DraftKings Ohio promo code dials up Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for the Cavs today
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this DraftKings promo code, sports fans in Ohio betting on the Cavs, or any other sporting event in January 2023, can earn...
Not all aspects of Ohio sports betting launch rolled out on time
As the Bengals head back to the AFC Championship, businesses were hoping to be somewhere fans can watch the game and place bets, but their sports betting kiosks still aren't up and running.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Michigan: Promo codes, online sports betting promotions, speedy apps, how to bet
Are you a sports fan in Michigan looking to play along with your favorite resident sports teams? Look no further than Caesars Sportsbook MI and the latest Caesars Sportsbook MI promo code. Michigan sports betting has been legal since December 2019, and first-time bettors from Detroit to Marquette and everywhere in between are trying out Caesars Sportsbook MI for the first time thanks to the Caesars Sportsbook MI deposit bonus. Download the Caesars Sportsbook app now with promo code GAMEFULLC and start playing with Caesars Sportsbook MI.
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Indiana: Online sports betting promos, Caesars Sportsbook mobile app, great deposit bonus
Caesars Sportsbook knows how much the Hoosier State loves its sports team and is bringing fans closer to the action at Caesars Sportsbook Indiana. Whether you are closely following pro basketball right now or counting the days until car races start up again, Caesars Sportsbook IN lets you wager and win with the latest Caesars Sportsbook IN deposit bonus and Caesars Sportsbook IN promo code. Whether you're betting football, baseball, basketball, hockey or any other sport, your first wager up to $1,250 is on Caesars Sportsbook IN with the code GAMEFULLC. In addition, Caesars Sportsbook is also offering 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits. Download Caesars Sportsbook's online sports betting app now to use this Indiana sportsbook deposit offer.
Detroit Pistons: Trade with the Trail Blazers could change the culture
The NBA trade deadline is approaching the Detroit Pistons have a big decision to make about Bojan Bogdanovic. Most of the reported offers have been underwhelming and the Pistons have held their position that they would be comfortable just keeping the sharpshooter if the right deal does not surface. Detroit...
‘Dying laughing’: Uber Eats delivery person wanders into Duquesne-Loyola game
Not only did the teams have to contend with each other in their college basketball match-up, they also had to ignore the temptation of grabbing a bite
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes offer big-time RB recruit
The Ohio State football team continues to shell out scholarship offers for both the 2024 and 2025 classes. Tony Alford just offered a big-time running back recruit. The Ohio State football team just gave four-star running back recruit DeJuan Williams of Baltimore, Maryland a scholarship offer this past week. Williams becomes the latest in an effort to secure at least two top running back prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes have offered 11 running backs in the 2024 cycle as the need at the position is apparent to both Ryan Day and running backs coach Tony Alford.
Caesars Promo Code FULLSYR: $1,250 new user bonus for any NBA game
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. January is a very busy time in the sports calendar. There is a lot going on between the NFL playoffs, the NHL heading...
Detroit Pistons: Superstar or bust? The NBA Draft’s biggest wildcard
The Detroit Pistons will be looking for star power in the draft and could find it in a local player, depending on who you ask. One word comes to mind to describe Eastern Michigan’s Emoni Bates: polarizing. The 6-foot-10, 170 pound sophomore has been in the spotlight for what...
Tramel's ScissorTales: Why Thunder's centerless lineup has been 'a net positive' for OKC
Kenrich Williams jumped center against Clint Capela, not because Williams leaps tall buildings in a single bound but because he was the Thunder’s de facto postman. Santa Clara Williams, a 6-foot-6 rookie wing, was the Thunder power forward, matched against Atlanta’s John Collins. Oklahoma City’s tallest starter was...
CBS Sports
Sports betting in North Carolina: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, picks, top-notch promos
There has been a wait, but it looks like North Carolina is getting closer to legalizing North Carolina sports betting. The Tar Heel State offers in-person sports betting in North Carolina at two stateside locations, but a bill to expand into North Carolina mobile sports betting was voted down in spring 2022 because of restrictions it would have put on college sports betting. With the new legislative sessions opened in 2023, North Carolina online sports betting could be a top priority for legislators.
Purdue at Michigan odds, picks and predictions
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten) and Michigan Wolverines (11-8, 5-3) tussle Thursday. The contest at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor will tip off at 9 p.m. ET (FS1). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Purdue vs. Michigan odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
CBS Sports
Glossary of common sports betting terms: Parlay, against the spread, money line, instant props explained
More sports fans than ever are wagering on the biggest sporting events of the season now that USA sports betting is now legal in 36 states. If you live in a state that has newly legalized U.S. mobile sports betting, you are probably eager to play along with your favorite teams but not sure where to start. While the sports betting world can appear a bit overwhelming at first, it is actually quite easy to get in on the action once you know a few basic sports betting terms. We've put a sports betting guide together to help you get started.
NBC Sports
Watch: Food delivery interrupts Loyola-Duquense game
It’s understandable that fans may not be thrilled about the cost of concession items at a sporting event, but this is taking it one step too far. A Wednesday night basketball game between Loyola-Chicago and Duquense in Pittsburgh was interrupted in what can only be described as one of the most bizarre ways possible, as a person apparently delivering a bag of food tried to walk onto the court during play, only to be ordered away by the game official:
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, Sunshine promos
Is Florida sports betting finally making a comeback? It has been over a year since Florida sportsbooks had to be put on pause after being live for barely a month. A legal battle with the Seminole Tribe, which runs in-person casino gambling and pari-mutuel horse racing in the Sunshine State, kept Florida mobile sports betting from launching in 2022. A date has not yet been set to hear arguments from both sides of this battle, but it is believed that 2023 will be the year that sports betting in Florida makes its big return.
FanSided
