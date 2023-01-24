ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse.com

Jim Boeheim: Foul-shot disparity vs. North Carolina ‘unusual’

Syracuse, N.Y. – In a game decided by four points that was actually even closer than that narrow margin, one statistical disparity stood out. In a heart-wrenching 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night, Syracuse outshot the Tar Heels from both the field and the 3-point line. Syracuse had held firm on the boards, an area North Carolina normally dominates, hauling in five more rebounds than the Heels. Syracuse committed 17 turnovers, well above its season average, but North Carolina had turned the ball over 10 times, too.
Syracuse vs. UNC basketball: Jim Boeheim dejected after Orange's late letdown in 72-68 loss to Tar Heels

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim would like to have a few possessions back following Tuesday night's 72-68 loss to UNC, a matchup in which his team played well in spurts and had a lead late before succumbing to the Tar Heels inside the Carrier Dome. There were a couple offensive foul whistles that Boeheim challenged, and similar faulty execution down the stretch that has plagued Syracuse at times this season.
Final seconds unravel Syracuse in loss to UNC

For the fourth time this season, Syracuse lost by four points or less, this time giving away a 72-68 decision at the JMA Wireless Dome to North Carolina. Things went sideways for the Orange (13-8, 6-4 ACC) when Jesse Edwards fouled out 21 seconds to play with SU holding a 68-66 lead.
3 takeaways from Syracuse’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina

Syracuse lost, 72-68, to North Carolina on Tuesday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are the key takeaways from the loss. It was a battle of two of the ACC’s top big men on Tuesday evening. Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards (13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg) and UNC’s Armando Bacot (17.8 ppg, 11.6 rpg) were in a physical battle all evening.
Instant Juice: Syracuse 68, North Carolina 72

A quick take on Syracuse’s disappointing 72-68 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday evening:. WHAT HAPPENED: Up 68-66 with 19 seconds to go, Jesse Edwards fouled out after stopping a potential game-tying layup from Pete Nance. Nance made the first free throw, but missed the second. Joe Girard saved the ball from going out of bounds, but right into the hands of Nance, who slammed home the go-ahead basket. On SU’s ensuing play, Judah Mintz drove to the hoop and elbowed RJ Davis in the head. Officials ruled it a flagrant foul, and UNC was able to hit free throws to close out the evening.
Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
James Brown Interview: UNC Commitment Dishes on Recruitment, Ian Jackson, and the 2024 Class

Class of 2024 four-star big man James Brown pledged to North Carolina on Jan. 2 and became the third commitment in the Tar Heels' top-ranked 2024 class that features four-star wing Drake Powell, five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau and now five-star shooting guard Ian Jackson. On Monday, Brown joined Inside Carolina recruiting analysts Sherrell McMillan and Sean Moran and host Joey Powell on the Coast to Coast podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including an in-depth breakdown of his recruitment, his reaction to Jackson's commitment, thoughts on UNC's 2024 class and his all-time favorite Tar Heels.
Wolfpack Baseball Commit Emerging As Two-Sport Standout

Even before his freshman year of high school, Pfafftown (NC) Reagan standout Jacob Smith‍ (6-3, 195 pounds) was already a much sought-after athlete. He was widely regarded as one of the top baseball prospects in the state of North Carolina and someone that NC State and head coach Elliott Avent identified early on as a priority for the Wolfpack. Smith was rated as high as the 37th best player nationally in his class and the No. 1 overall player in North Carolina.
Where to Watch: SU vs. North Carolina

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome Tuesday night for their next game. The Orange play host to the North Carolina Tar Heels. Tip time in the Dome is 9 p.m. If you’re not going to the game, it...
