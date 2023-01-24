Read full article on original website
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Yardbarker
Ronald Acuña Jr. announces retirement from baseball in Venezuela following altercation with family
It’s sad that something like this had to occur. Acuña clearly enjoys playing in front of his home country. They look at him like a king, but situations like this oftentimes cannot be avoided. There will always be people jealous of the heights Acuña has been able to reach, and with that can come some unfortunate violent situations.
Predicting the Chicago Cubs' opening day 26-man roster
With only three weeks until pitchers and catchers report, it's time to take a deep dive at what could be the finalized version of the Chicago Cubs 26-man roster ahead of opening day. The Cubs' additions to this roster will make for an exciting season, and with any over-achieving from certain players, the team is in a solid position to compete for the NL Central title this season. Ahead, we'll take a look at all three facets, including the lineup/bench, starting rotation, and bullpen.
Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos hopes he’s dead wrong about Vaughn Grissom
Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hopes he’s dead wrong about Vaughn Grissom playing shortstop. After the Braves sat by and watched star shortstop Dansby Swanson sit in free agency and ultimately sign with the Chicago Cubs, the club is now set to move forward with some sort of combination of Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia at the position.
BT rips Hall of Fame after Scott Rolen's induction: 'It's a joke'
Brandon Tierney can’t believe Scott Rolen is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, while the likes of Pete Rose, Don Mattingly, and Thurman Munson are not.
Albany Herald
Broadcaster Chip Caray leaving Atlanta for Cardinals job
ATLANTA — When the Atlanta Braves open their 2023 baseball season, not only will shortstop Dansby Swanson be missing from the lineup after signing with the Chicago Cubs, longtime play-by-play announcer Chip Caray is leaving to take a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals. Caray joined the Braves...
LOOK: Cubs' Nick Madrigal Taking Groundballs at Third Base
LOOK: Cubs' Nick Madrigal taking groundballs at third base originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We heard Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal could get some playing time at third base. Now we can see him preparing for the position. While Madrigal has spent the entirety of his collegiate and big...
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
Yardbarker
Commanders insider has good news about potential Chicago Bears free agent target
Daron Payne should be available for the Chicago Bears in this upcoming free agency class. The Chicago Bears are going to be a big player this NFL offseason with a lot of salary cap to spend and the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Chicago has a bunch of needs to fill and has the assets to do so, as they are expected to be very active.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger under investigation by MLB for domestic violence
It was just back in November that veteran pitcher Mike Clevinger signed a one-year, $12 million contract with the Chicago
Popculture
Longtime Atlanta Braves TV Announcer Chip Caray to Leave Team
The Atlanta Braves are about to lose a valuable member of the team. According to MLB.com, Chip Caray, the longtime television announcer for the Braves, is leaving to team to join the St. Louis Cardinals. The Braves have not officially announced the move as of this writing, but it's been reported that Caray will be the lead play-by-play broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest after working for Bally Sports South where he was with the Braves for the past 18 seasons. Bally Sports Midwest could make an official announcement on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Cubs Aren't Finished With Free Agent Acquisitions Just Yet
The Chicago Cubs aren't done yet when it comes to free agent acquisitions this winter according to a new report.
Yardbarker
Cubs Interested in Remaining Lefty Relievers
The Chicago Cubs have bolstered their roster this year, so much so that they are, in most eyes, the most improved team in baseball. Even after the singing of marquee free agents, the Cubs are still interested in rounding out their roster by making another addition to the bullpen. According...
Chicago Cubs News: Pete Crow-Armstrong ranked among top outfield prospects
After a breakout season in the Chicago Cubs minor league system in 2022, center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is entering the 2023 season as the team's top prospect. The praise for Crow-Armstrong continues as the Cubs prepare for the start of Spring Training next month as Jim Callis of MLB's official website ranked the Cubs' prospect as one of the top outfield prospects in all of Major League Baseball.
Chicago Cubs News: Bullpen rumors, waivers update, and more
While the Chicago Cubs likely do not have any major additions in the works for the remainder of the offseason, the team may not be done. In talking about how the Cubs have added credibility to their roster this offseason, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic highlighted the areas that the Cubs may address before the start of the season.
3 Chicago Cubs players who'll be better in 2023 and 2 who won't
If nothing else, the 2023 Cubs will be intriguing. Barring some major breakout performances and adding at the trade deadline, they don't appear to be legitimate contenders. But they're also notably better (at least on paper) than they were a year ago and could prove to be a surprise team in the hunt right up till the end of the season.
bvmsports.com
BCB After Dark: Will the Cubs add a lefty?
Filed under: BCB After Dark BCB After Dark: Will the Cubs add a lefty? The late-night/early-morning hangout for Cubs fans asks you about adding a free agent left-hander to the bullpen. By Josh Timmers@JoshFTimmers Jan 26, 2023, 12:00am CST / new If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.…
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022
We take our pizza very seriously in Chicago and no other city does pizza quite like we do. We know there are tons of great spots all over Chicagoland, but here are some of our favorite pizza spots we visited in 2022.
Will Severide’s mother return to Chicago Fire in season 11?
Severide (Taylor Kinney) is going to be MIA during the second half of Chicago Fire season 11. The character has already been confirmed to have been written out of whatever episodes have been scripted, though it’s not yet clear why or when he will be leaving. Fans have speculated...
Super Bowl LVII Date, Location & Time: When is the Super Bowl in 2023?
If you’re like the rest of us, you can feel those emotions bubbling over. There are the adrenaline rushes, the occasional feelings of impatience, and if we’re being honest, a touch of worry. The Philadelphia Eagles have an opportunity to qualify for the Super Bowl for the second time in five years on Sunday. A win gets that done. Two more wins will earn them the second Vince Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
