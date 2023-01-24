ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

247Sports

BREAKING: In-State OL Desmond Jackson Commits to UNC

In-state offensive lineman Desmond Jackson committed to North Carolina on Thursday afternoon, becoming the second member of UNC's 2024 recruiting class. The Tar Heels offered Jackson, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman from Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth High, in September, while attending the Heels' nationally televised bout with Notre Dame. Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Tech, James Madison, Liberty, and Louisville also followed suit with offers in the last few months.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

WATCH: Cam Johnson Scores Game-High 24 Points, Goes 6-for-7 from Three

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson has quickly regained his form in just three games back after missing nearly two months following a torn meniscus in his right knee that required surgery. On Tuesday night, Johnson scored a game-high 24 points in just 18 minutes of game time. The former UNC star was 9-for-11 from the field and 6-for-7 from three in a 128-97 win over the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson added three rebounds and three assists.
PHOENIX, AZ

