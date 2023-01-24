Read full article on original website
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Snow bans, winter storm watch in effect across region
SHENANDOAH – Multiple area municipalities have enacted snow bans in anticipation of expected winter weather. A winter storm watch is in effect from 4am Wednesday until 7pm Wednesday for Schuylkill County, as the National Weather Service expects: “heavy snow with rates greater than 1 inch per hour possible.”
Lehigh Valley weather: When will it snow? Latest winter storm forecast spares morning commute.
Wednesday’s winter storm is still expected to bring snow, ice, rain and wind. But the morning commute will largely be spared. A winter weather advisory took effect at 7 a.m. across the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey. The National Weather Service now expects significant precipitation will reach our area between 10 and 11 a.m., then change to rain by mid-to-late afternoon.
Winter weather will hit during morning commute, but melt quickly
Wednesday morning’s snowstorm should have immediate impacts for early commuters, but the remnants of the storm could be gone by the evening. National Weather Service meteorologist David Martin said snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the capital.
WFMZ-TV Online
Another inch or two of snow possible before changeover to rain
Right on schedule, a brief burst of steadier snow arrived in eastern Pennsylvania late Wednesday morning through midday and continues early Wednesday afternoon as it spreads into northwestern New Jersey. The snow was heavy enough to instantly stick to all surfaces, including roads, and made for some slick midday travel....
Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.
Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. The snow is expected late Wednesday morning, sparing the morning commute. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution on slick roads.
Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency kits
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is urging drivers to use caution ahead of this latest winter storm as they prepare to battle with the elements on the road again, it’s not too late to assemble a car emergency kit. As those behind the wheel are bracing for more winter weather to come on Wednesday, […]
Scranton residents respond to steady snowfall
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The snow fell early on Wednesday in parts of Lackawanna County. It was a slow start to the morning commute. The Scranton area was hit early with a good amount of snow. But by the afternoon, many were going about as usual. Many people in Scranton woke up Wednesday to […]
Lehigh Valley schools close Wednesday ahead of winter storm
Some schools in and around the Lehigh Valley are opting for traditional snow days Wednesday as some districts announced they are closed ahead of a forecasted winter storm. Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, and the National Weather Service expects a “burst of snow” to bring 1 to 3 inches to the region.
Electric City issuing ‘Code Blue’ for three days
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton officials are announcing a “Code Blue” for three days as temperatures will drop below 20 degrees. The city of Scranton will be issuing a “Code Blue” for Thursday, January 26, Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28. Weston Field House on 982 Providence Road, will be run by Keystone […]
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
WFMZ-TV Online
PHOTOS: Snowfall in Berks County
69 News staff and viewers are sharing their photos of the first snowfall of 2023. You can upload your photos at wfmz.com/upload.
Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure
DELEWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Part of Route 611 that connects Monroe and Northampton Counties remains closed after nearly two months of being shut down, now PennDOT is drawing up emergency plans. “It closed in December, everybody forgets that like it’s been closed since the second week of December,” said Lauren Chamberlain. Chamberlain […]
WGAL
Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
WOLF
I-81 north to close tonight in Luzerne County
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Interstate 81 northbound will be closed tonight, January 24th, from 8 PM to 5 AM to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge. Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca. Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles...
Over 800 PPL customers in Luzerne County without power
Nearly 900 customers around Luzerne County were without power at one point Wednesday evening, according to the PPL Electric website.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill Haven School District Goes on Lockdown Due to Police Incident in the Area
Schuylkill Haven School District went on lockdown Thursday morning for a nearby police incident. According to Superintendent Shawn Fitpatrick, parents were notified around 11:30am, that the district was notified by Schuylkill County Emergency Management that Schuylkill Haven Police advised of a foot pursuit nearby. During the incident, the school went...
WGAL
School van overturns after collision with SUV in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A school van overturned in Berks County after colliding with an SUV. The van was taking students – around 7 or 8 years old – between schools in the Boyertown School District on Tuesday when the crash happened on Route 73, just outside Boyertown.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Crews battle fire in Kingston
KINGSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The fire started around 3 p.m. at a vacant house along Page Avenue in Kingston. No one was injured, and crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials are investigating the cause...
WGAL
Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
