ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Frosty Fobbe Moves into Buffalo

BUFFALO (WJON News) - A Buffalo resident saw an opportunity in all the snow we’ve had this year. Eric Fobbe has built a nearly 30-foot high, 20-foot wide snowman in his front yard on the South side of Buffalo. Construction took over 40 hours last weekend. While some of...
BUFFALO, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza is This Weekend

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- Thousands of people will be making their way to the Brainerd Lakes area this week for the annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza. Event Chairman Tad Johnson says competitors will be arriving all week long with the competition on Saturday from noon until 3:00 p.m. He says pre-sales have been strong for this year's event and they are hoping to get back up to over 10,000 entries.
BRAINERD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

SnoFest In Sauk Centre This Weekend

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - SnoFest returns to Sauk Centre this weekend. The SnoFest Racing Festival will take place on the ice of Sauk Lake this Saturday with hot laps starting at 8:00 am. Officials expect more than 28 classes of snowmobile racing with racers from several states and Canada.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul

FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
FOLEY, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?

Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
BUFFALO, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Feed Our Future Scammer Pleads Guilty

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A Brooklyn Park man has pled guilty to his role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Officials say 42-year-old Liban Yasin Alishire enrolled two community kitchens, Community Enhancement Services and Lake Street Kitchen, in the Federal Child Nutrition Programs and claimed to be feeding over 870,000 underprivileged children during the COVID pandemic.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy