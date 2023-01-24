Read full article on original website
Liverpool to fund massive rebuild with shock Mohamed Salah sale: report
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah only committed to a new contract last summer: now one report says he could be sold
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
Liverpool will let summer signing leave this month, as rebuild continues: report
Liverpool face plenty of upheaval in the coming weeks – and business isn't yet finished at Anfield
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United, League Cup semifinal: Score, updates, how to watch, stream, videos
Nottingham Forest host Manchester United in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday, with these two Premier League teams both improving as the season has gone on. Steve Cooper’s Forest have had a great resurgence in recent months and after all of their new signings after gaining...
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
Wout Weghorst scores first Man Utd goal
Wout Weghorst is off the mark for Man Utd with his first goal for the club.
FA Cup fourth-round TV games: Watch live matches on BBC including Walsall v Leicester, Accrington v Leeds & Wrexham v Sheff Utd
Dates: 27-30 January Coverage: Accrington Stanley-Leeds (12:30 GMT) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Walsall-Leicester (12:30) live on Red Button on Saturday; Preston-Tottenham (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Wrexham v Sheffield United (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday.
Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester United: United take control of Carabao Cup semi
Marcus Rashford's sensational scoring streak continued at the City Ground as Manchester United closed in on an EFL Cup final appearance at Wembley next month with a three-goal victory over Nottingham Forest. Rashford's brilliant solo effort gave United the advantage six minutes into the first leg of the semi-final. Wout...
When is the FA Cup 2022/23 fifth round draw? Date, time, teams & where to watch live
All the information you need ahead of the 2022/23 FA Cup fifth round draw
WVNews
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
Is VAR in place in the 2022/23 FA Cup fourth round?
A look at the use of VAR in the 2022/23 FA Cup and whether it will feature in the fourth round.
Why Jamie Carragher is feuding with agent Kia Joorabchian
Jamie Carragher engages in a public feud with Kia Joorabchian over the running of Everton.
Soccer-Rashford strikes as Man United outclass Forest in first leg
NOTTINGHAM, England, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Marcus Rashford continued his fine season as he scored again to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their League Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday.
Chelsea top of football's biggest spenders as Leicester miss top 50
In perhaps the most unsurprising reveal of the 2022-23 season so far, Chelsea are comfortably the biggest global spenders on transfer fees. According to the latest figures from the CIES Football Observatory,, external the Blues have obliterated their competition by spending €555m (approximately £489m) on 15 players so far this campaign.
Bristol City 0-6 Manchester City: Holders City into last four with crushing success
Holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup with victory over Championship side Bristol City. Gareth Taylor's team were 5-0 up at half-time following a brace from Hayley Raso, while England winger Lauren Hemp scored either side of the break. Returning to her former club, Hemp...
Manchester United report: Red Devils line up £44m deal for Brazilian starlet
Manchester United are facing competition from Arsenal and Aston Villa for the forward
Chelsea to build US-inspired Hall of Fame
Chelsea have plans to grow their operations in an American style.
Man City vs Arsenal - FA Cup 4th round: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Man City vs Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round including how to watch on TV, live stream, team news, predicted lineups and prediction.
Bournemouth enter talks to sign Roma defender
Bournemouth are looking to add to their squad before the January transfer deadline.
Carabao Cup semi finals: Confirmed VAR, substitute and extra time rules
The key rules you need to be aware of ahead of the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
