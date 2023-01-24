ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

The Shenandoah Sentinel

Snow bans, winter storm watch in effect across region

SHENANDOAH – Multiple area municipalities have enacted snow bans in anticipation of expected winter weather. A winter storm watch is in effect from 4am Wednesday until 7pm Wednesday for Schuylkill County, as the National Weather Service expects: “heavy snow with rates greater than 1 inch per hour possible.”
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: When will it snow? Latest winter storm forecast spares morning commute.

Wednesday’s winter storm is still expected to bring snow, ice, rain and wind. But the morning commute will largely be spared. A winter weather advisory took effect at 7 a.m. across the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey. The National Weather Service now expects significant precipitation will reach our area between 10 and 11 a.m., then change to rain by mid-to-late afternoon.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Another inch or two of snow possible before changeover to rain

Right on schedule, a brief burst of steadier snow arrived in eastern Pennsylvania late Wednesday morning through midday and continues early Wednesday afternoon as it spreads into northwestern New Jersey. The snow was heavy enough to instantly stick to all surfaces, including roads, and made for some slick midday travel....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much snow will you get Wednesday? Check our map for snowfall totals near you.

Forecasters are tracking a Wednesday winter storm that, while not a monster, could deliver the Lehigh Valley’s most significant snowfall yet this season. As of Monday evening, the National Weather Service forecasted 3 to 4 inches generally across Lehigh, Northampton and Warren counties with up to 6 inches in higher elevations. Expectations were downgraded to 1 to 3 inches on Tuesday, which is the same range predicted by AccuWeather. The snow is expected late Wednesday morning, sparing the morning commute. A winter weather advisory has been issued urging caution on slick roads.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Prepare for winter weather with vehicle emergency kits

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is urging drivers to use caution ahead of this latest winter storm as they prepare to battle with the elements on the road again, it’s not too late to assemble a car emergency kit. As those behind the wheel are bracing for more winter weather to come on Wednesday, […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton residents respond to steady snowfall

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The snow fell early on Wednesday in parts of Lackawanna County. It was a slow start to the morning commute. The Scranton area was hit early with a good amount of snow. But by the afternoon, many were going about as usual. Many people in Scranton woke up Wednesday to […]
SCRANTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley schools close Wednesday ahead of winter storm

Some schools in and around the Lehigh Valley are opting for traditional snow days Wednesday as some districts announced they are closed ahead of a forecasted winter storm. Winter weather advisories have been issued for the Lehigh Valley and northwest New Jersey, and the National Weather Service expects a “burst of snow” to bring 1 to 3 inches to the region.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Electric City issuing ‘Code Blue’ for three days

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton officials are announcing a “Code Blue” for three days as temperatures will drop below 20 degrees. The city of Scranton will be issuing a “Code Blue” for Thursday, January 26, Friday, January 27, and Saturday, January 28. Weston Field House on 982 Providence Road, will be run by Keystone […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PHOTOS: Snowfall in Berks County

69 News staff and viewers are sharing their photos of the first snowfall of 2023. You can upload your photos at wfmz.com/upload.
WBRE

Emergency plans in the works following Route 611 closure

DELEWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Part of Route 611 that connects Monroe and Northampton Counties remains closed after nearly two months of being shut down, now PennDOT is drawing up emergency plans. “It closed in December, everybody forgets that like it’s been closed since the second week of December,” said Lauren Chamberlain. Chamberlain […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash on Route 30 cleared in Lancaster County

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused slowdowns on Route 30 Thursday morning in Lancaster County. The crash was blocking one lane of Route 30 eastbound near the Centerville Road Exit in East Hempfield Township. The scene has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Traffic resources.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WOLF

I-81 north to close tonight in Luzerne County

LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — Interstate 81 northbound will be closed tonight, January 24th, from 8 PM to 5 AM to remove beams from the Suscon Road Bridge. Take Exit 175 (Dupont/Pittston) to SR 315 to the Interstate 81 on-ramp in Avoca. Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill Haven School District Goes on Lockdown Due to Police Incident in the Area

Schuylkill Haven School District went on lockdown Thursday morning for a nearby police incident. According to Superintendent Shawn Fitpatrick, parents were notified around 11:30am, that the district was notified by Schuylkill County Emergency Management that Schuylkill Haven Police advised of a foot pursuit nearby. During the incident, the school went...
Newswatch 16

Crews battle fire in Kingston

KINGSTON, Pa. — Crews battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Luzerne County. The fire started around 3 p.m. at a vacant house along Page Avenue in Kingston. No one was injured, and crews say they were able to put out the fire quickly. Officials are investigating the cause...
KINGSTON, PA

