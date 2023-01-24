Read full article on original website
Black Lion Café is Now Open in Silver Spring
Over a year ago we let you know that Black Lion Café, which has a location in Rockville, will be opening a new location in the Fenton Silver Spring apartments at 8240 Fenton St in Silver Spring. After previously planned openings that were pushed back, the cafe officially opened on Wednesday. It will be open from 7am until 8pm, seven days a week (see announcement in their Instagram post below).
Spark M. Matsunaga Elementary School in Germantown Ushers in Lunar New Year With Annual Celebration
MCPS students, parents and staff at Spark M. Matsunaga Elementary School, in Germantown, ushered in the Lunar New Year in grand style with their annual show and celebration on January 20. From traditional dances to vibrant costumes, students from all backgrounds celebrated Asian culture and traditions. Students performed traditional Chinese...
Springbrook’s Gary Frace Named Maryland Coach of the Year
Per MCPS: Gary Frace, Springbrook High School’s longtime cross country coach, was named state Cross Country Coach of the Year by the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA). Frace has been at Springbrook for nearly 50 years. Will Jawando, Montgomery County Councilmember and chair of the council’s Education...
“Downtown Brew’s” to Open This Week
“Downtown Brew’s” at 5751 Fishers Lane in Rockville is scheduled to hold its soft opening this Thursday, located at the former site of Downtown Beer and Wine. According to the store, “We have on and off premise service so people can come here and enjoy a glass of wine and beer or take them with them.” “Downtown Brew’s” will also offer beer and wine home delivery services and plans to eventually offer charcuteries, gourmet toast and coffee. Accoridng to the highlight tabs on its social media, additional information, including hours of operation, will be available via the @dtbrews Instagram account, soon.
Soft Opening is Happening Now at Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge
Back in November we let you know that Black Diamond Restaurant & Lounge will be taking over the space that was formerly home to TTT and Buena Vida at 8407 Ramsey Ave in Silver Spring. The restaurant announced, via social media, a soft opening that begins today (Thursday, January 26). It is described as an “Afro fusion restaurant and lounge.”
Roaming Rooster Now Open in Gaithersburg
On Monday, Roaming Rooster announced that its newest location at 511 Quince Orchard Rd in Gaithersburg will now be open 11am-10pm daily. The restaurant is located in the space previously occupied by Duck Donuts in the Firstfield Shopping Center. Last week, we reported that Roaming Rooster was holding its soft opening and would be open daily from 11am-4pm. The restaurant has an official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting scheduled for February 15. Roaming Rooster is known for its variety of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches that vary in heat depending on the diner’s preferences – mild, medium or hot. In addition to its free-range, grain-fed, antibiotic-free and Halal chicken. Roaming Rooster also offers wings, chicken tenders and hand-cut fries.
Students at Four MCPS Middle Schools Win Awards at ‘Invent the Future’ Challenge
Students at Shady Grove (Gaithersburg), William H. Farquhar (Olney), Parkland (Rockville) and Briggs Chaney (Silver Spring) middle schools were named winners in this year’s Invent the Future Challenge celebration at KID Museum on Jan. 21. Through designing their own inventions and innovative problem solving, students answered the question: What...
These 11 DC Restaurants Are Extending Restaurant Week Specials
If you didn’t get a chance to participate in Restaurant Week last week, or you’re just craving some more meals with deals, then you’re in luck. While Winter Restaurant Week 2023 formally came to a close on Sunday, several of your favorite local restaurants have extended their discounted, multi-course lunch, brunch and dinner menus for another week or so.
Gaithersburg Woman Purchases $50,000 Winning Scratch-Off at Rockville 7-Eleven
A Gaithersburg woman won $50,000 on a $20 scratch-off ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Another $50,000 top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off game is claimed, this time by a lucky Montgomery County woman. The...
DC Pretzel Company Settles Into Silver Spring Home, Launches Online Ordering Website
Local flea market favorites DC Pretzel Company have settled into their new Silver Spring home and launched an online ordering website. “DC Pretzel Company wishes to express its sincere thanks to all of our customers,” the bakery announced on Instagram. “You made the inaugural weekend of our online ordering for pick-up at our Silver Spring Baking Facility a huge success!”
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
Additional Details on Sweetgreen’s Grand Opening in Gaithersburg
Sweetgreen at 299 Copley Place Suite D100 in Gaithersburg, which held its soft opening this past weekend, will hold its official grand opening on Tuesday, January 24. According to Sweetgreen, “for every bowl sold on opening day, we will donate a bowl to Manna Food Center to fight hunger in Montgomery County through food, education, and advocacy. The 2,530 sq ft location will accommodate 20 diners outside and 28 diners inside through their expansive banquet seating. The restaurant will also feature a designated pick-up entrance close to the building’s parking spaces for seamless pickup. Store hours are 10:30am to 10pm, seven days a week.
100 Very Best Restaurants: #24 – Le Diplomate
Few places weathered the pandemic as well as Stephen Starr’s Logan Circle French bistro, which set the standard for outdoor dining (you can still book a private streetside “chalet”) and continues to operate at the same airtight level it always has. We love Le Dip for its uncanny ability to suit any occasion, whether dinner with older parents or squirmy kids, a celebration over a seafood tower and steak au poivre, a late-night round of boozy hot chocolate, or an early-morning duck confit with eggs at the bar. Moderate.
How One Man's Entrepreneurial Spirit Was Born and Raised in D.C.
The glass window on the front of Andre McCain's first restaurant location reads "Born and Bred" in homage to the area he's known and loved his whole life. But when it comes to Black success stories in his neighborhood, McCain is not alone. Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is a hub of upward mobility for Black families.
Taco Loco Now Open
Taco Loco is now open at 8417 Georgia Ave in Silver Spring, the former site of Guavaberry Dominican Restaurant and The Greek Place. Menu items include tacos, tortas, gorditas, soups, tamales, elote loco, birria pizza, and more. According to a report from Source of the Spring, Taco Loco began in White Oak as a mobile catering business. You can view the restaurant’s Facebook page here.
Washington D.C. Museum Opens First Permanent Exhibition For Pop Culture — Where To See Dorothy’s Red Slippers, Muhammad Ali’s Robe, And More
A new Smithsonian exhibit tells the history of the United States through the lens of pop culture. Entertainment Nation opened last month in Washington at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History as a permanent exhibit. It aims to tell the country’s story through artifacts and stories from the...
Golf Courses in Frederick Md
This site contains affiliate links. I may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. [View our Disclosure Policy Here]. There are 10 golf courses in Frederick, Md, each with it’s own personality and aesthetic beauty. In this post,...
This Club Is Quickly Becoming The Most Sought-After Place For Holistic Wellness In Camp Springs MD
Joi Luck Club is an exclusive social club located in Camp Springs MD, near Washington DC, which focuses on holistic wellness and helping people make meaningful connections that will propel them forward in their personal and professional lives. Founded by Dionne Joi, Joi Luck Club has made a name for...
At 96, Tuskegee Airman from DC recalls military service
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 96-year-old member of the Tuskegee Airmen stopped by DC News Now on Wednesday. William Fauntroy Jr., a D.C. native, was assigned to the Tuskegee Army Airfield in July 1944 as a flight cadet. He finished basic training when he was 19 years old and learned how to fly a […]
