or hateful.
