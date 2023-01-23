Read full article on original website
Take a Survey to Help Guide Stearns County Parks System
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is beginning work on a master plan for its parks and trails that will guide how the county invests in the system for the next two decades. The 10-month process starts with a community survey where feedback is needed to help shape priorities...
Frosty Fobbe Moves into Buffalo
BUFFALO (WJON News) - A Buffalo resident saw an opportunity in all the snow we’ve had this year. Eric Fobbe has built a nearly 30-foot high, 20-foot wide snowman in his front yard on the South side of Buffalo. Construction took over 40 hours last weekend. While some of...
Benton County Fair Announces Dates for 2023
In the midst of a cold snap, the Benton County Fair has us thinking summer by announcing their dates for 2023. The Benton County Fair will be taking over Sauk Rapids from Tuesday, August 1st - Sunday, August 6th, 2023. I love county fairs, and Benton County has one of...
Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is This Weekend
BRAINERD (WJON News) -- Thousands of people will be making their way to the Brainerd Lakes area this week for the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Event Chairman Tad Johnson says competitors will be arriving all week long with the competition on Saturday from noon until 3:00 p.m. He says pre-sales have been strong for this year's event and they are hoping to get back up to over 10,000 entries.
City of Sartell Shares a Breakdown of the Meaning Behind Their New Logo
The City of Sartell unveiled a new logo in 2023, along with a new website. The City’s logo had not been updated since 1999, and the website has not been updated since 2017, so it was time for a refresh to ring in the new year. On their Facebook...
The Cold Drinks at the Swanville Carnival are Thanks to Cutting Lake Ice in January
There's nothing better in the heat of July than an ice-cold beverage. You appreciate it even more when you're drinking it while standing in the streets of Swanville during the annual Midsummer Carnival. The condensation on the side of the can you hold at the event is all thanks to ice-cutting efforts this time of year.
SnoFest In Sauk Centre This Weekend
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - SnoFest returns to Sauk Centre this weekend. The SnoFest Racing Festival will take place on the ice of Sauk Lake this Saturday with hot laps starting at 8:00 am. Officials expect more than 28 classes of snowmobile racing with racers from several states and Canada.
Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul
FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
Sauk Rapids-Rice Open Enrollment Period through February 15th
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Students and families who live outside the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district can now apply to go to school there. The open enrollment registration period is now through February 15th. Registrations will be accepted on a first come first serve basis for grade levels that don't...
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
Once Upon A Child Opens New Store Front in Marketplace Mall
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A long-time Waite Park children's store has moved a few store fronts down. Once Upon a Child moved to their newly renovated space inside the Marketplace Mall in December. Owner Al Dahlgren says with the store's franchise up for renewal, he needed to decide between...
Vehicle Tampering in Waite Park, A Burglary in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police are reporting a couple of thefts from vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the reports indicate tampering which includes things thrown about the vehicle but in some cases items were not taken. She says these reports are from Willow Pond Drive and Sunwood Park Lane in Waite Park.
Sauk Rapids Joins Class Action Lawsuit Over PFAS
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids City Council has voted to join a class action lawsuit over contaminants found in the well water. The Minnesota Department of Health recently found that the city's water system is having issues with per and polyfluoroakly substances - also known as PFAS.
Waite Park Officials Waiting for EPA to Set PFAS Standards
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Waite Park officials remain in limbo regarding the level of PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances) found in three city wells. Back in October, the city announced volunteer testing found all three wells are slightly over the recommended Health Risk Index of 1 as determined by the Minnesota Department of Health.
Western Minnesota in Winter Weather Advisory Thursday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the area just to the west and north of Stearns County. The Advisory will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. Thursday through noon on Friday. Snow and blowing snow are expected. Total snow accumulations of...
Update: Police Release Names In Deadly Apartment Fire
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police have released more details about that deadly apartment fire last Thursday. They say the two people who died are 24-year-old Caleb Clark and four-month-old Hazel Clark. Caleb Clark died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Hazel Clark's death is being investigated as a homicide...
Feed Our Future Scammer Pleads Guilty
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A Brooklyn Park man has pled guilty to his role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Officials say 42-year-old Liban Yasin Alishire enrolled two community kitchens, Community Enhancement Services and Lake Street Kitchen, in the Federal Child Nutrition Programs and claimed to be feeding over 870,000 underprivileged children during the COVID pandemic.
