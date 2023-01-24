The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Light snow showers or scattered flurries continue into tonight and early tomorrow morning. Expect about another inch to inch and a half on top of what we have already seen to further accumulate across the Fox Cities. Lakeside and further north will add about another .5-1 inch. Temperatures tonight remain relatively “mild” for January standards, however they will be below freezing, so any wet roads will stay frozen, icy, or slippery into tomorrow AM.

