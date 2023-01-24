Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson has quickly regained his form in just three games back after missing nearly two months following a torn meniscus in his right knee that required surgery. On Tuesday night, Johnson scored a game-high 24 points in just 18 minutes of game time. The former UNC star was 9-for-11 from the field and 6-for-7 from three in a 128-97 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson added three rebounds and three assists.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO