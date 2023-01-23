Read full article on original website
Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul
FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
Sartell Expecting More Development Soon at River Crossing
Sartell expects 2023 to be a big year for commercial development in their community. An area that is seeing some substantial growth is the River Crossing Development along Highway 15 and County Road 1. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects an announcement will be coming soon in regards to additional businesses moving into the River Crossing development.
Cold Spring Approves 2023 Road Improvement Plan
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The city of Cold Spring got their first look at the 2023 street improvement plan Tuesday night. The city is looking at a variety of road projects including surface overlays to full reconstruction. City Engineer Brian Lintgen says portions of 3rd Avenue South, 3rd Avenue...
Benton County Fair Announces Dates for 2023
In the midst of a cold snap, the Benton County Fair has us thinking summer by announcing their dates for 2023. The Benton County Fair will be taking over Sauk Rapids from Tuesday, August 1st - Sunday, August 6th, 2023. I love county fairs, and Benton County has one of...
Big Drug Bust in Waite Park Thursday
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Another big fentanyl bust in Waite Park led to the arrest of three men. Thursday, officers from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force intercepted a mailed package containing over 2,300 fentanyl pills headed for an address on the 800 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park.
Vehicle Tampering in Waite Park, A Burglary in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police are reporting a couple of thefts from vehicle. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says the reports indicate tampering which includes things thrown about the vehicle but in some cases items were not taken. She says these reports are from Willow Pond Drive and Sunwood Park Lane in Waite Park.
The Cold Drinks at the Swanville Carnival are Thanks to Cutting Lake Ice in January
There's nothing better in the heat of July than an ice-cold beverage. You appreciate it even more when you're drinking it while standing in the streets of Swanville during the annual Midsummer Carnival. The condensation on the side of the can you hold at the event is all thanks to ice-cutting efforts this time of year.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
City of Sartell Shares a Breakdown of the Meaning Behind Their New Logo
The City of Sartell unveiled a new logo in 2023, along with a new website. The City’s logo had not been updated since 1999, and the website has not been updated since 2017, so it was time for a refresh to ring in the new year. On their Facebook...
Sauk Rapids-Rice Open Enrollment Period through February 15th
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Students and families who live outside the Sauk Rapids-Rice school district can now apply to go to school there. The open enrollment registration period is now through February 15th. Registrations will be accepted on a first come first serve basis for grade levels that don't...
Sauk Rapids Joins Class Action Lawsuit Over PFAS
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids City Council has voted to join a class action lawsuit over contaminants found in the well water. The Minnesota Department of Health recently found that the city's water system is having issues with per and polyfluoroakly substances - also known as PFAS.
Update: Police Release Names In Deadly Apartment Fire
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police have released more details about that deadly apartment fire last Thursday. They say the two people who died are 24-year-old Caleb Clark and four-month-old Hazel Clark. Caleb Clark died of a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound. Hazel Clark's death is being investigated as a homicide...
SnoFest In Sauk Centre This Weekend
SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - SnoFest returns to Sauk Centre this weekend. The SnoFest Racing Festival will take place on the ice of Sauk Lake this Saturday with hot laps starting at 8:00 am. Officials expect more than 28 classes of snowmobile racing with racers from several states and Canada.
