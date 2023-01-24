Read full article on original website
What Is Red Light Therapy? Dermatologists Explain the Potential Skin Benefits
How does red light therapy work, and what is it used for?. You’ve probably seen or heard the term “red light therapy,” whether at your dermatologist’s office or on the shelves at your favorite beauty store—or maybe you’ve even noticed celebrities like Kate Hudson, Victoria Beckham, and Chrissy Teigan touting the skincare treatment, donning glowing, red light-emitting face masks or waving red wands over their faces on social media. But what is red light therapy, exactly, and how does it work?
Are UV Nail Lamps Safe For Skin?
A recent study has raised concerns about the safety of UV nail lamps. If you get gel manicures regularly, you might have considered if they can damage the skin. Two experts break down what you need to know and what you can do to protect yourself. A big question surrounding...
msn.com
Study Finds Gel Manicures Can Harm More Than Just Your Nails
The safety of gel manicures -- a treatment that requires the use of a UV light machine to activate a photochemical reaction in specially formulated nail polish, according to NAILS Magazine -- has been the subject of much debate in recent years. The machines make use of ultraviolet radiation in the form of UVA rays, which have been linked to premature aging and certain skin cancers like melanoma (per American Cancer Society).
This $15 Retinol Has 5k 5-Star Reviews On Amazon, and Dermatologists Love it for Winter Skin
Retinoids are a fickle bunch. A product that feels great on one person's skin can be entirely too strong for another's, which can make it difficult to find a product that works well on your complexion—especially if you're looking for one that won't break the bank. That's what makes the retinol cream from Simplified Skin so special: It's only $15, and has earned over five thousand five-star reviews on Amazon. The reason it's so universally beloved? It's ultra-effective and full of moisturizing ingredients that minimize irritation.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Best body wash for dry skin
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many body washes give you a squeaky-clean feeling that leaves your skin feeling tight and dry. While you want to step out of the shower feeling clean, you don’t want to strip the moisture from the surface of your skin.
Observer
22 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums of 2023
Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. The secret to youth...
Women's Health
Can Castor Oil Really Make Your Hair Grow? Experts Explain
Castor oil has long been praised in the beauty community for its ability to add extra shine and hydration to locks, though plenty of others have also claimed that the oil can be used to remedy hair thinning and significantly promote faster growth. Meet Our Experts: Gregorio Ruggeri, trichologist and...
A Dermatologist Tells Us How To Reduce Neck Wrinkles For Women Over 50
Don’t just stop your skincare routine at your jawline. As we age, our necks also reveal signs of aging and repeated UV exposure, so if more youthful-looking skin is a priority for you, including your neck into your skincare routine is a wise way to prevent wrinkles and help minimize the fine lines you may have.
Peppermint Oil Is The Best Oil For Hair Growth, According To Hair Stylists
Hair loss is a frustrating but unfortunately common concern for women over 40. There are many factors that go into causing hair loss, such as genetics or medical conditions. From special shampoos to oil treatments, there are plenty of ways to try to ...
The Drugstore Cream a Dermatologist Always Recommends to Patients With Dry, Cracked Elbows
Now is the time of year when our always-dry areas get even drier, and our elbows are one of the biggest perpetrators. Whenever Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in Washington, DC, has a patient managing dry, cracked elbows, she always tells them to slather on the Eczema Therapy Itch Relief Balm from Aveeno.
EverydayHealth.com
UV Nail Dryers for Gel Manicures May Raise Skin Cancer Risk
Gel manicures are a popular option at salons because they’re so long-lasting compared with traditional varnish manicures. But a small laboratory study published January 17 in Nature Communications found that repeated exposure to UV light from the special nail dryers used for gel manicures may raise skin cancer risk, contradicting previous research that deemed the dryers safe.
Should Your Skin Care Resolutions Include a $500 LED Face Mask?
How far would you go in the pursuit of impossibly radiant skin? For skin care fanatics of a certain order, the journey increasingly involves direction from an LED face mask, a once-niche device associated with woo-woo aesthetician offices and the type of eerily poreless influencers native to Calabasas. But in recent years, a handful of options designed for at-home use have made the technology more accessible than ever, none generating more excitement than Dr. Dennis Gross’ DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro.
I’m a skincare expert – 3 products I’d want on a desert island to fight aging, including a ‘powerhouse’ staple
A SKINCARE expert has revealed her three must-have anti-aging skincare products if she ever happened to find herself stranded on a deserted island. Jennifer Adell (@jennifer_adell), the senior esthetician at New Beauty and Wellness in Westport, Connecticut, described her marooned must-haves to The U.S. Sun. Adell admitted that if she...
Why Vitamin C & Retinol Serums Can Help Reduce The Appearance Of Fine Lines & Wrinkles
If your skincare goals include reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, you already know how tricky that can be. You enter a Sephora, Ulta, or Walmart, cruise the serum aisles, and encounter no fewer than 50 products that all claim they’ll...
As Dry January Wraps Up, We Asked People Who Have Reduced Their Alcohol Intake Or Quit Drinking Entirely To Share Their Stories
If you’re trying to drink less or not at all — for whatever reason — these are worth reading.
MindBodyGreen
Clinical Skin's Vitamin C Pro-Collagen Serum Earns An A++ For Skin Elasticity
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Skin care doesn't have to be complicated, but if you are going to pare down your routine to just a few steps, vitamin C is one of the best players to keep in the rotation. Ask any derm, esthetician, or beauty expert their all-time favorite skin care ingredients, and chances are they'll name-drop the MVP antioxidant.
Meet the AI-Discovered Skin-Care Ingredient, Fibroquin
It's not every day that beauty editors get to report on new active ingredients in skin care. Most of the buzz revolves around new formulations of dermatology's tried-and-true staples with the largest bodies of existing research, with formulas featuring brightening vitamin C, exfoliating glycolic acid, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and cell-turnover-boosting retinol tending to steal the spotlight. Who would even know where to begin finding the next "notable contender" in the antiaging skin-care space?
