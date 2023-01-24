Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout
The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
CoinTelegraph
Binance tightens NFT rules: Nifty Newsletter, Jan. 18–24
In this week’s newsletter, read about how nonfungible token (NFT) sales reached 101 million in 2022. Learn how NFTs can be used to summon defendants who cannot be reached using traditional methods, and see how toys play a role in the NFT and Web3 ecosystem. Check out how Binance is tightening its rules on NFT listings, and don’t forget this week’s Nifty News, featuring the resurgence of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s NFTs.
CoinDesk
Uniswap Poll Shows 80% Support Decentralized Crypto Exchange's Move to BNB Chain
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A "temperature check" to gauge support in the Uniswap community for a possible move of thedecentralized exchange’s V3 protocol to the BNB Chain saw 80% of UNI token holders vote in favor. Voting...
CoinTelegraph
What is the Bitcoin Loophole, and how does it work?
Bitcoin Loophole facilitates Bitcoin (BTC) trading through automated crypto trading software. It uses trading bots to help users make financially sound decisions in the crypto markets to make large chunks of profits. Cryptocurrency trading has gone mainstream, with traders making large sums of money in the market. Bitcoin Loophole takes this experience one step further.
TechCrunch
Injective launches $150M ecosystem fund to accelerate interoperable infra and DeFi adoption
Injective, a layer-1 blockchain focused on building financial applications, has launched a $150 million fund ecosystem initiative, the platform’s CEO and co-founder, Eric Chen, told TechCrunch. “We’ve seen a lot of ecosystem funds in the past do various things, but there isn’t really an established ecosystem fund for Injective...
zycrypto.com
SEC Commissioner Reminds Industry Experts “What Crypto Is Really About” As Market Rebounds
Hester Pierce reiterates the aim of Web 3 and blockchain as she addressed industry experts in the wake of a potential bull run. The SEC commissioner called for collaboration between web3 project leads, teams, and communities along with the Commission to prevent recurring scams. The market expects tighter regulations this...
CoinTelegraph
Cross-chain decentralized exchange Maya Protocol to launch its mainnet on March 7, 2023
Cross-chain decentralized exchange Maya Protocol confirms the date of its mainnet launch amid a decentralization trend that continues to gain momentum from the strength of decentralized finance (DeFi) despite the harsh market conditions of the last months caused partly by centralized finance failures and blowups that impacted the industry. According to the team, now is a crucial moment for noncustodial alternatives to replace traditional centralized Web3 solutions.
SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- The Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC) and SIMBA Chain have formed a historic partnership through a Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) that allows Federal agencies to access SIMBA Chain’s Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) capabilities via the AFICC. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005549/en/ SIMBA Chain and AFICC Form Historic Partnership to Streamline Federal Access to Blockchain Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
CoinTelegraph
Genesis Coin, powering 35% of global Bitcoin ATM TXs, acquired by Bitstop founders
Miami, Florida, Jan. 24, 2023 – Genesis Coin, the first and largest Bitcoin ATM software platform worldwide, announced today that they have been acquired by early Bitcoin ATM pioneers Andrew Barnard and Doug Carrillo. Founded in 2013, Genesis Coin’s technology powers approximately 35% of global Bitcoin ATM transactions. Barnard...
CoinTelegraph
Polkadot restates its case that DOT has ‘morphed’ away from security status
The Web3 Foundation, which supports the Polkadot protocol, has again presented its argument that its native DOT (DOT) token is not a security. In a Twitter thread, the foundation emphasized its efforts to comply with U.S. securities laws, as well as Securities and Exchange Commission guidance on digital assets, and declared that DOT had successfully “morphed” and is software, not a security.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto-friendly Stripe weighs public offering: Report
Internet payment processor Stripe is reportedly eyeing a public offering and has set a 12-month timeline to explore the possibility. Stripe has hired Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase to advise on the feasibility and timing of a public-market debut, according to a Jan. 26 report by The Wall Street Journal. A source with knowledge of the matter told the Journal that Stripe's executives will either take the company public or allow employees to sell shares in a private transaction.
CoinTelegraph
Opinion: Barry Silbert keeps quiet as Genesis goes down in flames
Just two months after the collapse of FTX, Genesis is following suit. Against an increasingly disheartening backdrop of “Big Cryptos” going bust, Barry Silbert’s cryptocurrency lender, Genesis Global Holdco, is the latest firm to file for bankruptcy, and if things always come in three, it might not be the last.
CoinTelegraph
SEC’s ‘one-dimensional’ approach is slowing Bitcoin progress: Grayscale CEO
The approach to crypto regulatory enforcement by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stalled the advancement of Bitcoin (BTC) in the country, according to the CEO of Grayscale Investments. In a letter published in The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 23, the chief of the cryptocurrency asset...
CoinTelegraph
How to mine Bitcoin at home
Bitcoin mining (BTC) is the process of adding transactions to the Bitcoin blockchain, a decentralized public ledger of all Bitcoin transactions. Miners use powerful computers to solve complex mathematical puzzles, known as proof-of-work (PoW), to validate transactions and add them to the blockchain. In return, miners receive newly minted BTC as a reward for their work.
CoinTelegraph
$1.48B in Bitcoin options expire on Friday — Will BTC hold $22K?
Bitcoin (BTC) price faced fierce resistance at $23,000 after an 11% rally on Jan. 20, but that was enough to cause $335 million in liquidations for short positions using futures contracts. The 36% year-to-date gain to $22,500 caused bears to be ill-prepared for the $1.48 billion monthly options expiry on Jan. 27.
zycrypto.com
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and Filecoin (FIL) Set to Dominate the Crypto Market In 2023
It’s 2023, and the cryptocurrency market is already up and running, especially with two of the best coins now that are set to dominate the market – Filecoin (FIL) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Filecoin (FIL) Filecoin (FIL) is a decentralized, peer-to-peer digital storage marketplace using blockchain technology. Filecoin...
CoinTelegraph
Aave purchases 2.7M CRV to clear bad debt following failed Eisenberg attack
According to a new post on Jan. 26, Marc Zeller, integrations lead at decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol Aave, stated that the firm purchased 2.7 million Curve (CRV) tokens, which would clear “excessive remaining bad debt” within the next 15 hours over a dozen transactions. The move follows the community approval of Aave Improvement Protocol (AIP) 144, which deployed a swap contract that acquires 2.7 million units of CRV, with a USD Coin (USDC) spend limit of $3,105,000 and a maximum unit value of $1.15 per CRV.
CoinTelegraph
Six on-chain metrics suggesting Bitcoin is a ‘generational buying opportunity’
Several on-chain metrics from the Bitcoin (BTC) network are flashing buy signals following this year’s rally. Bitcoin has broken out of its torpor to notch up a 37% gain since the beginning of 2023. However, on-chain data is still signaling it could be a “generational buying opportunity,” according to analysts.
CoinTelegraph
Blockstream raises $125M to finance expanded Bitcoin mining operations
Digital asset infrastructure company Blockstream has raised $125 million to finance its Bitcoin (BTC) mining co-location services, underscoring heightened demand for its institutional hosting services amid the bear market. The $125 million raise was financed by convertible note and a secured loan, Blockstream announced on Jan. 24. Venture capital firm...
CoinTelegraph
5 quick steps Markets Pro members used for 120x returns trading the news in 2021 & 2022
Want to learn a real strategy to potentially make a lot of money buying and selling cryptocurrencies?. These secrets can’t be found anywhere else — but they are able to turn one’s entire financial situation around for the better in a very short period of time. Here’s...
Comments / 0