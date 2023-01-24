Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Woman faces DUI, possession of stolen vehicle charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Thursday morning, accused of stealing a car. Rapid City Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officers saw a car speeding westbound on Omaha Street. Police then learned that the car was stolen. Authorities followed the...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City woman arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 38-year-old Stacie Tail of Rapid City was arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Rapid City Police Department. According to police, at around 11 p.m., police observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen traveling...
KELOLAND TV
Teens wanted in Rapid City burglary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a weekend burglary. Authorities say officers were called to a store on Jackson Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police arriving on the scene found several items were taken from the store.
KELOLAND TV
Mayor addresses recent crime in Rapid City neighborhood
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — One neighborhood in North Rapid City has seen a significant amount of violent crime over the last couple years, most recently in the last month. Guns, death, officer-involved shootings, the neighborhood near Surfwood Drive and North Maple Avenue has seen more violent crime than many other parts of the city.
kotatv.com
Absolu Inquired Into Prices For Guns Through Social Media
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday was day 9 in the trial of a man accused of 3 first-degree murders. Arnson Absolu is accused of killing Charles Red Willow, Ashley Nagy, and Dakota Zaiser in August 2020. Tuesday the prosecution called their last witness, a detective with the Rapid City...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City homicide; Catalytic theft; $2 million donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 23. Here’s everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week. Rapid City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the northern part of the city. A family in Harrisburg is surveying what remains of...
KEVN
RCPD to work closer with the community after Surfwood shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Saturday at around 11 p.m., law enforcement was called to 20 Surfwood Drive after a report of multiple gunshots coming from inside an apartment building. According to the Rapid City Police Department, when they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported...
kotatv.com
Rapid City teen pleads as an adult on first-degree manslaughter charge
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Initially, Monday’s hearing for 17-year-old James Hight was for him to be tried in juvenile court. But last week Hight, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, entered a guilty plea for first-degree manslaughter in the killing of Jayden Russell. Hight could...
KELOLAND TV
Suspect accused in cold case admitted to mentally abusing victim
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nearly a decade after a missing woman’s body was found in the Black Hills, court papers explain what prosecutors believe happened to Meshell Will. The 38-year-old woman had lived in Custer for about six months when she disappeared. She was last seen alive...
KELOLAND TV
RC police address latest officer involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — An officer involved shooting in North Rapid City has left one person dead. This is the first officer involved shooting of 2023. Last year, there were four just in Rapid City, according to the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office. At around 10 p.m....
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
KEVN
Rapid City mayor on crime: ‘Stop keeping such a low standard for your own families’
The Wild Springs solar project: Pennington County steps into solar panel energy. Western South Dakota's largest solar project broke ground this year from National Grid Renewables. Suzie Cappa Art Center expansion coming soon. Updated: 6 hours ago. Suzie Cappa Art Center received a grant to expand their gallery downtown. Deadwood...
KEVN
Rapid City Surfwood Dr. and Maple St. early morning shooting
Gary Mule Deer, born and raised in the Black Hills of Western South Dakota, credits his successful career on the lessons he learned at home. The South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization (NOW, SD) for women hosted a "Black Hills Bigger Than Roe Rally." Uprooted plant swap. Updated: 6...
KELOLAND TV
Woman escapes police while being taken to jail
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sturgis are looking for a woman who escaped while being taken to the Meade County Jail. According to the Sturgis Police Department, Baily Wright was arrested for drug charges on Tuesday. She was last seen running through downtown Sturgis. She stands five feet,...
KEVN
Sturgis man convicted of drug trafficking
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Todd Deutsch of Sturgis was convicted of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in a federal trial. The evidence at trial showed that for at least two and a half years, Deutsch conspired with multiple other persons in western South Dakota, to obtain large volumes of methamphetamine from places like California, Nevada, and Colorado, and then worked with his co-conspirators to distribute the methamphetamine within South Dakota, primarily in the Black Hills area.
KELOLAND TV
Several waves of winter weather and cold ahead
Northwest winds have increased across much of eastern KELOLAND at 20-35 mph as a cold front pushes south. Areas of blow snow have been creating slick spots on roads and reduced visibilities as well. You can see the snow pockets around the plains, including the Rapid City area where roads...
KEVN
Snowfall expected for the rest of the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern Black Hills and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Northeast Wyoming, Southeastern Montana, and Spearfish. Both will go into effect at 11pm this evening and last until 11pm tomorrow night. Snowfall will move into the area overnight and continue for most of the day tomorrow. The Northern Black Hills are expected to receive consistent snowfall, while other places will see on and off snow. For those in the Winter Storm Warning, accumulations of 8 to 14 inches are possible. For those in the advisory, expect accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Another round of snowfall is expected to impact the area Friday evening through Sunday morning, with the heaviest snowfall occurring overnight Friday. Unlike the snowfall we expect the next few days, the snowfall over the weekend appears to be much more consistent from place to place. A swath of around 4 to 8 inches is possible from the northwestern portion of the Black Hills all the way southeast towards Martin. This includes Rapid City. This system is still several days out so the snowfall totals are subject to change. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s. Highs tomorrow will be a bit colder than today with much of our area only getting into the 30s and upper 20s. We also are going to see some windy weather. Wind gusts tomorrow could reach 40 mph, and then Thursday we’ll see wind gusts between 50-60 mph. The windy weather will get better by Friday. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will be around 40° for Rapid City, but much colder temperatures are expected over the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will only reach the teens with lows possibly below zero.
KEVN
Chance of snow throughout the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Light snow is possible tonight, but mostly dry for our area tomorrow. Starting tomorrow night, we will see scattered snow showers that will continue until Thursday morning. The greatest threat for accumulating snow during this time will be for the Northern Black Hills. Up to 5-7 inches are possible there, with less than 2 inches for the rest of Western South Dakota. Northeast Wyoming could see around 2-4 inches during this time. Thursday evening, there is going to be another round of moisture. Rain and snow could impact our area during the overnight hours on Thursday. By Friday evening, we will see the rain transition into all snow. The snow looks like it will continue throughout the night Friday and into Saturday morning. This round of snow could bring a few inches to Rapid City, although it is still a bit early to talk specific numbers for the end of the week. Lows tonight will be in the 20s and highs tomorrow will be in the lower 40s and 30s. Temperatures will remain the same for Wednesday and Thursday along with some breezy weather. Starting Friday, temperatures are expected to drop with highs in the 20s Friday and Saturday. Highs could then drop into the single digits for Sunday. Lows could be below zero on Sunday as well.
kotatv.com
Tipping at a coffee shop leads to consumer frustration
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When eating out, proper etiquette is to tip your server. However, not everyone keeps that in mind when getting something small, like coffee or a bagel. According to the Associated Press, consumers are getting irritated by automatic tip requests at coffee shops and drive-throughs where tipping hasn’t typically been expected.
frcheraldstar.com
Miss Rodeo South Dakota crowned at coronation event in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS – Local Hot Springs resident Morgan Erickson was crowned Miss Rodeo Queen South Dakota this past Saturday evening, Jan. 7, at coronation ceremonies held at the Hot Springs American Legion. “We are so very proud of her,” said Jon Erickson, Morgan’s father. “She has worked really hard...
