Wisconsin State

wearegreenbay.com

On/off snow showers until the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Roads are quite slippery Thursday morning from last night’s snow. We’ll have this light snow in the morning, then it will drop to southern sections and end in the afternoon. Temperatures drop a little bit from the start of the day to the middle 20s for the PM hours. An inch or less of snow is anticipated from this departing system.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Light snow showers continue

The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Light snow showers or scattered flurries continue into tonight and early tomorrow morning. Expect about another inch to inch and a half on top of what we have already seen to further accumulate across the Fox Cities. Lakeside and further north will add about another .5-1 inch. Temperatures tonight remain relatively “mild” for January standards, however they will be below freezing, so any wet roads will stay frozen, icy, or slippery into tomorrow AM.
WISCONSIN STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Another clipper system tonight into Wednesday

Today: Through the rest of the day we will have mostly cloudy skies with some patches of sunshine here and there. Highs today climb into the mid-20s with winds out of the southwest between 4-8 MPH. Our second clipper system arrives this evening in western portions of our are before moving east into the Twin Ports and Northwest Wisconsin tonight.
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
ILLINOIS STATE
WSAW

Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
WAUSAU, WI
Channel 3000

School Closings and Delays - Thursday, Jan. 26

A handful of school districts in southern Wisconsin have announced delays for Thursday morning after snow overnight. Here is a list of the delays:. Potosi Schools - Opening at 10 a.m. Weston Schools - Opening at 10 a.m. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
WISCONSIN STATE
KSLTV

‘Absolutely crazy’: Wind turbine in Wisconsin collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. “The...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
KFYR-TV

Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County

WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 67-year-old Minnesota man died after a snowmobile crash Wednesday 10 miles southeast of Bowdon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department and the state patrol received a call of a snowmobile crash shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The...
WELLS COUNTY, ND

