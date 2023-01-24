ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 25 high school boys basketball roundup

OSBOURN PARK 72, LIBERTY-BEALETON 70 (OT): Josh Okuadido led Osbourn Park (4-15) with 29 points Wednesday on the road. The win snapped the Yellow Jackets’ eight-game losing streak. PATRIOT 47, LC BIRD 42: The host Pioneers outscored Bird 15-6 in the fourth period of Wednesday’s non-district win. Bird...
Girls Basketball: Season stat leaders in the Tri-County Conference through Jan. 24

The 2022-23 girls basketball season is continues to roll along. The state tournament is looming, and teams are finishing up their conference and division schedules, while also gearing up for county tournaments. Below are the season stat leaders in five categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals in the Tri-County...
JV/Varsity girls Basketball game Pittsburg Dragons Vs. Labette Grizzlies

Pittsburg Dragons vs. Labette Grizzlies: The Grizzlies JV girls took the lead with 42 points and Pittsburg had 22 points. Varsity girls basketball game: Labette took the lead again with 45 points with Pittsburg had 35 points. This season hasn’t been the greatest for the Pittsburg girls basketball team. “the attitudes that the girls bring into practice or game is great, what else is great about working with the Lady Dragons is their relationships with one another,” Coach Chris Popp said.
Rivals FBCA, TWCA, clash in heated high school basketball playoff race

This week in Texas High School basketball includes a matchup that could be vital to the postseason in the coming weeks. TAPPS 5A Division rivals -- Fort Bend Christian Academy and The Woodlands Christian Academy -- are primed for their second meeting of the regular season Wednesday night. The Woodlands...
