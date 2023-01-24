Read full article on original website
Lows drop into the teens tonight, snow showers return Friday
The next round of snow showers arrives Friday morning with less than an inch possible. A cold front sweeps the area Friday afternoon.
On/off snow showers until the weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Roads are quite slippery Thursday morning from last night’s snow. We’ll have this light snow in the morning, then it will drop to southern sections and end in the afternoon. Temperatures drop a little bit from the start of the day to the middle 20s for the PM hours. An inch or less of snow is anticipated from this departing system.
Light snow showers continue
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Light snow showers or scattered flurries continue into tonight and early tomorrow morning. Expect about another inch to inch and a half on top of what we have already seen to further accumulate across the Fox Cities. Lakeside and further north will add about another .5-1 inch. Temperatures tonight remain relatively “mild” for January standards, however they will be below freezing, so any wet roads will stay frozen, icy, or slippery into tomorrow AM.
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
Another clipper system tonight into Wednesday
Today: Through the rest of the day we will have mostly cloudy skies with some patches of sunshine here and there. Highs today climb into the mid-20s with winds out of the southwest between 4-8 MPH. Our second clipper system arrives this evening in western portions of our are before moving east into the Twin Ports and Northwest Wisconsin tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of Wednesday snow
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There haven’t been too many times this winter during which weather has caused problems during some of the peak commute times, but it appears as though Wednesday will buck that trend, as a winter storm system takes aim on the region. Winter Weather Advisories have...
Another Storm Takes Aim at Illinois, 1/2 Foot of Snow Possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through late afternoon on Wednesday (1/25) for most of northern Illinois, with some areas downstate getting over half a foot of accumulation. Flurries are expected to begin early Wednesday morning across the state with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation expected in the...
Officials warn to check, understand ice conditions after weekend of incidents
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather is always changing in northcentral Wisconsin, which means bad ice conditions are bound to happen and Lieutenant Cody Weisman of the Wausau Fire Department recommends that residents remain cautious and trust their meteorologists for weather changes. Wisconsinites love their ice fishing, but officials warn...
School Closings and Delays - Thursday, Jan. 26
A handful of school districts in southern Wisconsin have announced delays for Thursday morning after snow overnight. Here is a list of the delays:. Potosi Schools - Opening at 10 a.m. Weston Schools - Opening at 10 a.m. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
‘Don’t crowd the plow’: WisDOT reminds motorists to give snowplows space
(WFRV) – Don’t crowd the plow!. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is issuing a reminder to motorists to give snowplows space while they clear the roads across the state of Wisconsin. “Please slow down and give them space,” wrote WisDOT on its Facebook page. WisDOT reports...
‘Absolutely crazy’: Wind turbine in Wisconsin collapses
DODGE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. “The...
Wisconsin speeder cited for going 100+mph with multiple children in vehicle
MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in central Wisconsin was reportedly cited for going over 100 mph in Marathon County with two children in the vehicle. In a Facebook post from Wisconsin State Patrol, it states that the incident happened last week during wet, slippery conditions on I-39.
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
This Is One Of “Best” Tourist Traps In All Of Wisconsin
Wisconsin has countless tourist attractions, and many of them are infamous. Some are even called tourist traps. With so many traps, some of them have to be great right? Thankfully some are. One of them is even considered one of the best by tourists. This iconic spot in Wisconsin is...
Minnesota man killed in snowmobile crash in Wells County
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 67-year-old Minnesota man died after a snowmobile crash Wednesday 10 miles southeast of Bowdon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The Wells County Sheriff’s Department and the state patrol received a call of a snowmobile crash shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. The...
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Officials in Wisconsin are searching for a missing man near the Michigan border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road on Jan. 13.
Wisconsin woman known to move across counties missing since September, police still searching
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – The La Crosse Police Department is looking for help finding a woman missing since September 2022. Jennifer L. Peterson has not been heard from or seen since September 27, 2022, and was last residing in La Crosse. Police say she had mentioned relocating and...
