Missouri State

MoDOT clearing roadways today

We're keeping an eye on conditions across Missouri and Illinois, Wednesday morning. Recreational marijuana town hall meeting taking place …. The impact of recreational marijuana in Missouri is going to be addressed Thursday night at a town hall...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri lawmakers call for governor to appoint special prosecutor

A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished in the City of St. Louis has a bi-partisan group of lawmakers calling for the Missouri governor to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis.
MISSOURI STATE
Some roads in central Illinois covered with snow

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WAND) - The Getting Around Illinois Map shows roads throughout central Illinois are mostly and completely covered with snow. The Illinois Department of Transportation has an interactive map that shows current road conditions across the state. Drivers are urged to pay attention and give snow plows space as...
ILLINOIS STATE
‘A for effort’ Illinois driver draws license plate sticker

BETHALTO, Ill. — The Bethalto Police Department posted an image Monday to its Facebook page about an illegal license plate sticker. Drawing a sticker does not comply with state vehicle regulations. “We just wanted to make sure that everyone knows a Sharpie and nail polish can’t legally replace your...
BETHALTO, IL
Thousands of Ameren customers without power Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Thousands of Ameren customers are without power as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. According to the Ameren Outage Map, over 8,000 customers were without power just before 10 a.m. Over 2,800 of the outages were reported in the area of Farmington and over 2,000 were without power near Potosi. Hundreds of outages were also reported in St. Louis County.
FARMINGTON, MO
Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
Power outages reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Crews are making progress in restoring power to customers after Tuesday night’s and Wednesday morning’s winter storm hit the Heartland. Heavy, wet snow and gusty winds were to blame. Electric cooperatives said heavy snow accumulations caused trees and limbs to fall into power lines, resulting in...
MISSOURI STATE
John Mayer coming to St. Louis

Jail video shows staff ignored dying St. Louis County …. After years of investigation into a 2019 jail death, a Clayton attorney says he's found evidence of negligence and an attempted cover-up. Attorney Mark Pedroli says jail video proves many of his allegations, video he says St. Louis County...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Annual Homeless Census taking place today in St. Louis County

St. Louis County conducted its annual count of homeless locals on Thursday.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois

A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?

I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
ILLINOIS STATE
Resources to check road conditions in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A snowstorm hit the Ozarks on Jan. 24 bringing snow to the area and some places will receive several inches overnight. Below is a list of websites and resources to check traffic conditions around the area. The Missouri Department of Transportation offers a map to check road conditions across the entire state. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
January 25th, 2023 Snowfall

NW Peoria – 5.0″. We’re not done seeing snow in the area as we head through the rest of the week. There are multiple opportunities for at least light snow even as we hit the weekend. Much of Central Illinois could see another inch to an inch and...
ILLINOIS STATE
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Missouri

Missouri may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking about popular music, but it has actually produced a number of successful bands. Puddle of Mudd, The Get Up Kids, Story of the Year, and Never Shout Never are all bands that have made a big impact in the music industry, but may not be immediately associated with their home state.
MISSOURI STATE

