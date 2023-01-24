If you use the Next Door app or Facebook, you probably see all the posts about the high natural gas bills from San Diego Gas and Electric this month. Customers are shocked and stunned by how high their bill is and angry and worried. Much of the social media chatter is about what people are doing to reduce their use of natural gas, from turning down thermostats to not using their stove as much to not washing and drying as many clothes.

