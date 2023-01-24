ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Newcastle United enter negotiations over risky £30m Premier League star

Newcastle United are currently negotiating with Everton over a fee for Anthony Gordon as Eddie Howe looks to bring a winger into his Magpies side. The Merseyside club are said to be holding out for £30m but the deal could depend on whether the Toffees can bring in a replacement for the 21-year-old before the January transfer window shuts, reports the Independent.
William Troost-Ekong: Nigeria defender confirms Watford departure

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has confirmed he will leave Watford after three seasons with the Hornets to play for Serie A side Salernitana. Troost-Ekong made 68 appearances for Watford after joining from Udinese in September 2020. The Super Eagles vice-captain announced the news on Instagram, where he thanked the Pozzo...
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE score: Result from Carabao Cup semi-final as Rashford, Weghorst and Fernandes net

Manchester United put one foot on Wembley Way after taking firm control of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes’ late third at the City Ground mean that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg will stop United appearing in the League Cup final at the national stadium next month.Rashford’s strike was a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley while Fernandes effectively killed the tie at the death.The win put United on the brink of returning to Wembley for their first domestic showpiece since losing the 2018 FA Cup final and Erik ten Hag will have the possibility of ending the club’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2017, firmly in his sights in his first season at Old Trafford.Relive all the action as Manchester United thump Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:
Stefan Bajcetic admits surprise at his rapid rise at Liverpool

Liverpool teenager Stefan Bajcetic admits his rapid rise into Jurgen Klopp’s first team has surprised even him.The 18-year-old made his first Premier League start in last weekend’s goalless draw at home to Chelsea in only his 10th appearance.He made his debut as a 70th-minute substitute in August’s 9-0 win over Bournemouth and his first Champions League outing a fortnight later before returning to the Under-23s for a couple of EFL Trophy games, while still remaining in and around Klopp’s squad. View this post on Instagram ...
