Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
Man Utd vs Reading - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Reading in the FA Cup fourth round - 28 January 2023.
Newcastle United enter negotiations over risky £30m Premier League star
Newcastle United are currently negotiating with Everton over a fee for Anthony Gordon as Eddie Howe looks to bring a winger into his Magpies side. The Merseyside club are said to be holding out for £30m but the deal could depend on whether the Toffees can bring in a replacement for the 21-year-old before the January transfer window shuts, reports the Independent.
Premier League names shortlist for January Manager of the Month
The Premier League reveals a five-name shortlist for January's Manager of the Month award.
Match Preview & Team News: Manchester City v Arsenal
Manchester City are set to take on title rivals Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Everton star Amadou Onana SNUBS Chelsea transfer interest leaving door open for Arsenal to sign £50m-rated midfielder
EVERTON star Amadou Onana has snubbed a move to Chelsea which could open the door for Arsenal to get revenge for their Mykhailo Mudryk hijacking. Onana's future on Merseyside looks bleak after Sky Sports reported that he failed to report to training on Tuesday. And the Telegraph claimed that Chelsea,...
Chelsea want to sell Ziyech to Roma and not rival Prem clubs in transfer blow to Tottenham and Newcastle
CHELSEA would prefer to offload unsettled Hakim Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club. The Italians want the Moroccan winger but need to sell midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo first to raise funds for a £25million deal. Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with Ziyech, 29, who...
William Troost-Ekong: Nigeria defender confirms Watford departure
Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong has confirmed he will leave Watford after three seasons with the Hornets to play for Serie A side Salernitana. Troost-Ekong made 68 appearances for Watford after joining from Udinese in September 2020. The Super Eagles vice-captain announced the news on Instagram, where he thanked the Pozzo...
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Wout Weghorst scores first Man Utd goal
Wout Weghorst is off the mark for Man Utd with his first goal for the club.
Tottenham 1-3 Chelsea: Blues reach Continental League Cup semi-finals with routine win
Sam Kerr scored twice as Chelsea overcame Tottenham to book a place in the Continental League Cup semi-finals. Last year's runners-up took the lead seven minutes before half-time when Erin Cuthbert's shot was turned in by Kerr from close range. Substitute Fran Kirby coolly flicked in Chelsea's second after the...
Liverpool's best Champions League moments - ranked
Liverpool's best Champions League moments - ranked.
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa: Player ratings as Gunners ease into Continental Cup semi finals
Player ratings from the Continental Cup quarter final clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa.
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE score: Result from Carabao Cup semi-final as Rashford, Weghorst and Fernandes net
Manchester United put one foot on Wembley Way after taking firm control of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes’ late third at the City Ground mean that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg will stop United appearing in the League Cup final at the national stadium next month.Rashford’s strike was a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley while Fernandes effectively killed the tie at the death.The win put United on the brink of returning to Wembley for their first domestic showpiece since losing the 2018 FA Cup final and Erik ten Hag will have the possibility of ending the club’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2017, firmly in his sights in his first season at Old Trafford.Relive all the action as Manchester United thump Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:
Man City vs Arsenal - FA Cup 4th round: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Man City vs Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round including how to watch on TV, live stream, team news, predicted lineups and prediction.
Why Jamie Carragher is feuding with agent Kia Joorabchian
Jamie Carragher engages in a public feud with Kia Joorabchian over the running of Everton.
Jurgen Klopp compares Liverpool & Chelsea rebuilds
Jurgen Klopp has stressed that Liverpool's rebuild won't be completed 'overnight' as they are unable to freely spend on players the way that Chelsea are.
Stefan Bajcetic admits surprise at his rapid rise at Liverpool
Liverpool teenager Stefan Bajcetic admits his rapid rise into Jurgen Klopp’s first team has surprised even him.The 18-year-old made his first Premier League start in last weekend’s goalless draw at home to Chelsea in only his 10th appearance.He made his debut as a 70th-minute substitute in August’s 9-0 win over Bournemouth and his first Champions League outing a fortnight later before returning to the Under-23s for a couple of EFL Trophy games, while still remaining in and around Klopp’s squad. View this post on Instagram ...
Bournemouth enter talks to sign Roma defender
Bournemouth are looking to add to their squad before the January transfer deadline.
