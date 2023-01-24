ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

redlakenationnews.com

Licensing delays are worsening Minnesota's nurse shortage

Lily Marcelius is ready to do her part to address Minnesota's nursing shortage, having completed training in October and accepted a job in an intensive care unit at HCMC in Minneapolis. If only the Minnesota Board of Nursing would clear her to take the licensing exam. Marcelius and others have...
KARE 11

Child care, paid family leave proposals on the table in Minnesota this session

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — The legislative process is hitting full speed in St. Paul, now that Gov. Tim Walz has officially unveiled his $65 billion budget proposal. This session, there are a number of proposals under discussion that directly impact Minnesota families, related to child care and paid family leave. The two topics, though separate and filled with their own complexities, are also intertwined in many ways.
CBS Minnesota

Take control of your money with these budgeting tips

MINNEAPOLIS – Starting and implementing a budget can be a daunting task, especially if it's unfamiliar territory.Financial advisors say budgeting is the cornerstone of financial planning. If you can't understand how much money is coming in and how much you're spending, then you can't create an emergency fund, you can't pay down debt or plan for retirement. Without budgeting, you can't become financially independent."People worry about doing it right," Grant Meyer, a CPA with Financial Planning Association of Minnesota (FPA of Minnesota), said. "I would say the best thing is to do something because something is better than nothing."Meyer said...
Fatherly

It’s About To Get A Lot Easier To Raise A Child In Minnesota

American parents and experts have been calling on the federal government to prioritize families. But despite the Biden Administration push for a comprehensive plan that would include provisions for sick leave, child tax credits, and affordable childcare, at each turn Republicans and Democrat Joe Manchin roadblocked those plans. Now, in one lucky state, parents may finally receive a safety net package that prioritizes families’ needs.
hot967.fm

Minnesota DNR Looking to Fill 200 Paid Summer Internships

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking to fill more than 200 paid summer internships this year. The D-N-R’s Becky Keller says this is a great opportunity for college students:. “Our positions are located all across the state. There’s a wide variety of areas that our internships cover....
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Teacher Shortage Is Getting Worse, New Report Shows

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The struggle to retain teachers and recruit new educators to the profession continues to worsen in Minnesota. That’s according to the Teacher Supply and Demand Report, which is published every two years by the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board. This year’s report was released on Jan. 20, and details the employment outlook for licensed teachers and other data about the profession using data during the 2021-2022 school year.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

The One Thing A Minnesota Plow Driver Sees That Completely Scares Them

If you are like me you spent a portion of your weekend/evening chiseling down the snowdrifts at the end of your driveway. In some communities, a snowplow will drive around and drop its 'wing' and knock down the tall drifts. But all plow drivers will tell you there is one thing that when they see it, scares them completely. A 'cave' cut into the snow with toys sitting inside. Instant chills as the driver will suddenly wonder where is the child who left their toys here?
mspmag.com

Sober Is as Sober Does

There’s no mystery as to why #DryJanuary has taken hold as a trend, especially here in Minnesota. After the holiday season, in which we tend to push back the deep darkness by raging against it, taking a vacation from drinking can be a great respite in our coldest month. Plus, as the month of resolutions and resets, January feels like it has a bit of built-in momentum to help keep people honest.
KARE 11

Next chapter: Minnesota named 8th best state to retire

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — For some, retirement is one of life's ultimate goals, a time to enjoy the fruits that come following decades of toiling at a job or career. But where you retire can have a significant impact on how financially comfortable you can be in those golden years. Personal finance website WalletHub says even in the most affordable areas of the U.S., many retirees cannot rely on Social Security or pension checks alone to cover all of their living expenses.
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota ‘Name A Snowplow’ Finalists Announced

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) – The finalists for MnDOT’s 2022-2023 “Name a Snowplow” are in and the voting is open. MnDOT announced the 60 finalists Wednesday morning, which include “Miracle on Ice,” “Taylor Drift” and “Camp Scoopy”. The finalists were selected from over 10,000 submissions.
KIMT

Budget plan includes checks to Minnesotans, legalizing adult-use cannabis

Gov. Tim Walz has released his budget plan, and it includes sending direct checks to Minnesotans along with legalizing adult-use cannabis. Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan recommend funding for the safe and responsible legalization of cannabis for adult use in Minnesota. A new Office of Cannabis Management would be responsible for the implementation of the regulatory framework for adult-use cannabis and hemp-derived products, along with the medical cannabis program.
A. U. IGNATIUS

House votes for unemployment benefits.

Minnesota House votes in favour of prolonged unemployment benefits for mining industry workers. A bill that would extend unemployment benefits for workers at Northshore Mining who were laid off is on its way to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz for his signature. The bill, which passed the Minnesota House with a vote of 127-7, had previously been approved by the Senate with a vote of 56-10. This is a much-needed relief for the workers who were affected by the shutdown of the mining operations.
