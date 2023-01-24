Read full article on original website
BBC
Sorba Thomas: Blackburn Rovers sign Huddersfield Town winger on loan
Blackburn Rovers have signed winger Sorba Thomas from fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town for the remainder of the season. The 24-year-old Wales international had played 25 games for the Terriers this season with Danny Schofield - and then Mark Fotheringham - in charge. Thomas, who was in West Ham's academy...
BBC
Josh McNally and Beno Obano return for Bath after injuries
Lock Josh McNally and prop Beno Obano will return for Bath after long periods out with injuries. McNally, 32, made four league appearances this season before dislocating his shoulder in the defeat by London Irish on 1 October. He starts in the second row for Friday's Premiership match at Sale.
Former Leicester director Richard Cockerill set to leave England after Six Nations for Montpellier
The former Leicester director of rugby, 52, is the last assistant remaining from the Eddie Jones regime, having been recruited in September 2021.
BBC
Abbie Ward: England and Bristol lock announces pregnancy
England and Bristol Bears lock Abbie Ward has announced she is pregnant with her first child. The 29-year-old was part of the England team who were runners-up at the 2022 World Cup in New Zealand. In a post on Instagram, she said: "I can't wait to have my mini-me pitch...
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
BBC
United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Bulls (Fri)
Venue: Parc y Scarlets Date: Friday, 27 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 29 January from 19:00 GMT and later on demand. Aaron Shingler takes over the Scarlets captaincy...
BBC
Bristol City 0-6 Manchester City: Holders City into last four with crushing success
Holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup with victory over Championship side Bristol City. Gareth Taylor's team were 5-0 up at half-time following a brace from Hayley Raso, while England winger Lauren Hemp scored either side of the break. Returning to her former club, Hemp...
CBS Sports
Manchester United vs. Nottingham Forest prediction, odds, start time: EFL Cup picks, best bets for Jan. 25
Nottingham Forest are seeking to snap a seven-game losing streak to Manchester United when they host their English League Cup matchup on Wednesday. It is the first leg of their semifinal tie, with the second leg set for next Wednesday at Old Trafford. The Tricky Trees haven't beaten Man United since 1994 (0-1-7) and have been outscored 14-1 in the past three meetings, including a 3-0 setback in late December. Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League for the first time since 1999 and are in 13th place after a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Saturday. The Red Devils are fourth in the EPL table after a disappointing 3-2 loss to league leader Arsenal on Sunday.
Sporting News
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
Premiership Rugby to test shot clock in weekend fixtures
The Premiership has announced plans to test new shot-clock technology for the first time this weekend, as the league trials World Rugby’s latest measure aimed at speeding up the game. Under World Rugby’s new guidelines, kickers have to take conversations within 90 seconds of a try being scored, while penalties must be kicked within 60 seconds of being awarded.
