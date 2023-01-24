Read full article on original website
ideastream.org
Ohio SNAP recipients facing end of emergency allotments
Individuals and families enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, will see their monthly benefits go down beginning in March. The program provides stipends to qualifying households to help put food on the table and address food insecurity. Since March of 2020---when the pandemic started, Ohio has been...
ideastream.org
Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP)
How does PIPP work? Customers who qualify for PIPP pay 5% of their monthly income for gas and 5% for electricity. If a home is heated by electricity, the customer pays 10% of their monthly income for electricity, with a minimum of $10. Customers who make PIPP payments on time...
cleveland.com
Problems with online payment of Cuyahoga County property taxes
Taxpayers, please be advised that this year’s website to pay Cuyahoga County property taxes does not appear to permit a taxpayer to pay the property tax bill in the amount stated on the current bill. The final screen in the program shows only that the entire annual amount is accepted by the program currently online. (“Property tax payments slow to post online, but Cuyahoga treasurer assures ‘We’ve got the payments’,” cleveland.com, Jan. 23).
Farm and Dairy
USDA invests in meat and poultry processing plant in Cleveland
COLUMBUS — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing more than $9.5 million to expand an independent meat and poultry processing capacity in Ohio, USDA Rural Development Ohio state director Jonathan McCracken announced Jan. 9. International Food Solutions Inc. is receiving a $9.5 million Meat and Poultry Expansion Program...
$10 million proposal aims to bolster workforce in construction, building trades
New legislation before Cleveland City Council aims to address the development of a stronger, more diverse workforce as well as further development of minority owned contractors.
Who are Ohio’s biggest employers? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. The Cleveland Clinic. Progressive. Sherwin-Williams. Obviously, they all make the list of the top employers in Ohio, all with more than 3,000 employees, as ranked by the Ohio Department of Development. The...
ideastream.org
Workforce, education initiatives face hard questions from Cleveland Council members
Two requests for use of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars on education and workforce development initiatives made it out of a Cleveland City Council committee meeting Tuesday, but not until after facing some tough questions from council members. Specifically, council members spent hours questioning the organizers behind...
Cleveland City Council Wants to Use $1.9 Million in ARPA Money to Eliminate $190 Million in Medical Debt for Residents
"That debt is disproportionately held in low-income communities and communities of color," said Charles Slife
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services attribute difficulty reaching them to end of COVID-related assistance
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a complaint the 19 News tipline gets often. People in Cuyahoga County can’t get the help they need with their food stamps. They say it’s a phone issue, sometimes waiting hours to get in touch with Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services.
Another Regal Cinemas in Greater Cleveland is closing
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Regal Great Northern Mall Stadium 10 & RPX is closing after less than 10 years in business. The last day of operations is Friday. The move comes as Regal parent Cineworld approaches its sixth month of bankruptcy. On Monday, the company filed a statement with the court saying it intends to focus its efforts on finding a buyer for its assets and has already reached out to “over 30 potential transaction parties” including many of its competitors, Deadline reported. Last week, Cineworld unveiled a plan to reject the leases at 39 theaters across the country in a move designed to save $22 million annually. Regal Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Copley Twp. is among the theaters on the chopping block, though, for now, it remains open. Regal’s Middleburg Heights location closed back in September shortly after Cineworld declared bankruptcy.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland board appoints Carson Williams chair
The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Doris Carson Williams, president and chief executive officer, African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, was appointed chair of the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland for 2023. Williams served as deputy chair of the Cleveland board in 2021 and 2022, and as the chair of the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Pittsburgh Branch, in 2016 and 2017. Williams also served as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, Pittsburgh Branch, from 2014 to 2017.
Utility Assistance Resource Fair in Cleveland Feb. 4
The Ohio Regional Sewer District will host a Utility Assistance Resource Fair in partnership with City of Clevland Councilmembers Stephanie Howse and Anthony Hairston on Feb. 4.
Over 200,000 Cuyahoga County households prepare for SNAP benefit cuts
Over 200,000 households will find it harder to pay for groceries starting March 1 when COVID-19 emergency snap benefits expire, according to Cuyahoga County Jobs and Family Services.
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
ideastream.org
Homestead Water and Sewer Program
The Cleveland Water Department and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District offer a program that provides a lower fixed charge and consumption rate for their customers, run through the city’s Department of Public Utilities. Who is eligible?. You must be 65 years or older or “totally and permanently disabled,”...
ideastream.org
Parma schools will put another bond issue attempt on the ballot in May
The Parma City School Board of Education voted Monday night to attempt to put another bond issue on the ballot for voters to consider in May. This is the district’s fourth consecutive attempt to get a bond issue approved, with the last attempt failing in November last year, 17,292 to 19,067. The bond would be used to construct a centralized high school as the district looks to close two high schools to trim costs.
cleveland19.com
Sales tax increasing in Lake County, residents want issue on ballot
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - In a two to one vote earlier this month, the Lake County commissioners voted to increase the sales tax by a 1/2 percent. The vote angered many residents, who want to see the issue on the ballot this November. In order for that to happen,...
See morning snowfall totals across Greater Cleveland; highest amounts in Medina, Summit counties
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Just light snow blanketed parts of Northeast Ohio early Wednesday, though more could be on the way. The late morning update of the winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service calls another 1 to 3 inches, with the highest amounts in extreme Northeast Ohio. The advisory runs through 4 p.m.
ideastream.org
People are having trouble paying utility bills. Here's how to get help
More people have applied for financial assistance with utility bills in recent years, according to the Cleveland nonprofit CHN Housing Partners. Laurie Leverette, director of utilities and emergency services at CHN, said rising utility costs and other factors are driving more people to the nonprofit for the first time to seek help. There always has been a significant need, though, because of the city’s high poverty rate.
City employee Social Security numbers exposed in data incident
For more than two months, sensitive personal information of more than 7,000 current and former City of Cleveland employees was inadvertently included in a Request for Proposals (RFP) on the city's public-facing website where it seeks vendors for projects. Driving the news: The city announced the "data incident" last week...
