Phone Arena
Confirmed: Apple will be ditching the physical buttons with the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra
Leave it to Apple to do away with a major hardware feature. After successfully abolishing the SIM tray and the headphone jack, it seems the Cupertino company has now set its sights on… physical buttons?. We have been hearing reports that Apple’s next iPhone 15 lineup will be introducing...
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra not equipped with a type 1-inch camera allegedly due to design concerns
Samsung officially unveiled its latest premium CMOS sensor a few days ago. The ISOCELL HP2 is a 200 MP camera that will arrive on the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra. Albeit impressive, the HP2 has a physical size of just 1/1.3", making it smaller than a sensor like the IMX989 but it appears Samsung had a reason for that.
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro will not have actual, physical buttons. Really.
Apple is reportedly phasing out traditional buttons, starting with the iPhone 15 Pro models. The handsets will still seem to have them, but it’ll be a high-tech trick performed with haptic feedback. The change should make the iOS devices more durable and waterproof. iPhone 15 Pro thinks differently. Volume...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Apple Watch fans will be disappointed with this 2023 rumour
Looks like it’ll be a quiet year for most Apple products, with all attention on a new mixed reality headset
The Verge
Amazon launches a $5 monthly subscription for unlimited prescription medications
Amazon is launching RxPass in the US, a new drug subscription exclusive to Prime members that charges users a $5 monthly fee to ship eligible prescription medications to their doorstep. Announced on Tuesday in a press release, the Amazon RxPass subscription program provides generic medications to treat over 80 common health conditions, including high blood pressure, hair loss, anxiety, and acid reflux.
Apple Insider
Amazon already dropped the price on Apple's 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Despite being announced this week, Apple resellers, including Amazon, are already offering discounts on the M2 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro. Amazon has issued a $50 price cut on Apple's standard 2023 MacBook Pro 14-inch...
Will the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 be launched at Unpacked?
Will a surprise reveal see the new smartwatch land on 1 February?
Samsung's new 200MP camera sensor is set to take the Galaxy S23 Ultra to another level
Samsung unveils the ISOCELL HP2, a 200MP smartphone camera sensor expected to arrive on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
Android Headlines
Meet the rugged Ulefone Power Armor 19 handset: video
The Ulefone Power Armor 19 is one of the company’s newest handsets, and Ulefone just released a new video for the device. It’s an introduction video for the device, and it has a duration of around 2 minutes. Get to know the Ulefone Power Armor 19 via a...
Phone Arena
Amazon UK has all Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro models on sale at their lowest ever price
Are you excited about the super-premium features and potentially reasonable price point of the impending OnePlus Buds Pro 2? Maybe you should consider buying the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro instead right now... if you live in the UK. Amazon's British branch is selling those absolute noise-cancelling beasts at a...
The Verge
If you have tattoos, read this before buying a smartwatch.
Unfortunately, smartwatches don’t work well if you have tattoos on your wrists or arms. That’s because optical heart rate sensors struggle with tattoo ink. But if you’re proud of your tatts and interested in wearable tech, we’ve put together several alternatives and workarounds.
Phone Arena
The Moto G53 and Moto G73 are official: 5G, 120Hz, and Android 13 for the masses
Motorola has officially unveiled the Moto G53 5G and Moto G73 5G with some pretty cool specs, and both phones are poised to send ripples throughout the budget mobile segment. Let's start with the good stuff first and delve into more detail later on. For starters, both phones feature 6.5-inch...
The Verge
Apple issues security update for the almost 10-year-old iPhone 5S
The iPhone 5S got its last OS upgrade in 2018 with the release of iOS 12, but it’s not totally down for the count. As AppleInsider points out, the 2013-vintage device got a security update this week: a bump to iOS 12.5.7, to be precise. Even if you don’t have an iPhone 5S, that’s good news for anyone who’s a fan of getting the most out of their device.
Samsung M8 Smart Monitor review
The Samsung M8 is a promising alternative to an Apple all-in-one sans the all-in-one bit. It’s an attractive 4K monitor that comes loaded with more features than you can dream of, and while it might not have a computer inside, it can still function without one for certain tasks that can be performed online. We would absolutely love it if it wasn’t for its middling audio, its non-existent ergonomics, and its wobbly build.
The Verge
How to use Clear Calling on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro
When Google announced its new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro smartphones, it promoted a feature called Clear Calling that would improve audio on hard-to-hear phone calls. The feature wasn’t ready when the phones went on sale, but in December 2022, Google made it available for its two latest devices via feature drop.
CNET
New iOS Option Makes It Super Hard for Someone to Hack Your iCloud
Apple now lets you protect your Apple ID and iCloud account with hardware security keys, a significant upgrade for those who want maximum protection from hackers, identity thieves, or snoops. Hardware security keys are small physical devices that communicate with USB or Lightning ports or with NFC wireless data connections...
