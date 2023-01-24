Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Jan. 25 high school boys basketball roundup
OSBOURN PARK 72, LIBERTY-BEALETON 70 (OT): Josh Okuadido led Osbourn Park (4-15) with 29 points Wednesday on the road. The win snapped the Yellow Jackets’ eight-game losing streak. PATRIOT 47, LC BIRD 42: The host Pioneers outscored Bird 15-6 in the fourth period of Wednesday’s non-district win. Bird...
Girls Basketball: Season stat leaders in the Tri-County Conference through Jan. 24
The 2022-23 girls basketball season is continues to roll along. The state tournament is looming, and teams are finishing up their conference and division schedules, while also gearing up for county tournaments. Below are the season stat leaders in five categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals in the Tri-County...
JV/Varsity girls Basketball game Pittsburg Dragons Vs. Labette Grizzlies
Pittsburg Dragons vs. Labette Grizzlies: The Grizzlies JV girls took the lead with 42 points and Pittsburg had 22 points. Varsity girls basketball game: Labette took the lead again with 45 points with Pittsburg had 35 points. This season hasn’t been the greatest for the Pittsburg girls basketball team. “the attitudes that the girls bring into practice or game is great, what else is great about working with the Lady Dragons is their relationships with one another,” Coach Chris Popp said.
Vote for The State’s boys high school basketball player of the week
Vote now and vote often in the poll up until noon this Friday.
Girls Basketball Snapshot: Springfield Central looks to defend state championship & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its girls’ basketball league snapshots on Jan. 26. Get to know more about the Western Mass. girls’ basketball outlook by checking out the rankings and Super 7 at the bottom of the article.
Rivals FBCA, TWCA, clash in heated high school basketball playoff race
This week in Texas High School basketball includes a matchup that could be vital to the postseason in the coming weeks. TAPPS 5A Division rivals -- Fort Bend Christian Academy and The Woodlands Christian Academy -- are primed for their second meeting of the regular season Wednesday night. The Woodlands...
Westfield Technical Academy boys basketball rallies past St. Mary’s to win classic OT thriller, 75-72
WESTFIELD – It wasn’t an ESPN Classic but it was darn near close. Westfield basketball was on full display Tuesday night when the St. Mary’s Saints traveled across the Whip City to take on the Westfield Technical Tigers in what ended up being one of the best high school boys basketball games between the two teams in nearly a decade.
Western Mass. Girls Basketball Top 20: Springfield Central, Springfield International Charter on top in first rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central (9-3) Springfield International Charter (9-2) If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
