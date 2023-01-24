Read full article on original website
Wall Street’s top strategist Mike Wilson warns investors to brace themselves for stocks to plummet more than 20%
He said many investors are insufficiently prepared for what’s around the corner.
ValueWalk
Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank
Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
A major 'shark attack' is coming for stocks, and it will bite investors who don't realize they're in a new market cycle, Charles Schwab says
Stocks are in for a shakeup, and investors who aren't paying attention risk getting bitten in a 'shark attack', Charles Schwab's Jeffrey Kleintop said.
3 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich
These low-priced equities could deliver enormous returns for risk-tolerant shareholders.
msn.com
Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks
The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Stocks are about to crash as the 'perfect bull market cocktail' of the last 4 decades ends, veteran investment chief says
In an interview with Insider, Gateway Credit chief investment officer Tim Gramatovich said stock valuations will crater in 2023. Demographics and policy are becoming less favorable for productivity, and that could drag on markets, he explained. "We had the perfect bull market cocktail starting in the early 1980s, incredibly low...
The worst is over for the US housing market – and prices will stop crashing within 6 months, Goldman Sachs says
A painful period for the US housing market looks like it's coming to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank predicted that prices will fall just 6% from their peak and bottom out halfway through 2023. But there are likely to be steeper declines in west coast cities like...
Stocks are primed to rally 25% this year as investors still aren't pricing in falling inflation, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
Since 1950, the S&P 500 has seen at least a 20% rally more than half of the time after a year of negative returns, Fundstrat said.
3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%
One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The growth-focused money manager is making moves.
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham says the stock market could crash 50% this year as the bubble enters its 'final phase'
The stock market is poised for another 20% decline this year as the bubble enters its final phase, according to GMO's Jeremy Grantham. Grantham said that in a worst-case scenario, the S&P 500 could fall upwards of 50% from current levels. Grantham thinks investors are putting too much weight into...
Jim Cramer Likes This Stock Up 65% In A Month: 'I Bless That For A Trade To $25'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Paysafe Limited PSFE is a good company. "I bless that for a trade to $25," he added. Shares of Paysafe have rebounded 65% in the past month, but remain 50% lower than a year ago. When asked about Teck Resources...
3 Strong Buy Stocks With Major Upside Potential in 2023
Despite mass layoffs, the U.S. economy looks resilient enough to avoid a recession. Moreover, consumer sentiment remains pretty robust. Therefore, investors could consider buying quality stocks CVS Health (CVS), McKesson...
Don't buy into the current stock rally as the final stages of the bear market have yet to play out, Morgan Stanley's top strategist says
"The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest, and we have been on high alert for such head fakes," the firm's Michael Wilson wrote.
Yields Have Totally Collapsed: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Huge Dividends to Grab Now
Long rates have collapsed, a sign that the bond market thinks the economy will face a recession at some point this year. Here are seven top stocks that look like solid ideas for conservative growth and income investors now.
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
Homebuyers who are hoping for lower prices in 2023 are in for a 'rude awakening' when house hunting
NerdWallet'a latest home buying survey shows that some buyers are hoping to grab a home for about $100,000 less than the US median home price.
The stock market will soon reach a tipping point in active versus passive investing, ISS says
The stock market is on the cusp of reaching a key tipping point soon in the balance between active and passive investing. The share of long-term invested US assets held by active funds will slip below 50% in a few years after accounting for 53% in 2022, ISS said. By...
