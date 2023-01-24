Read full article on original website
Related
redlakenationnews.com
Licensing delays are worsening Minnesota's nurse shortage
Lily Marcelius is ready to do her part to address Minnesota's nursing shortage, having completed training in October and accepted a job in an intensive care unit at HCMC in Minneapolis. If only the Minnesota Board of Nursing would clear her to take the licensing exam. Marcelius and others have...
Child care, paid family leave proposals on the table in Minnesota this session
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The legislative process is hitting full speed in St. Paul, now that Gov. Tim Walz has officially unveiled his $65 billion budget proposal. This session, there are a number of proposals under discussion that directly impact Minnesota families, related to child care and paid family leave. The two topics, though separate and filled with their own complexities, are also intertwined in many ways.
Minnesota’s Favorite Grocery Store Based Off Study. I Don’t Agree, Do You?
Where was the last place you went grocery shopping? If you're in the St. Cloud area it could be a number of places. Such as Coborn's, Cash Wise, ALDI, Lunds & Byerlys, Fresh Thyme Market and lets not forget Target and Walmart also have grocery sections you can shop at and there are other small stores too I'm not listing.
Take control of your money with these budgeting tips
MINNEAPOLIS – Starting and implementing a budget can be a daunting task, especially if it's unfamiliar territory.Financial advisors say budgeting is the cornerstone of financial planning. If you can't understand how much money is coming in and how much you're spending, then you can't create an emergency fund, you can't pay down debt or plan for retirement. Without budgeting, you can't become financially independent."People worry about doing it right," Grant Meyer, a CPA with Financial Planning Association of Minnesota (FPA of Minnesota), said. "I would say the best thing is to do something because something is better than nothing."Meyer said...
fox9.com
U.S. Bank Stadium would be debt-free this year under Walz budget
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz is proposing to sweep the U.S. Bank Stadium reserve fund to pay off the building's debt this year, a move he says would save taxpayers $226 million in interest payments. Walz's plan would use $368 million from the stadium reserve fund and $9...
It’s About To Get A Lot Easier To Raise A Child In Minnesota
American parents and experts have been calling on the federal government to prioritize families. But despite the Biden Administration push for a comprehensive plan that would include provisions for sick leave, child tax credits, and affordable childcare, at each turn Republicans and Democrat Joe Manchin roadblocked those plans. Now, in one lucky state, parents may finally receive a safety net package that prioritizes families’ needs.
hot967.fm
Minnesota DNR Looking to Fill 200 Paid Summer Internships
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill more than 200 paid summer internships this year. The D-N-R’s Becky Keller says this is a great opportunity for college students:. “Our positions are located all across the state. There’s a wide variety of areas that our internships cover....
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota Teacher Shortage Is Getting Worse, New Report Shows
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The struggle to retain teachers and recruit new educators to the profession continues to worsen in Minnesota. That’s according to the Teacher Supply and Demand Report, which is published every two years by the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board. This year’s report was released on Jan. 20, and details the employment outlook for licensed teachers and other data about the profession using data during the 2021-2022 school year.
Minnesota State System Drives $8.4 billion into State Economy
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A new report finds Minnesota’s colleges and universities had an over $8 billion impact on the state economy. A new study released by Minnesota State finds the 26 colleges and seven universities created 62,125 jobs and generated $649.2 million in state and local taxes in the fiscal year 2021.
The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them
If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
Is This the Best Place to Live in Minnesota? One Magazine Thinks So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
What Do You Need to Do to Get a Permit to Carry in Minnesota?
This coming weekend my dad and I are going to do our MN Permit to Carry class. This is something I've been wanting to do for a long time, and my schedule is finally allowing for it. As an avid hunter, I am a firm believer in safe and responsible...
fergusnow.com
Republicans Push to Eliminate Social Security Tax for All Minnesotans
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Tim Walz says his budget plan would lower state income taxes on Social Security benefits for 350 thousand Minnesotans, but said he won’t give a tax break to the wealthy by eliminating that tax entirely. But Republicans and even some Democrats at the...
mspmag.com
Sober Is as Sober Does
There’s no mystery as to why #DryJanuary has taken hold as a trend, especially here in Minnesota. After the holiday season, in which we tend to push back the deep darkness by raging against it, taking a vacation from drinking can be a great respite in our coldest month. Plus, as the month of resolutions and resets, January feels like it has a bit of built-in momentum to help keep people honest.
Next chapter: Minnesota named 8th best state to retire
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For some, retirement is one of life's ultimate goals, a time to enjoy the fruits that come following decades of toiling at a job or career. But where you retire can have a significant impact on how financially comfortable you can be in those golden years. Personal finance website WalletHub says even in the most affordable areas of the U.S., many retirees cannot rely on Social Security or pension checks alone to cover all of their living expenses.
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota ‘Name A Snowplow’ Finalists Announced
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 “Name a Snowplow” are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include “Miracle on Ice,” “Taylor Drift” and “Camp Scoopy”. The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions.
mprnews.org
Want to try snowmobiling without breaking the bank? Here are some tips
Minnesota is home to 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, 280 organized snowmobile clubs and over 202,000 snowmobiles. If you’re one of the Minnesotans who has never hopped on a sled but would like to give it a shot — without breaking the bank — Scott Wakefield has a few tips.
KIMT
Budget plan includes checks to Minnesotans, legalizing adult-use cannabis
Gov. Tim Walz has released his budget plan, and it includes sending direct checks to Minnesotans along with legalizing adult-use cannabis. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of cannabis for adult use in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program.
House votes for unemployment benefits.
Minnesota House votes in favour of prolonged unemployment benefits for mining industry workers. A bill that would extend unemployment benefits for workers at Northshore Mining who were laid off is on its way to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for his signature. The bill, which passed the Minnesota House with a vote of 127-7, had previously been approved by the Senate with a vote of 56-10. This is a much-needed relief for the workers who were affected by the shutdown of the mining operations.
Comments / 0