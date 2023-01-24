Read full article on original website
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Mark Briscoe Gives An Update On How He's Doing, Latest Update On Jay Briscoe's Daughters
The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17 at the age of 38. His daughters Jayleigh and Gracie were in the car with him in the accident. In an update on Friday night, family friend Josh Wharton relayed that Gracie had...
Former WWE Star Wonders If Triple H Or Stephanie McMahon Would Start New Wrestling Promotion
As we near the end of January, it'd be an understatement to suggest that WWE has kept things interesting. Vince McMahon is back, and while Paul "Triple H" Levesque remains Chief Content Officer for the time being, Stephanie McMahon officially resigned from the company not even two weeks into the new year. Add to it the reality of a potential sale on the horizon, and many have wondered aloud whether or not "Triple H" and Stephanie would try their hands at running their own promotion. Now, at least one former superstar is weighing in on that possibility.
WWE Raw XXX: Here's Why the Becky Lynch vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match Got Scrapped
Becky Lynch and Bayley were supposed to have a Steel Cage Match on tonight's Monday Night Raw as the latest chapter in "The Man's" rivalry with Damage CTRL. However, Lynch wound up getting attacked by Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky before the bell rang and wound up on the receiving end of a 3-on-1 beatdown while locked inside the cage before the match could officially start. The bout was eventually thrown out by Adam Pearce as Lynch was clearly unable to compete, leaving many fans wondering why a Steel Cage bout was even teased to begin with.
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
Ric Flair Believes His Long Lost Brother Only Wants To Meet Him Cause He’s Famous
Ric Flair questions the motivations behind his long lost brother reaching out to meet him. While his brother reached out to him recently, Flair doesn’t want to get in touch. He revealed on his recent documentary that he doesn’t know what they would talk about. He also feels his brother wants to meet him because of who he is.
Manny Pacquiao ‘faked’ Floyd Mayweather injury – says doctor
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao stands accused of faking his famous shoulder injury against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. The ailment suffered by Pacquiao in a 2015 loss to his career nemesis Mayweather has been branded fake by a sports doctor. Pacquiao cited a bad shoulder after dropping a drab decision against...
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
Mark Briscoe Still Banned From AEW By Warner Bros. Discovery
Following Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision not to air a full tribute show to Jay Briscoe, a new report says Mark Briscoe still won’t be allowed on AEW TV. Jay Briscoe passed away on the 17th of January following a car accident that also killed the driver of the other car involved. Briscoe’s two daughters were also in the car and they remain in hospital for treatment to serious injuries at this time.
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever
Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
AEW Brought In Extra People After Mark Briscoe Match Was Announced
Jay Briscoe died in a tragic car wreck, and the entire pro wrestling world reacted with a massive tribute. AEW did what they could for Briscoe during Dynamite last week, but WarnerMedia’s previous mandate wouldn’t allow Tony Khan to pay proper tribute. That will change this week. Mark...
WWE: Bella Twins Criticize Raw is XXX For Leaving Out Two Key Superstars
WWE's flagship show has turned 30 years old. Monday Night Raw rebranded itself as Raw is XXX this week, blending both its current roster with legends of yesteryear. The Undertaker shared the ring with Bray Wyatt, Baron Corbin played poker with Ted DiBiase and The Godfather, and D-Generation X was confronted by Imperium. Outside of the live segments, WWE aired a number of promo packages throughout the broadcast that highlighted iconic moments from the past three decades of the red brand. Those highlight reels featured retired and active stars alike, including stars that currently wrestle for other promotions.
WWE Status Update on The Steiner Brothers
WWE Hall of Famers The Steiner Brothers are reportedly signed to Legends contracts. It was noted by PWInsider in a recent Q&A that both Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner are currently signed to WWE Legends contracts. This was somewhat expected after the brothers were inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
Possible Spoiler: Surprise Entrant for the WWE Royal Rumble Match Revealed
Nia Jax, the former RAW Women’s Champion, may be returning to WWE soon. According to a new report from PWInsider, many people within WWE expect Jax to make a surprise in-ring return in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Sunday. It was noted that Jax’s Rumble appearance had not...
Backstage News On Recent Changes To WWE's Plans For Ronda Rousey
It seemed as if Ronda Rousey would enter 2023 still as "SmackDown" Women's Champion after successfully defending her title against Raquel Rodriguez. That was until Charlotte Flair made a surprise return to the blue brand, challenging Rousey for the title, and leaving victorious – becoming a 14-time women's champion. But according to a report from Fightful Select, that was not the original plan.
AEW Boss Addresses Britt Baker Injury
It's another Wednesday, and you know what that means: "AEW Dynamite" is set to air this evening. We already know the most significant moment of the night will be when Mark Briscoe wrestles Jay Lethal as a tribute to his late brother Jay. Elsewhere on the card, it was previously announced that there would be a three-way match pitting Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. Unfortunately, a sudden change of events has led to a shift in the plans for "Dynamite."
Bayley Explains Raw XXX Cage Match Disruption
WWE presented its 30th anniversary show for "Raw" on Monday, but one of the show's marquee matches did not go on as planned. Becky Lynch and Bayley were slated to meet in a steel cage match, however Damage CTRL beat down Lynch inside the structure and the match never happened. During an interview on "Raw Talk," Bayley explained to Byron Saxton why the faction did what they did.
