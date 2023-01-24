Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Related
Western Mass. Girls Basketball Top 20: Springfield Central, Springfield International Charter on top in first rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central (9-3) Springfield International Charter (9-2) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Basketball Snapshot: Springfield Central looks to defend state championship & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its girls’ basketball league snapshots on Jan. 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls’ basketball outlook by checking out the rankings and Super 7 at the bottom of the article.
Girls Basketball Snapshot: Lauren Morse leading Easthampton, Pope Francis starts strong in Franklin West
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Girls Basketball Snapshot: Frontier, Palmer battling for top spot in Franklin North
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Basketball Snapshot: Longmeadow & Springfield International boast perfect records in the Valley Wheel
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Springfield native Aaron Williams scores 1,000th career point at Wheaton College
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Wheaton College forward and Springfield native Aaron Williams scored 20 points and became the 16th player in the school’s history to reach the 1,000-point career mark in a 84-39 victory over Massachusetts Institute of Technology on Wednesday.
Westfield Technical Academy boys basketball rallies past St. Mary’s to win classic OT thriller, 75-72
WESTFIELD – It wasn’t an ESPN Classic but it was darn near close. Westfield basketball was on full display Tuesday night when the St. Mary’s Saints traveled across the Whip City to take on the Westfield Technical Tigers in what ended up being one of the best high school boys basketball games between the two teams in nearly a decade.
Springfield Central football set to play New York powerhouse Iona Prep in 2023
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central is challenging itself again next fall by taking on an out of state powerhouse. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on...
Frank Martin earns 300th career win in UMass men’s basketball comeback win
AMHERST — After trailing for most of the night, the UMass men’s basketball team used the steady shooting of RJ Luis to earn a hard-fought victory Wednesday over Richmond, 85-76, at the Mullins Center. When the final buzzer sounded, UMass had gone on a 12-0 run to end the game and snap its losing streak.
Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame ready to welcome Class of 2023, name Garry Brown Memorial Award winner
The Western Massachusetts Baseball Hall of Fame will induct five new members at this March’s yearly banquet. Nick Gorneault, Don LaValley, Chris Corkum, Doug Clark, Steve Athas and the 1978 Holyoke High School baseball team will be honored at the event, along with Ryan Doyle Courage award-winner Donna McLean.
Frank Martin shares story of battling cancer as UMass plays in Coaches vs. Cancer game
AMHERST — On Wednesday night, the UMass men’s basketball team took the court for a Coaches vs. Cancer game against Richmond. The meaning behind the game, though, held an even more special place for Minutemen coach Frank Martin. Prior to the contest, Martin posted the video of his...
Westfield Sons of Erin plan 40th colleen contest, ball
The 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest and Ball will take place Feb. 3, continuing the tradition for young women in the Westfield area to represent the Sons of Erin and the Westfield community and showcase their pride in their heritage. The event at Tekoa Country Club in Westfield...
Red Sox in talks to add former Gold Glove-winning catcher in free agency
After adding Jorge Alfaro last week, the Red Sox are trying to add another veteran catcher before spring training opens next month. Boston is in talks with former Guardians and Pirates backstop Roberto Pérez, multiple sources said Thursday. It’s unclear if the sides are close to a deal. Pérez, who was limited to just 21 games for Pittsburgh last year, is a candidate to get a minor league contract at this late stage of the offseason but is believed to have other suitors as well. MassLive first reported Boston’s interest in Pérez during the Winter Meetings in December.
Springfield Schools issues early dismissal for Wednesday
Springfield Public Schools will have an early dismissal on Wednesday, January 25, due to a pending snow storm.
'Our community here has been shaken': Brookfield gathers in support of Brittany Tee
BROOKFIELD — Candles circled the Brookfield Common on a dark and chilly Tuesday night as friends, family and neighbors held a gathering to continue to raise awareness of missing Brookfield resident Brittany Tee. The disappearance of Tee, 35, last seen Jan. 10, remains a mystery. Two weeks after she went missing, friends...
Route 75 in Agawam, Suffield reopened after flooding
A portion of Route 75 was closed from Agawam over the state line into Suffield, Connecticut, due to flooding.
Religion Notes: Jan. 26, 2023
Springfield - St. Gregory Armenian Church, 135 Goodwin St., in the Indian Orchard section, offers a thrift shop on Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Gently used clothing and accessories, household items, books, children’s items, collectors’ items and more will be for sale. For more information, call the church office at 413-543-4763.
iheart.com
Snow Closings and Cancellations List
Due to Monday's snowfall, several communities have cancelled after-school program and sports, including Cumberland, Lincoln and Woonsocket. Get the complete list of snow closings and cancellations here.
Route 7 closed in Stockbridge due to crash
A portion of Route 7 in Stockbridge is closed in both directions after a rollover crash Thursday morning.
Snow storm brings winter to Hampshire County
All of Western Massachusetts experienced snow Monday, with Hampshire and Franklin counties receiving more accumulation than Hampden county.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0