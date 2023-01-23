ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morrison County, MN

Foley Officials Talk Wastewater in St. Paul

FOLEY (WJON News) - A delegation of officials from Foley was in St. Paul Wednesday to build support for the wastewater connection with St. Cloud. Mayor Jack Brosh says the legislators are mainly supportive of the project. The connection project is roughly 60% complete, and a portion of the funding was tied up in the bonding bill that failed to pass the last legislative session.
FOLEY, MN
Sartell Expecting More Development Soon at River Crossing

Sartell expects 2023 to be a big year for commercial development in their community. An area that is seeing some substantial growth is the River Crossing Development along Highway 15 and County Road 1. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum joined me on WJON. He expects an announcement will be coming soon in regards to additional businesses moving into the River Crossing development.
SARTELL, MN
Big Drug Bust in Waite Park Thursday

WAITE PARK (WJON News) - Another big fentanyl bust in Waite Park led to the arrest of three men. Thursday, officers from the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force intercepted a mailed package containing over 2,300 fentanyl pills headed for an address on the 800 block of 7th Street South in Waite Park.
WAITE PARK, MN
SnoFest In Sauk Centre This Weekend

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) - SnoFest returns to Sauk Centre this weekend. The SnoFest Racing Festival will take place on the ice of Sauk Lake this Saturday with hot laps starting at 8:00 am. Officials expect more than 28 classes of snowmobile racing with racers from several states and Canada.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
St. Cloud, MN
