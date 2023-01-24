From the Apple Watch to Louis Vuitton luggage to Jaeger-LeCoultre clocks – Legendary designer Marc Newson has unveiled an ultra-modern public toilet in Tokyo

Read full article on original website
Related
livingetc.com
The 10 best living rooms of the year – our pick of the most beautiful designs we've seen
2022 been a fantastic year for interior design. Our homes and their functions have shifted and design has followed, with designers producing spaces that are elegant and sculptural, yet functional and transitional all at once. It's been a hard task to cherry-pick our favorites, but trawling through the archives it's...
architecturaldigest.com
Zaha Hadid Architects Helped Design a Superyacht for the Royal Family—But It Was Never Built
If you’re a fan of deconstructivist architecture and water sports, you may be familiar with Zaha Hadid Architects’ (ZHA) Unique Circle Yachts, a collection of five superyachts the firm unveiled in 2019. Undeniably bold, the boats are strong, imposing, and when they do grace the water, they’ll be hard to look away from. But what you might not know is that the firm also worked on another yacht concept—one designed for the royal family.
Owner of valuable Pokemon Yellow copy destroyed by US customs says they were shocked by "senseless damage"
"There were some WTFs flying around that day for sure."
livingetc.com
A stroke of genius! This designer made a luxe bathroom work on a budget with one slab of marble used five ways
Including texture in bathrooms is a growing interior design trend – a reaction to the overly sleek, less-than-cozy designs of yesteryear. Today's modern bathroom has more soul to it, while still embracing luxurious fixtures and finishes to bring a spa-like quality to them. But while these on-trend finishes are...
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
livingetc.com
10 unusual kitchen materials - beautiful new design trends set to level up your counters and cabinets
Is there any reno project that induces decision paralysis quite like the kitchen? With plenty of technical boxes to tick (and often the next decade to think about) what should be a joy can swiftly become anything but. It's all too easy, then, to go for the safe options when...
9 American Mansions That Showcase Your Car Collection Like Artwork
If you ask any enthusiast, be it a car collector or a wine lover, showcasing your hobbies and passions in the same space you live is an incredibly important facet of buying or designing a home. Many car collectors, for example, forgo your typical two-, three- or even four-car garage in favor of larger-than-life multi-car garages that could easily fit a mansion. Not only that, but some hardcore enthusiasts have gone further to create car lifts and rotating displays that showcase their automobiles like art. Many new luxury residential towers are partnering with luxury automotive brands, such as Porsche Design...
London’s Newest Office Tower Was Built Entirely From Timber
Not only is the Black & White Building making headlines as the tallest timber office tower in London, it’s also one of the most sustainable. The Office Group’s (TOG) new six-story workspace has officially opened its doors in Shoreditch, and it swaps traditional construction materials with beech, pine and spruce wood. Designed by the UK’s Waugh Thistleton Architects, this marks TOG’s first project out of 50 to be built from the ground up. While the foundation utilizes concrete, the rest of the framework is made up of cross-laminated timber (CLT) and laminated veneer lumber (LVL). In comparison to using steel, iron...
What It’s Like to Stay at Raffles Doha, an Opulent All-Suite Hotel in Qatar’s Newest Luxury Tower
Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Raffles Doha, Qatar In three words: Middle Eastern Magic What’s the Deal? ...
mansionglobal.com
Newly Listed English Country Home Gives Any ‘Luxury Spa in the U.K. a Run for Its Money’
In the countryside of Kent, the English county known as the “Garden of England,” a home with grounds that live up to the area’s reputation has come to the market for close to £7 million (US$8.67 million). The property, known as Thorn Farm, stands on close...
livingetc.com
How can I make a KALLAX unit look more expensive? 6 simple tricks to get this IKEA favorite to feel more luxurious
If you're ever in need of a quick-fix piece of furniture, IKEA has you covered. From floor-to-ceiling bookcases to built-in storage solutions, their flat-pack equipment has limitless possibilities, one iconic item being the KALLAX shelving unit. The modular system is loved for its irrefutable versatility, but its standard design is...
retrofitmagazine.com
Interior Doors Are Offered in a Wide Range of Finishes
Interior design is a fundamental step for every project and can completely transform a building interior. Bearing in mind the importance of every detail for all professionals with a passion for innovative ideas, Vicaima offers a vast range of finishes. From primed paintable surfaces and plain colors to textures and other customizations, projects in different sectors can be further enhanced with the latest trends.
Watch this metallic material move like the T-1000 from ‘Terminator 2’
Hmm. This scene looks very familiar. Wang and Pan, et al.A tiny figure made from the magenetoactive substance can jailbreak by shifting phases.
Terminator-liked robot liquefies to escape a cage and then reforms into its original shape
A robot with Terminator-like capabilities has been revealed in a new video. The robot is placed in a cage, liquifies to escape and then reforms to its original solid structure on the other side.
Inspired Interiors' Sarah Sherman Samuel Details Eclectic Interior Design Style – Exclusive Interview
Sarah Sherman Samuel stars in Magnolia Network's "Inspired Interiors." Here is her approach to interior design and advice for couples with clashing styles.
Comments / 0