cbs19news
Coaches Reunite: Coach Mox faces off against her college coach at Syracuse
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Start the buses because UVA women's basketball hits the road again for another ACC test. This time at Syracuse for their first unranked road game since December 7th. The road to Syracuse will also lead to a familiar face on the opposite side on the court....
Reliving 2003: With their star freshmen struggling, Syracuse needs defense to get ‘ugly win’ at Miami
Editor’s note: In a season-long celebration of the 20th anniversary of Syracuse basketball’s 2003 NCAA championship, Syracuse.com will relive the journey by republishing the game stories that ran in the Post-Standard through the title game victory vs. Kansas in New Orleans. ORANGEMEN ESCAPE AS HURRICANES FIZZLE.
Syracuse basketball lost to North Carolina and overzealous ACC officials (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team certainly created its own problems that tipped Tuesday night’s game in favor of the North Carolina Tar Heels in a 72-68 loss at the JMA Wireless Dome. It doesn’t excuse the officiating disaster the Orange also had to...
Jim Boeheim: Foul-shot disparity vs. North Carolina ‘unusual’
Syracuse, N.Y. – In a game decided by four points that was actually even closer than that narrow margin, one statistical disparity stood out. In a heart-wrenching 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night, Syracuse outshot the Tar Heels from both the field and the 3-point line. Syracuse had held firm on the boards, an area North Carolina normally dominates, hauling in five more rebounds than the Heels. Syracuse committed 17 turnovers, well above its season average, but North Carolina had turned the ball over 10 times, too.
247Sports
Syracuse vs. UNC basketball: Jim Boeheim dejected after Orange's late letdown in 72-68 loss to Tar Heels
Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim would like to have a few possessions back following Tuesday night's 72-68 loss to UNC, a matchup in which his team played well in spurts and had a lead late before succumbing to the Tar Heels inside the Carrier Dome. There were a couple offensive foul whistles that Boeheim challenged, and similar faulty execution down the stretch that has plagued Syracuse at times this season.
Orange Weekly: Why Syracuse basketball struggles in crunch time, SU football’s new faces (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University men’s basketball team has to bounce back from losing to two opponents on Tuesday night and SU football has a lot of new faces in the facility. Syracuse.com’s Brent Axe discussed both of those topics and more on a new episode of “Orange...
sujuiceonline.com
Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC
For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
sujuiceonline.com
3 takeaways from Syracuse’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina
Syracuse lost, 72-68, to North Carolina on Tuesday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are the key takeaways from the loss. It was a battle of two of the ACC’s top big men on Tuesday evening. Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards (13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg) and UNC’s Armando Bacot (17.8 ppg, 11.6 rpg) were in a physical battle all evening.
Hustle play goes wrong for Joe Girard, as UNC earns last-minute win: (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team will host North Carolina at 9 p.m. Tuesday at the JMA Dome. The game will air locally on ESPN. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. North Carolina to see the latest updates. Final: That’s going to be it. Story...
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 68, North Carolina 72
A quick take on Syracuse’s disappointing 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: Up 68-66 with 19 seconds to go, Jesse Edwards fouled out after stopping a potential game-tying layup from Pete Nance. Nance made the first free throw, but missed the second. Joe Girard saved the ball from going out of bounds, but right into the hands of Nance, who slammed home the go-ahead basket. On SU’s ensuing play, Judah Mintz drove to the hoop and elbowed RJ Davis in the head. Officials ruled it a flagrant foul, and UNC was able to hit free throws to close out the evening.
Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class
Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Syracuse prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/24/2023
Two ACC blue blood programs face off in New York as the North Carolina Tar Heels (14-6) take on the Syracuse Orange (13-7). You won’t want to miss this primetime matchup on ESPN. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Syracuse prediction and pick. The North...
insidepacksports.com
Wolfpack Baseball Commit Emerging As Two-Sport Standout
Even before his freshman year of high school, Pfafftown (NC) Reagan standout Jacob Smith (6-3, 195 pounds) was already a much sought-after athlete. He was widely regarded as one of the top baseball prospects in the state of North Carolina and someone that NC State and head coach Elliott Avent identified early on as a priority for the Wolfpack. Smith was rated as high as the 37th best player nationally in his class and the No. 1 overall player in North Carolina.
Jim Boeheim Tries to Storm Out of Press Conference, Bangs Knee on Table
VIDEO: Jim Boeheim ends press conference after bad question.
Section III says all boys, girls basketball teams will qualify for playoffs
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III has announced that the boys and girls basketball sectional tournament will be open this winter. The usual requirement states that teams must win 40% of their games in class, league or division to qualify for playoffs. Today’s announcement suspends that rule and allows every team entry to the Section III playoffs.
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. North Carolina
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday night for their next game. The Orange play host to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Tip time in the Dome is 9 p.m. If you’re not going to the game, it...
East Syracuse Minoa girls basketball stuns state-ranked Skaneateles (62 photos)
East Syracuse Minoa had a tall order in non-league foe Skaneateles on Tuesday evening. The Lakers are currently ranked 25th in the state in Class B and winners of their last seven games.
College Basketball World Reacts To Controversial Punch No-Call
Virginia Tech snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Duke 78-75 tonight at Cassell Coliseum. The Hokies took the lead for good on a pull-up jumper by freshman MJ Collins with 13.6 seconds remaining. Immediately after he made the shot, Collins pumped his fist in celebration. The problem ...
Virginia Tech Guard's Celebratory Fist Pump Goes Very Wrong
The end of the controversial Virginia Tech-Duke game on Monday night, Jan. 24, had a little bit of everything for college basketball fans. Things started off with less than 20 seconds left in the game, when Hokies guard MJ Collins gave Virginia Tech a 77-75 lead, though his celebration added insul…
