ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

From the Apple Watch to Louis Vuitton luggage to Jaeger-LeCoultre clocks – Legendary designer Marc Newson has unveiled an ultra-modern public toilet in Tokyo

By Ekta Joshi
luxurylaunches.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
architecturaldigest.com

Zaha Hadid Architects Helped Design a Superyacht for the Royal Family—But It Was Never Built

If you’re a fan of deconstructivist architecture and water sports, you may be familiar with Zaha Hadid Architects’ (ZHA) Unique Circle Yachts, a collection of five superyachts the firm unveiled in 2019. Undeniably bold, the boats are strong, imposing, and when they do grace the water, they’ll be hard to look away from. But what you might not know is that the firm also worked on another yacht concept—one designed for the royal family.
Robb Report

9 American Mansions That Showcase Your Car Collection Like Artwork

If you ask any enthusiast, be it a car collector or a wine lover, showcasing your hobbies and passions in the same space you live is an incredibly important facet of buying or designing a home. Many car collectors, for example, forgo your typical two-, three- or even four-car garage in favor of larger-than-life multi-car garages that could easily fit a mansion. Not only that, but some hardcore enthusiasts have gone further to create car lifts and rotating displays that showcase their automobiles like art. Many new luxury residential towers are partnering with luxury automotive brands, such as Porsche Design...
COLORADO STATE
Robb Report

London’s Newest Office Tower Was Built Entirely From Timber

Not only is the Black & White Building making headlines as the tallest timber office tower in London, it’s also one of the most sustainable.   The Office Group’s (TOG) new six-story workspace has officially opened its doors in Shoreditch, and it swaps traditional construction materials with beech, pine and spruce wood. Designed by the UK’s Waugh Thistleton Architects, this marks TOG’s first project out of 50 to be built from the ground up. While the foundation utilizes concrete, the rest of the framework is made up of cross-laminated timber (CLT) and laminated veneer lumber (LVL). In comparison to using steel, iron...
Robb Report

What It’s Like to Stay at Raffles Doha, an Opulent All-Suite Hotel in Qatar’s Newest Luxury Tower

Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue in cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below.  Raffles Doha, Qatar In three words: Middle Eastern Magic   What’s the Deal? ...
retrofitmagazine.com

Interior Doors Are Offered in a Wide Range of Finishes

Interior design is a fundamental step for every project and can completely transform a building interior. Bearing in mind the importance of every detail for all professionals with a passion for innovative ideas, Vicaima offers a vast range of finishes. From primed paintable surfaces and plain colors to textures and other customizations, projects in different sectors can be further enhanced with the latest trends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy