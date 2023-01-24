Read full article on original website
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
Where will the snow storm hit hardest?
ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday, with snow beginning tonight and into the early morning commute. This will begin as rain and quickly turn to snow. Some of the overnight snowfall rates could be 1” per hour. Expect moderate to heavy snow in spots. Anywhere from 4” to 6” of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots getting a little more than that.
939theeagle.com
UPDATE: Hazardous travel expected in mid-Missouri on Wednesday morning; winter weather advisory in effect
A winter weather advisory is now in effect for the entire mid-Missouri listening area, through 6 pm on Wednesday. The National Weather Service’s advisory began tonight at 9. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Mainhart tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia and Jefferson City are expected to receive two to four inches of snow by tomorrow afternoon. Ms. Mainhart expects the heaviest snow to begin tapering off by about 9 am. Another inch of snow is possible between 9 am and 6 pm.
Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories Underway
TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather returns to Green Country on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A powerful upper-level system will bring impactful wintry weather across most of the state today and tonight before exiting early Wednesday morning. Regarding northeastern and eastern sections of the state, most precipitation will start as rain before transitioning to snow by early afternoon. The track of the upper low is favorable for a swath of heavy snow south of I-44 and along I-40. Winter storm warnings are currently in place for those areas more likely to receive the heaviest snow with winter weather (travel) advisories posted for areas expecting lower amounts. The Tulsa metro is currently under a winter storm warning. Locations along the OK-KS state line region are under a winter advisory. Winter storm warnings are posted along both sides of I-40 and extend from east central OK to northwestern Arkansas. Winter warning areas could see between 4 to 6 inches of snow with some locally higher amounts. Winter weather advisory areas may see snow from 1 to 3 inches. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall rates will be likely with this system later this afternoon and evening. The key to the accumulation forecast remains the exact track of the cold core low and how long rain remains before transitioning to snow. Rainfall lasting longer than anticipated will reduce some of the accumulation forecast. Additionally, some melting at the surface will occur in lighter snow bands.
ksmu.org
Several inches of snow expected Tuesday night as winter storm moves through
A winter storm will dump several inches of snow on southern Missouri beginning late in the day Tuesday. Meteorologist Megan Terry, with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, said precipitation will start as light rain but will quickly change to snow in the late afternoon and early evening. She...
Winter storm leaves thousands of Arkansas customers without power
Rain and snowfall left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Wednesday morning.
How much snow will PA get on Wednesday’s storm?
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next winter storm moves in Wednesday morning with snow developing across the Pennsylvania area. Snow may fall steadily and heavily at times starting between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon, which may cause some travel issues. By late afternoon/evening, the snow will change to a wintry […]
KATV
More than 100,000 customers without power as snow blankets northern Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — More than 100,000 customers of numerous electric providers were without power Wednesday afternoon as a winter storm blanketed several inches of snow in northern Arkansas. According to PowerOutage.us, 108,092 customers were without power at noon on Wednesday caused by heavy wet snow on tree and...
mymoinfo.com
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
27 First News
More winter weather expected Wednesday: How much snow will fall?
A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Texas to Maine and severe weather in the southeast. This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley. Locally, the snow will begin across our area around 4-5 AM Wednesday. Snowfall rates...
Kait 8
Thousands without power following winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of noon, Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 57,137 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative...
Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas talks restoring electricity after winter storm
Rob Roedel with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about the restoration efforts around the state.
Central Illinois should brace for wet, heavy snow: NWS
The National Weather Service on Monday said snow of up to 4 to 6 inches should begin just after midnight Wednesday and continue until mid-morning.
939theeagle.com
MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
KTTS
Heavy Snow Causes Power Outages For Thousands
(KTTS News) — Utility crews are still busy trying to restore power from the latest round of snow. Most of the outages are southeast of Springfield. More than 6,600 customers are offline in Howell County and 4,200 in Texas County. Up to a foot of snow was reported earlier...
Snow forecast causes some school districts in Arkansas to close
ARKANSAS, USA — Some parts of Arkansas are set to see significant snowfall, and in preparation, some districts across the state have implemented closures. By Tuesday afternoon and evening cold air will bleed into west and northwest parts of Arkansas. This should kick off the transition from rain to all snow, especially for higher terrain in the Ozarks.
Crews work to fix power outages in Arkansas
NORTHERN Ar., – Impacts from the winter storm are still being felt Wednesday night as thousands of people are still without power. In the northern Arkansas area, crews continue to work to fix the outages. We spoke to the utility company Entergy to get an update at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday. “We probably have […]
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter Storm To Bring Several Inches Of Snow Tuesday
A strong winter storm will move into Arkansas Tuesday with significant snow in the Ouachitas and Ozarks. Little Rock will probably see some snow too.
Levels of snowfall across Kansas
Snow is falling across Kansas. The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking just how much has fallen in our viewing area. We will update this as more totals come in.
KATV
Heavy snow likely by late Tuesday across parts of Arkansas
Snow is likely for parts of Arkansas Tuesday into early Wednesday. This will begin as heavy rain across all of Arkansas, but by late Tuesday the higher elevations of north and west Arkansas will change over to snow. Winter storm watches are in effect in north central and northwest Arkansas...
