Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Westfield Sons of Erin plan 40th colleen contest, ball

The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest and Ball will take place Feb. 3, continuing the tradition for young women in the Westfield area to represent the Sons of Erin and the Westfield community and showcase their pride in their heritage. The event at Tekoa Country Club in Westfield...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Red Sox in talks to add former Gold Glove-winning catcher in free agency

After adding Jorge Alfaro last week, the Red Sox are trying to add another veteran catcher before spring training opens next month. Boston is in talks with former Guardians and Pirates backstop Roberto Pérez, multiple sources said Thursday. It’s unclear if the sides are close to a deal. Pérez, who was limited to just 21 games for Pittsburgh last year, is a candidate to get a minor league contract at this late stage of the offseason but is believed to have other suitors as well. MassLive first reported Boston’s interest in Pérez during the Winter Meetings in December.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Religion Notes: Jan. 26, 2023

Springfield - St. Gregory Armenian Church, 135 Goodwin St., in the Indian Orchard section, offers a thrift shop on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gently used clothing and accessories, household items, books, children’s items, collectors’ items and more will be for sale. For more information, call the church office at 413-543-4763.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheart.com

Snow Closings and Cancellations List

Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
WOONSOCKET, RI
Springfield, MA
